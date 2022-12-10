ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

FanSided

Oklahoma football: The McCullough brothers choose the Sooners

Oklahoma football got some great news on Monday evening when the McCullough brothers chose to commit to play for the Sooners. The elder of the two, Dasan, is transferring from Indiana. The former Hoosier was a top 75 player coming out of high school and originally committed to Ohio State; he instead chose to sign with Indiana because his father was coaching there. Dasan had a big freshman season, getting honored as a freshman All-American and an honorable mention all Big-10. The stud edge defender had 48 tackles and four sacks on the season.
NORMAN, OK
stormininnorman.com

Oklahoma football: Portal movement mutually beneficial for players, OU

There are currently 17 Oklahoma football players who have put their names in the transfer portal and intend to leave Norman. They say the portal “giveth” and “taketh” away. However, at the end of the day, unless you’re losing a star player like Caleb Williams, the portal serves as a means for a new start for both the player and the institution. With the 85 scholarship limit and no longer a rule on a scholarship annual cap, coaches can flip their roster quickly.
NORMAN, OK
oklahoma Sooner

Sherfield Named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week

NORMAN – Oklahoma point guard Grant Sherfield has been named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week after his performances against Kansas City and No. 9/8 Arkansas, the conference office announced Monday. The Fort Worth, Texas, product, averaged 23.5 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.5 steals and 2.0 assists per game and...
NORMAN, OK
NBA

Thunder Announces Youth Basketball Winter Camp

OKLAHOMA CITY, Monday, Dec. 12, 2022 – The Oklahoma City Thunder has opened registration for its winter Thunder Youth Basketball Hustle Camp in Tulsa. The camp is open to youth ages 6 to 14 and scheduled for Dec. 29 at W.L. Hutcherson YMCA. Thunder Youth Basketball camps, presented by...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
kswo.com

Duncan native inspires people around the world

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Duncan native is using his experiences to motivate others around the world after overcoming obstacles in his own life. Dr. Torrey Montgomery was born and raised in Duncan, and has spent the past 15 years as a pastor and motivational speaker with Ignite Church Global in Oklahoma City.
DUNCAN, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma women’s prison focused on rehabilitating inmates to shut down

OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma women’s prison focused on rehabilitating inmates is shutting down. The Oklahoma Department of Corrections confirmed Wednesday that the Oklahoma City Community Corrections Center is closing. At the end of January, the women’s facility will empty out, sending hundreds of inmates to two different correction centers.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

Several school districts delay start due to severe weather in Oklahoma

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – As severe storms moved through the state on Tuesday morning, many school districts were forced to change their plans to prepare for cleanup efforts. A possible tornado that was spotted on radar formed over the town of Wayne, Oklahoma in McClain County early Tuesday...
WAYNE, OK
yukonprogressnews.com

Great food and community come together

Emma Elle’s Italian Kitchen goes beyond a traditional eatery – it’s a concept built on community and partnerships, a place that strives to offer something for everyone, while promoting other small businesses both in the region and across the state. Owner Cameron Wilson said he envisioned a...
CANADIAN COUNTY, OK

