Cookies, Yes Please: Popular Crumbl Opens in York, PA This WeekMelissa FrostYork, PA
Rapidly-expanding food chain opening another Pennsylvania location this weekKristen WaltersYork, PA
Grocery Outlet set to open another new discount grocery store in Pennsylvania this monthKristen WaltersMechanicsburg, PA
50,000 People Die in Pennsylvania - GettysburgTy D.Gettysburg, PA
This Day in History: November 19William Saint ValGettysburg, PA
Gettysburg, Adams County name Chamber Volunteer of the Year | On The Bright Side
ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — Before even stepping foot inside Heather Laughman’s Lake Meade home, visitors get a sense of the kind of person she is. On the porch you'll find a cooler filled up to the brim with water and goodies, along with a sign encouraging everyone to dig in.
lebtown.com
Orthopedic sports medicine is Dr. Robert Gallo’s life, and he’s taken it to new levels
Growing up in South Lebanon, Bobby Gallo couldn’t comprehend a life without sports. But not even he could’ve imagined the path his life would take. In retrospect, it all makes sense now. Not only is he still connected to sports, but he’s been blessed with an opportunity to give back, he’s making a difference in his community and he’s helping local student-athletes extract the absolute most from their scholastic experiences.
Deer jumps into Gettysburg bar, but it’s probably a one-time thing
In a surprise move, a deer jumped through a window at the Blue and Gray Bar and Grill on Gettysburg’s Lincoln Square yesterday morning. “It happened about 8:45 as we were getting ready to open,” said manager Jack Rumsey. “It was pretty big. It jumped right through the window. It was stunned but acted pretty tame.”
lebtown.com
Owners say Lebanon Catholic, Northwest Elementary projects slowly moving ahead
Highly-touted redevelopment projects at a pair of closed Lebanon school buildings are still in their early stages and slowly moving forward, according to their owners. Former Lebanon Catholic property awaiting resolution of zoning issues. In May 2022, Destiny Builders and Management of Columbia, Lancaster County, bought the former Lebanon Catholic...
Deer Smashes Through Window Of Gettysburg Restaurant
A deer apparently auditioning to pull Santa Claus's sleigh fairly flew into the front window of the Blue and Gray Bar & Grill in Gettysburg on Monday, Dec. 12, according to owner Keith Petters. The restaurant located on the first block of Baltimore Street was empty except for emp…
Christmas on Fourth Street street brightens the holiday season
LEBANON, Pa. — Fourth Street in Lebanon was full of holiday cheer Sunday night, with children laughing and people passing by Lebanon natives Dean and Deb Willeman’s home. The light display dean has built up over the years decks the neighborhood in holiday style, as it has been for nearly four decades.
Slideshow: 2022 Gettysburg Tuba Carol Fest, 2022
A big sound from some big instruments, all creating holiday cheer. Click on any photo to start the slideshow. We'd value your comments on or questons about this post. Please leave one below or send us a note. Your participation makes Gettysburg Connection a community publication.
hhsbroadcaster.com
Saying goodbye to the most loved teacher at Hershey High School
Having a loved and unforgettable teacher who impacts your life through all four years of your high school career is hard to find. Richard Bittinger is one of the most loved teachers here at Hershey High School. Bittinger knew that he wanted to become a teacher because of one of...
abc27.com
Family-owned, Lancaster-based cafe and bakery coming to Lebanon County
LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — A family-owned cafe and bakery named Mill 72 is soon opening a new location in Lebanon County. Mill 72, established back in 2018, officially opened its first location in Manheim in February 2019, according to co-owner of Mill 72 Brian Miller. The cafe and bakery’s...
Harrisburg freshman receiver Elias Coke receives first college offer from Big 12 school
Serving as one of the bright spots of a tough state championship loss to St. Joe’s Prep on Saturday, freshman Harrisburg wide receiver Elias Coke impressed in his toughest matchup of the year. The wideout created separation consistently against a talented defensive backfield of the Hawks, hauling in a...
abc27.com
York County Shoe House approved for Pennsylvania Historical Marker
HELLAM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The Haines Shoe House, located in Hellam Township, has officially been approved for a Pennsylvania Historical Marker. According to a Facebook post from The Haines Shoe House, they were part of 36 applicants who were chosen by the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission. The commission marks Historically Significant sites throughout the state.
travelawaits.com
Why We’re Considering Retiring In This Charming Pennsylvania Community
In March 2021, after retiring in Cuenca, Ecuador, for over 10 years, we stored our furnishings and began traveling full time in search of the ”next place.” Our journey thus far has taken us to popular expat destinations in Mexico, Latin America, and Europe. But we’re also open...
bctv.org
Humane Pennsylvania Kicks Off Fee-Waived “12 Days of Adoptions”
Humane Pennsylvania is offering fee-waived pet adoptions for the next twelve days as part of their sponsored “12 Days of Adoptions” event in hopes of clearing the shelters for the holiday season. From Tuesday, December 13th, through Saturday, December 24th, all adoption fees will be waived for potential...
York County Christmas light show aims to benefit veterans
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A York County family has decorated their front yards for years, though the lights are more than just for show; these Christmas lights are for a special cause. It would be hard for Saint Nick to miss this house on Krone Road in Warrington Township...
abc27.com
‘Next Generation’ Dunkin’ opening in York County
SPRING GROVE, Pa. (WHTM) — A new Dunkin’ restaurant is officially opening its doors on Thursday, Dec. 15. In celebration of the grand-opening of this new Dunkin’ location, Dunkin’ Franchisee Ricky Patel, will be hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10 a.m. According to Dunkin’, starting at 9a.m., they will surprise the first 100 guests in line with ‘Free Coffee for a Year giveaways’.
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in Maryland
Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades. During the past century, they've become known for their large menu, homemade desserts, friendly service, and old-school ambiance.
Restaurant closings: These eateries bid farewell to central Pa. in 2022
Fallout from the pandemic continues to hurt the central Pennsylvania restaurant industry. While some new establishments opened, a rash of closings in 2022 included neighborhood bars, favorite diners and ethnic establishments. It was a year marked by a seismic shift. In some cases, restaurants traded hands as some owners bowed...
Gettysburg Garden Club Creates Year-Round Beauty
It was a rainy morning in Gettysburg last Saturday, December 3. However, despite the weather, at 8:00 a.m., a long line had formed in front of the Gettysburg Fire Department. When doors unlocked at 9:00 a.m., customers filed into the building, entering the community room. The much-anticipated event was the Gettysburg Garden Club’s 62nd Annual Christmas Greens & Gourmet Gifts Sale, from 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Proceeds support flower gardens planted by club members at historic Lincoln Square and scholarships for Adams County students majoring in horticultural-related fields.
Trendy Maryland Restaurant Named Best 'Once-In-A-Lifetime Meal'
A Venezuelan restaurant in Baltimore is one to try before you die, according to a recent report.Alma Cocina Latina located at 1701 N Charles St. represents Maryland on the "Eat This, Not That" list of "Best Once-In-A-Lifetime Meals.""The restaurant is serving everything from traditional arepas…
abc27.com
York County schools receive threats, police investigating
PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Two York County schools received threats on Monday that police say are not believed to be credible. Around 2 p.m. Penn Township Police say officers were dispatched to Park Hill Elementary School for a threat call. The school was placed on lockdown and students were later transported to a safe location.
