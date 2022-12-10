To call it a fall from grace would be unfair. In 2019, Syracuse University was ranked No. 1 in The Princeton Review’s party school ratings. Today many students admit that Syracuse’s reputation as a “party school” has greatly diminished. Granted, a global pandemic may have played a part in the mellowing out of the university. The social scene of Syracuse, like many things, was shaken by the pandemic and looks different than it did back in 2019.

