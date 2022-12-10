BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Emergency Medical Service (EMS) workers need more mental support as the ranks shrink and fewer trained professionals are taking more calls. On MetroNews “Talkline,” Director of Emergency Management for the city of Bridgeport, Tim Curry said after years of the “suck it up and deal with it” culture changes need to be made for the next generation of EMS workers.

