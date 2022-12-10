Read full article on original website
Related
Autoblog
8 excellent minivans you can't buy in the United States
Americans have fallen out of love with minivans. For some reason, a super-practical, multi-seat vehicle that can haul almost anyone and anything is less popular than giant SUVs that make it difficult to access the third row. The rest of the world hasn’t forgotten the minivan’s virtues, and many well-known automakers offer a whole rainbow of family carriers, some of which offer clever camping and luxury features. Here are some forbidden-fruit vans we can’t buy in the United States.
Autoblog
Tesla's struggles in China and Europe may be a preview of the pain coming for Elon in the US
What's Elon Musk to do when electric-vehicle makers start vying for Tesla's top spot in the US? That's a question investors will follow as Tesla faces steep competition in China's and Europe's EV markets. Bloomberg reported Tuesday that Tesla planned to scale back production of its popular Model Y car...
Autoblog
Ford Europe looks to America for new marketing push
Ford is looking to increase its profitability in Europe, and it feels the best way to get there is to inject a more American attitude into its marketing. As it moves toward a fully-electric vehicle lineup, Ford needs to increase profitability, and one of the first steps will be discontinuing the Fiesta and Focus.
Autoblog
Buick Electra-X EV caught testing on U.S. roads in new spy photos
Spies captured what they say are the first shots of the production-bound Buick Electra-X electric crossover. Bound exclusively for China (last we heard, anyway), the Electra-X is underpinned by GM's new Ultium EV platform, meaning it's fundamentally related to all of the American automaker's next-gen electric models even if we won't get one exactly like this.
China Deals Hammer Blow to Russia's War Effort
The Chinese government has reportedly blocked the sale of Loongson processors to Russia.
Smart sanctions for a stupid war: The West finally gets clever about Russia
The European Union and the United States are now targeting maritime protection and indemnity (P&I) insurance clubs to limit Russian shipping capacity and cap the price of its oil, meaning we’re finally beginning to see some smart sanctions for a stupid war. P&I clubs are maritime insurance groups that specialize in open-ended, large-risk claims. P&I insurance is a requirement for all heavy cargo and container vessels. Under the new sanctions, European P&I clubs can no longer offer insurance to a vessel carrying Russian oil at a price higher than $60 a barrel. Since February 2022, governments and the private sector have...
China's BYD to launch new "professional and personal" EV in 2023 - executive
BEIJING, Dec 15 (Reuters) - China's BYD Co will launch a new "professional and personal" electric car brand in 2023, Brian Luo, the company's branding assistant general manager, said on Thursday.
China vows 'strong' counter-measures over Manchester incident
BEIJING, Dec 15 (Reuters) - The Chinese foreign ministry said on Thursday that "strong and forceful counter-measures" will be taken after accusing Britain of failing to protect Chinese staff at the Chinese consulate in Manchester during a protest in October.
Autoblog
Rivian Scraps Plan to Make Electric Vans in Europe with Mercedes
Rivian Automotive Inc. is shelving plans to jointly build electric vans in Europe with Mercedes-Benz AG, aborting a deal signed just three months ago to share costs and technology. Most Read from Bloomberg. Rivian will no longer pursue the memorandum of understanding signed with the German automaker in September to...
Currys sinks to loss after international rivals slash prices
Technology retailer Currys has sunk to a loss after lower demand left competitors with excess stock, leading to heavy discounting across rival stores.However, profits in the UK and Ireland have bucked the trend as it said it was on track to make £300 million in cost savings across the region.Adjusted earnings reached £25 million in the six months to October 29, up 25% from last year.Meanwhile, revenues in the UK and Ireland sunk by a tenth on last year and were 19% lower than the same period in 2019.And across the group, which includes the Nordic countries and Greece, adjusted...
Musk's Twitter tweaks foreshadow EU showdown over new rules
Self-proclaimed free speech warrior Elon Musk’s more unfettered version of Twitter could collide with new rules in Europe, where officials warn that the social media company will have to comply with some of the world’s toughest laws targeting toxic content. While the new digital rulebook means the European Union is likely to be a global leader in cracking down on Musk’s reimagined platform, the 27-nation bloc will face its own challenges forcing Twitter and other online companies to comply. The law doesn’t fully take effect until 2024, and EU officials are scrambling to recruit enough workers to hold Big...
