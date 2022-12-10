Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wajr.com
MUB closes out Moutaintop beverage work, looks to WestRidge- Chaplin Hill
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – With the help of the Morgantown Utility Board(MUB), Mountaintop Beverage is a major step closer to beginning production. The state-of-the-art beverage manufacturing facility in the Morgantown Industrial Park is expected to be fully operational by the end of the year and employ about 300. MUB General...
wajr.com
Star City official: We know that sinkhole is in the DOH right-of-way
STAR CITY, W.Va. – The Star City sinkhole off Monongahela Boulevard in the parking lot of the former Texas Roadhouse has not been an issue, but after reports of a Summers County sinkhole that almost swallowed the Hinton police Department and a price to fix as high as $6 million it is now a concern.
wajr.com
One arrested in early Monday morning Morgantown burglary
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A Pennsylvania man is behind bars after deputies from the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department caught him near a recent burglary at Haley’s Hot Spot on Smithtown Road early Monday. Deputies reponded to a burglar alarm at 2:40 a.m. and received a description of the...
wajr.com
EMS vet says workers need ways to address ‘quality of life’ issues or ranks will continue to shrink
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Emergency Medical Service (EMS) workers need more mental support as the ranks shrink and fewer trained professionals are taking more calls. On MetroNews “Talkline,” Director of Emergency Management for the city of Bridgeport, Tim Curry said after years of the “suck it up and deal with it” culture changes need to be made for the next generation of EMS workers.
wajr.com
Marion County man charged in kidnapping of Fairmont woman
FAIRMONT, W.Va. – A Marion County man is facing charges after police report he held a woman against her will for several hours in a Fairmont home. In the early evening hours of Dec. 8 police were first called to the address but left when there was no answer at the door.
Comments / 0