Grove City, PA

Longtime weekend voice on WBUT rolls another perfect game

Congratulations to Anthony Willison who rolled a perfect game last night during the City League at Sherwood Lanes. It was Anthony’s fourth career 300. He was the Saturday morning host for more than a dozen years on WBUT Radio. The post Longtime weekend voice on WBUT rolls another perfect...
BUTLER, PA
Big storm this week: What to expect across Ohio, Pa.

(WKBN) – A large storm is moving across the country with severe thunderstorms, tornadoes, heavy rain, gusty wind with colder temperatures and blowing snow. This storm will impact our region near Youngstown, Ohio into tonight and Thursday with rain and a wintry mix possible. Colder air will move in behind the storm into the weekend.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Man pinned by tree near Cochranton

Dec. 14—FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP — A man was injured when he was pinned by a portion of a tree late Tuesday afternoon south of Cochranton. Emergency responders were called to a wooded area off Bauer Lane in Fairfield Township, about 2 miles south of Cochranton, around 4:40 p.m., according to Crawford County 911 emergency radio traffic.
COCHRANTON, PA
One Flown To Hospital After Rt. 8 Crash

One person was flown to a Pittsburgh hospital after a crash on Route 8 North last night. It happened around 9 p.m. at the intersection with the Clearview Mall and Sheetz gas station. Dispatchers say three vehicles were involved in the crash, but the cause of the accident is not...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Why Lone Toilets Sit In the Middle of Pittsburgh Basements

In Pittsburgh, there are some homes that have two bedrooms, two baths, and an additional toilet in the basement. There is no sink to accompany this toilet, and no shower. It is simply a commode in the middle of the basement. These toilets were installed on purpose, but the reason for them is still contested today.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Police: Franklin Man Wanted on Warrant Leads Trooper on High-Speed Pursuit

FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – A Franklin man wanted on a warrant for criminal mischief led a Franklin-based State Police Trooper on a high-speed pursuit on Friday afternoon. According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 46-year-old Jeffery Lynn Denny on December 9 in Magisterial District Judge Matthew T. Kirtland’s office.
FRANKLIN, PA
Reported fire temporarily closes local Girard business

A local Girard business was temporarily closed Sunday afternoon as fire crews worked to put out a fire that was contained to a dryer. At approximately 1:30 p.m., crews from A.F. Dobler, Lake City Fire Company, Fairview Fire and Rescue and Platea Volunteer Fire Company were dispatched to a reported fire at the Girard Coin […]
GIRARD, PA
School Closings and Delays for Thursday, December 15, 2022

A look at area school closings and delays for Venango County and surrounding areas for Thursday, December 15, 2022, brought to you by Rossbacher Insurance Group. Clarion County Career Center; Staff Should Report at 9:00 a.m. Clarion-Limestone School District. Creative Kids – AM Pre-K, 2-hour delay, 11:00-1:00, Childcare operating as...
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
Winter Weather Advisory from 1 AM Thursday through 7 AM Friday

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory starting at 1 AM tonight for McKean, Elk, and Warren Counties. Wintry mix will begin during the predawn hours and increase in intensity through Thursday morning. Projections call for 1-3 inches of snow and sleet with gusty winds of up to 40 miles per hour. Slippery road conditions are to expected.
WARREN COUNTY, PA
Police: 2-Year-Old Child Injured in Crash on McCleery Road

SUGARCREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A local child was injured following a one-vehicle crash caused by a thick fog in Sugarcreek Borough last week. According to Franklin-based State Police, the accident happened around 6:02 a.m. on Wednesday, December 7, on McCleery Road, in Sugarcreek Borough, Venango County. Police say...
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
Two Local Teens Injured in One-Vehicle Crash on Union Street

CORNPLANTER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Two local teens were injured following a one-vehicle crash in Cornplanter Township on Wednesday afternoon. According to Franklin-based State Police, this crash occurred at 4:16 p.m. on Wednesday, December 7, on Union Street, in Cornplanter Township, Venango County. Police say a 2008 Chevrolet Impala...
OIL CITY, PA
Man Steals Cash From Roommate; Dropped Off At Mall

A man is facing charges for allegedly stealing a roommate’s money in Venango County and bringing it to Butler. State police say 46-year-old Richard McKinney was living at a home in Rockland Township when the homeowner went to work last Thursday. That’s when police say McKinney took $3,000 cash...
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
STATE POLICE INVESTIGATING DOG SHOOTING IN FOREST COUNTY

State Police are investigating the death of a dog that died from a gunshot wound along German Hill Road in Kingsley Township of Forest County. The incident happened on Friday between Midnight and 4:30 p.m. Anyone with information is asked to call the Pennsylvania State Police in Marienville at 814 927 5253.
FOREST COUNTY, PA

