Oklahoma football got some great news on Monday evening when the McCullough brothers chose to commit to play for the Sooners. The elder of the two, Dasan, is transferring from Indiana. The former Hoosier was a top 75 player coming out of high school and originally committed to Ohio State; he instead chose to sign with Indiana because his father was coaching there. Dasan had a big freshman season, getting honored as a freshman All-American and an honorable mention all Big-10. The stud edge defender had 48 tackles and four sacks on the season.

NORMAN, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO