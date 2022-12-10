ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Man tells family they’re in ‘wrong seats’ on flight after they book first class with a toddler

A mother has shared her experience on a flight after she was told she shouldn’t have her young child in first class - and it sparked a debate online.The woman posted to Reddit to ask the forum’s opinion after the experience on 26 November.She explained that she had “decided to splurge on first class tickets for the trip” as she, her husband and young daughter were flying across the US for Thanksgiving.“My toddler has always been a good flyer and has flown a lot throughout her short life,” the woman added, noting that her daughter stayed in her seat...
BBC

Hull: Girl, 11, was pushed into icy East Park lake, says father

An 11-year-old girl had to be rescued by her twin sister after being pushed into an icy lake by a boy, their father has said. The girls were playing with friends at about 15:30 GMT on Friday when the incident happened at East Park in Hull. The Malet Lambert School...
netflixjunkie.com

No Tit-for-tat Battle But Meghan and Harry Lose a Critical Royal Viewer for Their Netflix Documentary

Ever since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle dropped their bombshell docu-series on Netflix, there has been a rift between their supporters and haters. Some have showered their unconditional love and support on the Sussexes pair. On the other hand, people have created a wave of harassment online targeted at the couple. Amidst the entire fiasco comes a devastating shock for Harry and Meghan. An eminent figure seems to have pulled out of the chaos completely.
Popculture

Musician Dies in Car Crash: Tributes Pour in for David Leadbetter

David Leadbetter, a musician who found fame in South Africa, died in a car crash in Somerset, England on Nov. 24. He was 64. The guitarist's wife, Michelle, said her husband was a "humorous, spiritual, compassionate" man. The crash happened at about 19:25 GMT in Clavertown Down Road, reports BBC...
BBC

Baby died after carrycot put in shed in haste or recklessly, judge rules

A baby living in "overcrowded circumstances" during lockdown died after the carrycot he was in was put in a shed, a judge has concluded. Judge Steven Parker said the boy's cot was put on an unsecured cardboard box in the shed "in haste or recklessly". A family court hearing in...
People

Prince Harry and Prince William Plan to Exchange Christmas Gifts for Their Children

Prince Harry's relationship with his father King Charles and his brother Prince William remains intensely strained amid the premiere of Harry & Meghan on Netflix Despite the distance between them, Prince Harry and Prince William will exchange gifts for their children this Christmas. A royal insider tells PEOPLE in this week's cover story that the holiday tradition will continue for the Wales children — Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4 — and Sussex kids — Archie Harrison, 3, and Lilibet Diana, 1. The gesture is a glimmer of goodwill...
BBC

Family pay tribute to 'beautiful' man found dead on A52

The family of a man who was found dead on a dual carriageway has paid tribute to their "kind and thoughtful" son who would "light up any room he entered". Lachlan Regan's body was found on the A52 in Derby at about 23:10 GMT on 3 December. The 19-year-old was...
BBC

Boys tried to break York pond ice as they stood on it

Four boys have been advised on their "life choices" after they were spotted trying to smash the ice on a frozen pond as they stood on it, police said. The incident, in York's Rowntree Park, came on the day four children were pulled from a lake in Solihull, West Midlands. Three of them later died.
BBC

Soho police force entry to help woman only to find artwork

Police broke into an art gallery to aid an unconscious person inside before discovering it was an art installation. Two officers saw a woman slumped over a table and forced entry to locked-up Laz Emporium in Soho, central London. But the "woman" was actually made of packing tape and foam...
BBC

Andrew 'Freddie' Flintoff hurt in Top Gear accident

Top Gear presenter Andrew "Freddie" Flintoff has been hurt in an accident while filming for the BBC show. He received medical care at the scene before being taken to hospital for further treatment. The incident happened at Top Gear's test track at Dunsfold Park Aerodrome in Surreyon Tuesday. His injuries...
TechCrunch

Twitter shuts down Revue, its newsletter platform

Revue sent a message to newsletter writers today declaring, “We’ve made the difficult decision to shut down Revue.” Writers have until January 18, 2023 to retrieve their data before it all gets deleted. Twitter is working on making tweets 4,000 characters instead of 280, according to app...
seventeen.com

There's Allegedly a Major Quote Discrepancy in Two 'Harry & Meghan' Trailers

Netflix kicked off Monday morning by dropping the trailer for Volume II of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's docuseries, and they truly amped up the drama. But there's allegedly a pretty big discrepancy between the trailer posted on Twitter, and the one reportedly posted on Netflix's website. Fans noticed, as...
People

Inside Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Netflix Series — and the Palace Reaction

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s new Netflix docuseries bares an intimate look at royal life—and sends shock waves across the palace  In their new Netflix documentary, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry share intimate details about their lives, love story and treatment in the royal family. "These are two people who really love each other and who have respectively given up everything at different points to be together," says a source close to them. "There's a lot of beauty in that." But sweet family moments — from their first date selfie to Harry's...
BBC

MediaHuis: Sunday Independent to stop printing NI edition

The Sunday Independent is axing its Northern Ireland edition just a year after launching it. The final edition of the newspaper will be printed on 18 December. It is owned by MediaHuis, which also publishes the Belfast Telegraph, Sunday World and Sunday Life. The decision to cease publication of the...

