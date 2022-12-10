Read full article on original website
977rocks.com
Longtime weekend voice on WBUT rolls another perfect game
Congratulations to Anthony Willison who rolled a perfect game last night during the City League at Sherwood Lanes. It was Anthony’s fourth career 300. He was the Saturday morning host for more than a dozen years on WBUT Radio. The post Longtime weekend voice on WBUT rolls another perfect...
Ice storm warning issued for areas north, east of Pittsburgh
The National Weather Service has issued an ice storm warning and a winter weather advisory for parts of Western Pennsylvania for Wednesday night and Thursday. The alerts are scheduled to start at 10 p.m. Wednesday and last through 10 p.m. Thursday. Ice up to a half-inch is expected to accumulate...
27 First News
Big storm this week: What to expect across Ohio, Pa.
(WKBN) – A large storm is moving across the country with severe thunderstorms, tornadoes, heavy rain, gusty wind with colder temperatures and blowing snow. This storm will impact our region near Youngstown, Ohio into tonight and Thursday with rain and a wintry mix possible. Colder air will move in behind the storm into the weekend.
YAHOO!
Man pinned by tree near Cochranton
Dec. 14—FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP — A man was injured when he was pinned by a portion of a tree late Tuesday afternoon south of Cochranton. Emergency responders were called to a wooded area off Bauer Lane in Fairfield Township, about 2 miles south of Cochranton, around 4:40 p.m., according to Crawford County 911 emergency radio traffic.
Marion Twp. man running Ellwood City bar
ELLWOOD CITY – Michael Ward, the owner of Mike's Main Street Bar & Grill at 708 Lawrence Ave, bought the business in 2019 just in time for the COVID lockdown. "It was a struggle but takeout was the silver lining; it saved us as it did others," he said.
butlerradio.com
One Flown To Hospital After Rt. 8 Crash
One person was flown to a Pittsburgh hospital after a crash on Route 8 North last night. It happened around 9 p.m. at the intersection with the Clearview Mall and Sheetz gas station. Dispatchers say three vehicles were involved in the crash, but the cause of the accident is not...
Missing 81-year-old man from Lawrence County found dead near home
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A missing 81-year-old man from Lawrence County was found dead near his home, Pennsylvania State Police said. Jack Podner was last contacted at his home on state Route 168 in Washington Township on or about Dec. 16, according to police. State police said there’s no...
abandonedspaces.com
Why Lone Toilets Sit In the Middle of Pittsburgh Basements
In Pittsburgh, there are some homes that have two bedrooms, two baths, and an additional toilet in the basement. There is no sink to accompany this toilet, and no shower. It is simply a commode in the middle of the basement. These toilets were installed on purpose, but the reason for them is still contested today.
explore venango
Police: Franklin Man Wanted on Warrant Leads Trooper on High-Speed Pursuit
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – A Franklin man wanted on a warrant for criminal mischief led a Franklin-based State Police Trooper on a high-speed pursuit on Friday afternoon. According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 46-year-old Jeffery Lynn Denny on December 9 in Magisterial District Judge Matthew T. Kirtland’s office.
Reported fire temporarily closes local Girard business
A local Girard business was temporarily closed Sunday afternoon as fire crews worked to put out a fire that was contained to a dryer. At approximately 1:30 p.m., crews from A.F. Dobler, Lake City Fire Company, Fairview Fire and Rescue and Platea Volunteer Fire Company were dispatched to a reported fire at the Girard Coin […]
Lynyrd Skynyrd, ZZ Top making 2023 tour stop in Pittsburgh area
BURGETTSTOWN, Pa. — Two iconic rock bands have joined together for a tour and will be making a stop in the Pittsburgh area next year. Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top will perform at the Pavilion at Star Lake on Sept. 3, 2023 as part of the “The Sharp Dressed Simple Man Tour.”
wtae.com
Freezing rain possible Thursday, winter storm watch issued for parts of western Pennsylvania
PITTSBURGH — Thursday will be anImpact Day in the Pittsburgh region, with a wintry mix of rain, freezing rain and snow possible. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for the ridges of Westmoreland and Fayette counties and Indiana County, beginning at 10 p.m. Wednesday, as accumulating freezing rain is most likely in those areas.
explore venango
School Closings and Delays for Thursday, December 15, 2022
A look at area school closings and delays for Venango County and surrounding areas for Thursday, December 15, 2022, brought to you by Rossbacher Insurance Group. Clarion County Career Center; Staff Should Report at 9:00 a.m. Clarion-Limestone School District. Creative Kids – AM Pre-K, 2-hour delay, 11:00-1:00, Childcare operating as...
wesb.com
Winter Weather Advisory from 1 AM Thursday through 7 AM Friday
The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory starting at 1 AM tonight for McKean, Elk, and Warren Counties. Wintry mix will begin during the predawn hours and increase in intensity through Thursday morning. Projections call for 1-3 inches of snow and sleet with gusty winds of up to 40 miles per hour. Slippery road conditions are to expected.
explore venango
Police: 2-Year-Old Child Injured in Crash on McCleery Road
SUGARCREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A local child was injured following a one-vehicle crash caused by a thick fog in Sugarcreek Borough last week. According to Franklin-based State Police, the accident happened around 6:02 a.m. on Wednesday, December 7, on McCleery Road, in Sugarcreek Borough, Venango County. Police say...
explore venango
Two Local Teens Injured in One-Vehicle Crash on Union Street
CORNPLANTER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Two local teens were injured following a one-vehicle crash in Cornplanter Township on Wednesday afternoon. According to Franklin-based State Police, this crash occurred at 4:16 p.m. on Wednesday, December 7, on Union Street, in Cornplanter Township, Venango County. Police say a 2008 Chevrolet Impala...
wtae.com
Butler County thrift store stolen from; Police looking to ID possible suspect
BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. — Community Christian Thrift Store in Washington Township, Butler County, accepts donations that they then sell to help the community. The State Police said someone stole from the store, whose purpose was to give. Investigators are looking to identify the person captured on video outside the...
butlerradio.com
Man Steals Cash From Roommate; Dropped Off At Mall
A man is facing charges for allegedly stealing a roommate’s money in Venango County and bringing it to Butler. State police say 46-year-old Richard McKinney was living at a home in Rockland Township when the homeowner went to work last Thursday. That’s when police say McKinney took $3,000 cash...
Lakeview High School teacher on paid leave pending investigation
A Lakeview High School teacher is on paid administrative leave pending an internal investigation.
wpxz1041fm.com
STATE POLICE INVESTIGATING DOG SHOOTING IN FOREST COUNTY
State Police are investigating the death of a dog that died from a gunshot wound along German Hill Road in Kingsley Township of Forest County. The incident happened on Friday between Midnight and 4:30 p.m. Anyone with information is asked to call the Pennsylvania State Police in Marienville at 814 927 5253.
