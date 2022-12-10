ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Autoblog

8 excellent minivans you can't buy in the United States

Americans have fallen out of love with minivans. For some reason, a super-practical, multi-seat vehicle that can haul almost anyone and anything is less popular than giant SUVs that make it difficult to access the third row. The rest of the world hasn’t forgotten the minivan’s virtues, and many well-known automakers offer a whole rainbow of family carriers, some of which offer clever camping and luxury features. Here are some forbidden-fruit vans we can’t buy in the United States.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Autoblog

Ford Europe looks to America for new marketing push

Ford is looking to increase its profitability in Europe, and it feels the best way to get there is to inject a more American attitude into its marketing. As it moves toward a fully-electric vehicle lineup, Ford needs to increase profitability, and one of the first steps will be discontinuing the Fiesta and Focus.
Autoblog

Buick Electra-X EV caught testing on U.S. roads in new spy photos

Spies captured what they say are the first shots of the production-bound Buick Electra-X electric crossover. Bound exclusively for China (last we heard, anyway), the Electra-X is underpinned by GM's new Ultium EV platform, meaning it's fundamentally related to all of the American automaker's next-gen electric models even if we won't get one exactly like this.
TheConversationCanada

Smart sanctions for a stupid war: The West finally gets clever about Russia

The European Union and the United States are now targeting maritime protection and indemnity (P&I) insurance clubs to limit Russian shipping capacity and cap the price of its oil, meaning we’re finally beginning to see some smart sanctions for a stupid war. P&I clubs are maritime insurance groups that specialize in open-ended, large-risk claims. P&I insurance is a requirement for all heavy cargo and container vessels. Under the new sanctions, European P&I clubs can no longer offer insurance to a vessel carrying Russian oil at a price higher than $60 a barrel. Since February 2022, governments and the private sector have...
Reuters

China vows 'strong' counter-measures over Manchester incident

BEIJING, Dec 15 (Reuters) - The Chinese foreign ministry said on Thursday that "strong and forceful counter-measures" will be taken after accusing Britain of failing to protect Chinese staff at the Chinese consulate in Manchester during a protest in October.
Autoblog

Rivian Scraps Plan to Make Electric Vans in Europe with Mercedes

Rivian Automotive Inc. is shelving plans to jointly build electric vans in Europe with Mercedes-Benz AG, aborting a deal signed just three months ago to share costs and technology. Most Read from Bloomberg. Rivian will no longer pursue the memorandum of understanding signed with the German automaker in September to...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Independent

Currys sinks to loss after international rivals slash prices

Technology retailer Currys has sunk to a loss after lower demand left competitors with excess stock, leading to heavy discounting across rival stores.However, profits in the UK and Ireland have bucked the trend as it said it was on track to make £300 million in cost savings across the region.Adjusted earnings reached £25 million in the six months to October 29, up 25% from last year.Meanwhile, revenues in the UK and Ireland sunk by a tenth on last year and were 19% lower than the same period in 2019.And across the group, which includes the Nordic countries and Greece, adjusted...
The Independent

Musk's Twitter tweaks foreshadow EU showdown over new rules

Self-proclaimed free speech warrior Elon Musk’s more unfettered version of Twitter could collide with new rules in Europe, where officials warn that the social media company will have to comply with some of the world’s toughest laws targeting toxic content. While the new digital rulebook means the European Union is likely to be a global leader in cracking down on Musk’s reimagined platform, the 27-nation bloc will face its own challenges forcing Twitter and other online companies to comply. The law doesn’t fully take effect until 2024, and EU officials are scrambling to recruit enough workers to hold Big...
Autoblog

Tesla launches Steam gaming integration for the new Model S and X

Back in February, Tesla chief Elon Musk revealed on Twitter that the automaker is working to bring Steam to its vehicles. Now, the company is officially rolling out Steam integration for the latest versions of its Model S and X cars as part of its holiday update. In its promo video of the feature, you'll see Tesla's infotainment system running Steam Beta and even graphically demanding games like Cyberpunk 2077.
Autoblog

2024 Mazda CX-90 to be offered with performance plug-in hybrid

Mazda's first electrified model to be available in all 50 states will be the 2024 CX-90, the automaker officially announced Tuesday morning. But far more relevant to our interests is the fact that this new powertrain is being billed by Mazda as performance-oriented, much like Toyota's 302-horsepower RAV4 Prime. "While...
Autoblog

California invested in EVs for the road, now needs a plan for their retirement

California's push for electric vehicles is leading to an impending environmental issue: a pileup of toxic batteries. California has been a leader in EV adoption since 2012, when Gov. Jerry Brown issued an executive order calling for 1.5 million zero-emission vehicles on California roads by 2025. Now, some of the batteries from those early vehicles are heading to the scrapheap, and the state has nowhere to put them.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Autoblog

European-spec 1983 Rover SD1 is the luxury sedan you've never heard of

England has made several significant and high-profile contributions to the automotive industry; the original Mini and the first Land Rover both had a major impact on car design. And yet, there are numerous great British cars that are as unknown as if they had never existed. One is the Rover SD1, a big luxury sedan sold in small numbers on our shores. An example of this rare Brit is currently listed on Cars & Bids.
FLORIDA STATE
Autoblog

Polestar thinks small with limited-edition Cake Makka electric moped

Polestar has several new models in the pipeline but one smaller than the 2 isn't planned — at least not one with four wheels. The company teamed up with Swedish moped manufacturer Cake to build a limited-edition two-wheeler inspired by its upcoming flagship convertible. Called Makka, the moped was...
Autoblog

Osprey Custom Cars Land Rover Defender Review: Classic Cool

The off-road SUV revival has been remarkable of late. We've seen the return of the Ford Bronco and Land Rover Defender, and staples such as the Toyota 4Runner and Jeep Wrangler have been seeing some of the best sales in their recent histories. But this popularity extends beyond new cars to classic off-roaders. Vintage Broncos, Jeeps, Land Rovers, Blazers and more are seriously hot. And as a result, multiple outfits have popped up to deliver not just restored trucks, but modified ones to make them better than ever. We've had the opportunity to sample an updated Land Rover Defender from Osprey Custom Cars, based out of North Carolina, and we're quite impressed.
Autoblog

Drive like it's 2154: What it's like to take the space joystick of the wild Mercedes 'Avatar' concept car

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif. — Who among us hasn’t imagined what it would be like to drive a car from the future? And we’re not talking about a 2028 Honda Prelude or whatever, interesting as that may be. No, we’re talking decades, maybe even centuries beyond what we have now, where even quaint notions like circular tires are reimagined. Something akin to a spinner from “Blade Runner” or one of those light cycles from “Tron.” So color us stunned when Mercedes-Benz actually offered us some seat time behind the wheel of their Vision AVTR concept.
Autoblog

McLaren is considering more spacious model, possibly an SUV

McLaren's on-again, off-again SUV is taking shape — and it may not be shaped like an SUV after all. The company confirmed it's seriously looking at expanding its range with a bigger model capable of seating more than two passengers, but it hasn't decided which route to take. "The...

Comments / 0

Community Policy