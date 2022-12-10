Read full article on original website
Oklahoma football: Sooners jump on top in transfer portal rankings
We’re one week away from the first of two National Signing Days for 2023 freshman and JUCO recruits, but that’s only one of two pipelines the Oklahoma football program will be accessing in replenishing its roster for the 2023 season and beyond. The transfer portal has changed everything...
Oklahoma football: The McCullough brothers choose the Sooners
Oklahoma football got some great news on Monday evening when the McCullough brothers chose to commit to play for the Sooners. The elder of the two, Dasan, is transferring from Indiana. The former Hoosier was a top 75 player coming out of high school and originally committed to Ohio State; he instead chose to sign with Indiana because his father was coaching there. Dasan had a big freshman season, getting honored as a freshman All-American and an honorable mention all Big-10. The stud edge defender had 48 tackles and four sacks on the season.
Oklahoma football: Portal movement mutually beneficial for players, OU
There are currently 17 Oklahoma football players who have put their names in the transfer portal and intend to leave Norman. They say the portal “giveth” and “taketh” away. However, at the end of the day, unless you’re losing a star player like Caleb Williams, the portal serves as a means for a new start for both the player and the institution. With the 85 scholarship limit and no longer a rule on a scholarship annual cap, coaches can flip their roster quickly.
Sherfield Named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week
NORMAN – Oklahoma point guard Grant Sherfield has been named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week after his performances against Kansas City and No. 9/8 Arkansas, the conference office announced Monday. The Fort Worth, Texas, product, averaged 23.5 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.5 steals and 2.0 assists per game and...
NBA
Thunder Announces Youth Basketball Winter Camp
OKLAHOMA CITY, Monday, Dec. 12, 2022 – The Oklahoma City Thunder has opened registration for its winter Thunder Youth Basketball Hustle Camp in Tulsa. The camp is open to youth ages 6 to 14 and scheduled for Dec. 29 at W.L. Hutcherson YMCA. Thunder Youth Basketball camps, presented by...
College football community remembers, mourns the loss of Mike Leach
The college football is mourning the loss of a great coach Tuesday morning. Mississippi State University announced Mike Leach passed away recently.
Oklahoma City Community College student wins $100,000 for football tossing and passing abilities
The Big 12 championship football game this year included neither Oklahoma nor Oklahoma State, but college football’s most elite championship weekend nonetheless had at least one nugget of good news. Oklahoma City Community College student Jaylynn Jarrell won $100,000 in tuition to help her achieve present and future education...
Oklahoma movie written by Noble teacher set to hit big screen next year
A movie filmed in Oklahoma, directed by an Noble teacher, is expected to wrap its final scenes before heading to the big screen.
Funeral home uses water to cremate bodies in first-of-its-kind service in Oklahoma history
Aquamation is a water-based alternative to flame cremation that uses 95% water and 5% Alkali to transform human remains into a liquid form.
OKC facing historic numbers for eviction filings as protections end
Oklahoma is facing an unprecedented wave of evictions statewide, with Oklahoma County leading in historically high numbers. The post OKC facing historic numbers for eviction filings as protections end appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
Western Heights reaches settlement with embattled former superintendent
An embattled Oklahoma public school district says it is working to move forward following a series of issues that caused it to be placed on probation.
Duncan native inspires people around the world
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Duncan native is using his experiences to motivate others around the world after overcoming obstacles in his own life. Dr. Torrey Montgomery was born and raised in Duncan, and has spent the past 15 years as a pastor and motivational speaker with Ignite Church Global in Oklahoma City.
Oklahoma City police mourning sudden passing of detective
An Oklahoma police force is mourning the loss of one of their own.
Oklahoma women’s prison focused on rehabilitating inmates to shut down
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma women’s prison focused on rehabilitating inmates is shutting down. The Oklahoma Department of Corrections confirmed Wednesday that the Oklahoma City Community Corrections Center is closing. At the end of January, the women’s facility will empty out, sending hundreds of inmates to two different correction centers.
Several school districts delay start due to severe weather in Oklahoma
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – As severe storms moved through the state on Tuesday morning, many school districts were forced to change their plans to prepare for cleanup efforts. A possible tornado that was spotted on radar formed over the town of Wayne, Oklahoma in McClain County early Tuesday...
OKC entrepreneur, DJ team up with Kalidy Kia for car raffle at Christmas gift giveaway
Two Oklahoma City figures are hosting a giveaway of meals, Christmas gifts, cash - and even a car!
Live Updates: Severe Storms Moving Across Oklahoma Overnight
2:30 a.m. Update: A line of severe storms is moving through western Oklahoma. Storms are expected to hit the Oklahoma City metro at around 3 a.m. Tuesday. The storms have ramped up as the line moves toward central Oklahoma. A Tornado Watch has been issued for Alfalfa, Blaine, and Major...
OK mom loses $100s just minutes after Casey’s purchase; business claims fault lies elsewhere
An Oklahoma mom said within eight minutes of making a small purchase Sunday afternoon inside a Casey's Convenience Store and Gas Station, the EBT funding she had left in her account was withdrawn in New York.
Empire Slice Shop opens location at Mayfair Village in Oklahoma City
OKALHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Empire Slice Shop opened its newest location at the newly renovated Mayfair Village on Monday. The location at 4723 N. May Avenue marks the fifth location for the business. Other locations are on NW 16th Street in Oklahoma City, W 1st Street in Edmond, N...
Great food and community come together
Emma Elle’s Italian Kitchen goes beyond a traditional eatery – it’s a concept built on community and partnerships, a place that strives to offer something for everyone, while promoting other small businesses both in the region and across the state. Owner Cameron Wilson said he envisioned a...
