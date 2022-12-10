ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gettysburg, PA

lebtown.com

Orthopedic sports medicine is Dr. Robert Gallo’s life, and he’s taken it to new levels

Growing up in South Lebanon, Bobby Gallo couldn’t comprehend a life without sports. But not even he could’ve imagined the path his life would take. In retrospect, it all makes sense now. Not only is he still connected to sports, but he’s been blessed with an opportunity to give back, he’s making a difference in his community and he’s helping local student-athletes extract the absolute most from their scholastic experiences.
LEBANON, PA
lebtown.com

Owners say Lebanon Catholic, Northwest Elementary projects slowly moving ahead

Highly-touted redevelopment projects at a pair of closed Lebanon school buildings are still in their early stages and slowly moving forward, according to their owners. Former Lebanon Catholic property awaiting resolution of zoning issues. In May 2022, Destiny Builders and Management of Columbia, Lancaster County, bought the former Lebanon Catholic...
LEBANON, PA
FOX 43

Christmas on Fourth Street street brightens the holiday season

LEBANON, Pa. — Fourth Street in Lebanon was full of holiday cheer Sunday night, with children laughing and people passing by Lebanon natives Dean and Deb Willeman’s home. The light display dean has built up over the years decks the neighborhood in holiday style, as it has been for nearly four decades.
LEBANON, PA
hhsbroadcaster.com

Saying goodbye to the most loved teacher at Hershey High School

Having a loved and unforgettable teacher who impacts your life through all four years of your high school career is hard to find. Richard Bittinger is one of the most loved teachers here at Hershey High School. Bittinger knew that he wanted to become a teacher because of one of...
HERSHEY, PA
abc27.com

York County Shoe House approved for Pennsylvania Historical Marker

HELLAM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The Haines Shoe House, located in Hellam Township, has officially been approved for a Pennsylvania Historical Marker. According to a Facebook post from The Haines Shoe House, they were part of 36 applicants who were chosen by the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission. The commission marks Historically Significant sites throughout the state.
YORK COUNTY, PA
bctv.org

Humane Pennsylvania Kicks Off Fee-Waived “12 Days of Adoptions”

Humane Pennsylvania is offering fee-waived pet adoptions for the next twelve days as part of their sponsored “12 Days of Adoptions” event in hopes of clearing the shelters for the holiday season. From Tuesday, December 13th, through Saturday, December 24th, all adoption fees will be waived for potential...
READING, PA
abc27.com

‘Next Generation’ Dunkin’ opening in York County

SPRING GROVE, Pa. (WHTM) — A new Dunkin’ restaurant is officially opening its doors on Thursday, Dec. 15. In celebration of the grand-opening of this new Dunkin’ location, Dunkin’ Franchisee Ricky Patel, will be hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10 a.m. According to Dunkin’, starting at 9a.m., they will surprise the first 100 guests in line with ‘Free Coffee for a Year giveaways’.
YORK COUNTY, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Gettysburg Garden Club Creates Year-Round Beauty

It was a rainy morning in Gettysburg last Saturday, December 3. However, despite the weather, at 8:00 a.m., a long line had formed in front of the Gettysburg Fire Department. When doors unlocked at 9:00 a.m., customers filed into the building, entering the community room. The much-anticipated event was the Gettysburg Garden Club’s 62nd Annual Christmas Greens & Gourmet Gifts Sale, from 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Proceeds support flower gardens planted by club members at historic Lincoln Square and scholarships for Adams County students majoring in horticultural-related fields.
GETTYSBURG, PA
abc27.com

York County schools receive threats, police investigating

PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Two York County schools received threats on Monday that police say are not believed to be credible. Around 2 p.m. Penn Township Police say officers were dispatched to Park Hill Elementary School for a threat call. The school was placed on lockdown and students were later transported to a safe location.