China's COVID spike not due to lifting of restrictions - WHO director
GENEVA, Dec 14 (Reuters) - COVID-19 infections were exploding in China well before the government's decision to abandon its strict "zero-COVID" policy, a World Health Organization director said on Wednesday, quashing suggestions that the sudden reversal caused a spike in cases.
Autoblog
Tesla launches Steam gaming integration for the new Model S and X
Back in February, Tesla chief Elon Musk revealed on Twitter that the automaker is working to bring Steam to its vehicles. Now, the company is officially rolling out Steam integration for the latest versions of its Model S and X cars as part of its holiday update. In its promo video of the feature, you'll see Tesla's infotainment system running Steam Beta and even graphically demanding games like Cyberpunk 2077.
Autoblog
2024 Mazda CX-90 to be offered with performance plug-in hybrid
Mazda's first electrified model to be available in all 50 states will be the 2024 CX-90, the automaker officially announced Tuesday morning. But far more relevant to our interests is the fact that this new powertrain is being billed by Mazda as performance-oriented, much like Toyota's 302-horsepower RAV4 Prime. "While...
Autoblog
California invested in EVs for the road, now needs a plan for their retirement
California's push for electric vehicles is leading to an impending environmental issue: a pileup of toxic batteries. California has been a leader in EV adoption since 2012, when Gov. Jerry Brown issued an executive order calling for 1.5 million zero-emission vehicles on California roads by 2025. Now, some of the batteries from those early vehicles are heading to the scrapheap, and the state has nowhere to put them.
Autoblog
European-spec 1983 Rover SD1 is the luxury sedan you've never heard of
England has made several significant and high-profile contributions to the automotive industry; the original Mini and the first Land Rover both had a major impact on car design. And yet, there are numerous great British cars that are as unknown as if they had never existed. One is the Rover SD1, a big luxury sedan sold in small numbers on our shores. An example of this rare Brit is currently listed on Cars & Bids.
Autoblog
Polestar thinks small with limited-edition Cake Makka electric moped
Polestar has several new models in the pipeline but one smaller than the 2 isn't planned — at least not one with four wheels. The company teamed up with Swedish moped manufacturer Cake to build a limited-edition two-wheeler inspired by its upcoming flagship convertible. Called Makka, the moped was...
Autoblog
Osprey Custom Cars Land Rover Defender Review: Classic Cool
The off-road SUV revival has been remarkable of late. We've seen the return of the Ford Bronco and Land Rover Defender, and staples such as the Toyota 4Runner and Jeep Wrangler have been seeing some of the best sales in their recent histories. But this popularity extends beyond new cars to classic off-roaders. Vintage Broncos, Jeeps, Land Rovers, Blazers and more are seriously hot. And as a result, multiple outfits have popped up to deliver not just restored trucks, but modified ones to make them better than ever. We've had the opportunity to sample an updated Land Rover Defender from Osprey Custom Cars, based out of North Carolina, and we're quite impressed.
Autoblog
Drive like it's 2154: What it's like to take the space joystick of the wild Mercedes 'Avatar' concept car
MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif. — Who among us hasn’t imagined what it would be like to drive a car from the future? And we’re not talking about a 2028 Honda Prelude or whatever, interesting as that may be. No, we’re talking decades, maybe even centuries beyond what we have now, where even quaint notions like circular tires are reimagined. Something akin to a spinner from “Blade Runner” or one of those light cycles from “Tron.” So color us stunned when Mercedes-Benz actually offered us some seat time behind the wheel of their Vision AVTR concept.
Autoblog
McLaren is considering more spacious model, possibly an SUV
McLaren's on-again, off-again SUV is taking shape — and it may not be shaped like an SUV after all. The company confirmed it's seriously looking at expanding its range with a bigger model capable of seating more than two passengers, but it hasn't decided which route to take. "The...
Comments / 0