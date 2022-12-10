Read full article on original website
AJ Styles Says Raw Star “Like Every Other Turd” That Comes To WWE
Whilst having a lot of respect for his abilities, AJ Styles has been critical of one WWE Raw star for being too similar to everyone else. On the 12th December 2022 edition of Monday Night RAW, AJ Styles faced off with Chad Gable in a singles match. On this occasion it was The Phenomenal One who came out on top after hitting the Styles Clash.
Ric Flair Slams Jim Ross – “He Lost Every Bit Of Credibility With Me”
Ric Flair has hit out at AEW’s Jim Ross and says the veteran announcer is “starving to be relevant” and calls Ross a “convicted felon.”. Ric Flair made headlines when the documentary series Dark Side Of The Ring aired an episode focussed on the infamous ‘plane ride from hell.’ During the episode, Flair was accused of serious sexual assault by one of the flight attendants on board, claims that Flair continues to strenuously deny.
Sami Zayn Pays Tribute To WWE Veteran After Final Match
The Bloodline’s Sami Zayn has paid a heartfelt tribute to a WWE veteran after he shared the ring with them for their final match at a WWE live event. On the 11th of December 2022, Jamie Noble put a bow on his wrestling career as he competed in his final match in his home state of West Virginia. Noble had not competed in a WWE ring since 2015 when he was part of Seth Rollins’ J&J Security alongside Joey Mercury.
Jim Ross On How He Saved A WWE Hall Of Famer’s Life
AEW announcer Jim Ross has explained how he was in the right place at the right time to help save a WWE Hall of Famer’s life. Speaking on his Grilling JR podcast – courtesy of AdFreeShows – Jim Ross recalled a scary situation that involved Sgt Slaughter playing out at a hotel in late 1997 when Slaughter was portraying WWE’s on-screen Commissioner:
AEW Star Suspended Following Final Battle
An AEW star has found themselves on the receiving end of a suspension following their actions at the recent Ring of Honor pay-per-view, Final Battle. Suspensions have been a hot topic in AEW in the latter half of 2022 with CM Punk, The Young Bucks, and Kenny Omega all receiving one following their alleged backstage fight at All Out in early September.
“Oh, I Meant It” – Jim Ross Doubles Down On Heated John Laurinaitis Remarks
AEW announcer Jim Ross has doubled down on recent comments made about former WWE Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis losing his job. John Laurinaitis was released by WWE on 8th August 2022 as part of the investigation into alleged misconduct which also saw Vince McMahon eventually step down as Chairman of the company.
Eric Bischoff Details The Meeting That Ended His TNA Run
WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff has explained why his time in TNA came to an end and named the person that the company wanted him to report to. In 2010, the wrestling world was shaken when TNA made a major play and brought in Eric Bischoff and Hulk Hogan. As well as their on-screen roles, the two men proved pivotal backstage in the company as it briefly tried to take the fight to WWE.
AEW Hires Former WWE Vice President
AEW has made major moves backstage as they bring in a former WWE Vice President that once reportedly once thought of as the “heir apparent to Kevin Dunn.”. Mike Mansury spent eleven years with WWE, climbing through the ranks of the company and achieving the role of Vice President of Global Television Production before he left of his own accord in 2020.
Former IMPACT Star Makes WWE Debut
A former IMPACT Wrestling star has made their debut for WWE under a new name, sparking speculation that they could sign with the company. Kyle Rae was part of a recent week-long WWE tryout that also featured former ROH stars Dutch and Vincent. The former IMPACT Wrestling star has now made her in-ring debut with the company as she took on Dana Brooke on Main Event in Milwaukee ahead of Monday Night Raw. In WWE fashion, Kylie Rae competed under the new name of Briana Ray for the match with Brooke picking up the win.
William Regal Reveals Kind Vince McMahon Act During WWE Departure
William Regal may be on his way back to WWE, but he has discussed Vince McMahon’s kindness when he left earlier this year. William Regal made his AEW debut at Revolution in March 2022, having been released from his backstage role with NXT on 5th January. However, he has since revealed that this was not the full story.
Pitches Made For Numerous NXT Call-Ups To WWE Main Roster
A new report has suggested several pitches have been made for NXT stars to join the WWE main roster and highlighted how the new regime handles this task. NXT call-ups to the main roster have taken place for as long as the developmental brand has been around. Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, Sasha Banks, Charlotte Flair, Asuka, Bayley, Becky Lynch, Alpha Academy, The Street Profits, Bray Wyatt, and even Roman Reigns all competed in NXT before going on to become bonafide superstars.
WWE Star Stirs Rumours Over Their Future Plans
A WWE Superstar has caused a stir following their appearance on Monday Night Raw and has sparked rumours by saying they’ll be on a trip for a while. Asuka is one of the most decorated female stars in WWE history. She has held the Raw, SmackDown, and WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships in addition to still being the longest-reigning NXT Women’s Champion in the brand’s history, although Mandy Rose surely has her sights set on that record.
SmackDown Star Confirms Injury
A SmackDown star has confirmed that they will be out of action for several weeks after they suffered a serious hand injury. Shotzi had been scheduled to face Shayna Baszler on SmackDown in Pittsburgh but that match was put on ice as a result of Baszler and SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey attacking Shotzi in the parking lot. The pair closed a car door on Shotzi’s hand while a camera crew were filming an interview with Legado del Fantasma nearby and caught the aftermath.
Mandy Rose Released From WWE
Former NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose has been released by WWE with suggestions it had to do with content she was posting on a third-party website. Mandy Rose has been released by WWE just one day after dropping the NXT Women’s Title to Roxanne Perez on the December 13th episode of NXT. Rose held the championship for an incredible 413 days before her surprise loss to the 21-year-old challenger.
William Regal Expected To Have VP Job Title In WWE
The story of William Regal returning to WWE continues with the former NXT General Manager having a VP job title when he starts in WWE again. In an update on Regal’s role in WWE moving forward, PWInsider reports that “William Regal has officially come to terms on his new position with the company and will start the first week of January.”
How John Cena Once Broke A Fellow WWE Star’s Neck
A former WWE Superstar has explained how John Cena broke his opponent’s neck in the ring when an errant kick went very wrong. Before John Cena became a Hollywood star, he took WWE by storm as a sixteen-time champion of the world, and before he did that, he was embroiled in a questionable angle with Carlito over the WWE United States Championship.
Huge Shawn Michaels Match Pitched By Kevin Owens
Kevin Owens has indicated that he pitched an idea that would have seen him go one-on-one with WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels. In the spring of 2022, Kevin Owens surely became the envy of his peers when he was the man chosen to close night one of WrestleMania 38 with Stone Cold Steve Austin. The segment was originally advertised as The KO Show, but when the men got to the ring, the real plan unfolded. Owens challenged Austin to a match in his home state of Texas and Austin was only too happy to accept.
Triple H “Severely Underwhelmed” By Returning WWE Stars
A new report has indicated that a handful of returning WWE Superstars have “severely underwhelmed” Triple H and are believed to have “underperformed.”. Triple H took on the role of Chief Content Officer in July following the retirement of former Chairman Vince McMahon. This role puts the WWE Hall of Famer at the apex of WWE’s creative decisions on television and in charge of hiring and firing WWE Superstars.
Triple H “Purposely Tanking” Raw Says Vince Russo
Former WWE and WCW writer Vince Russo has made the audacious claim that Triple H and WWE are “going through the motions” with Monday Night Raw. Since Triple H took over the creative direction of WWE in July 2022 following the retirement of Vince McMahon, changes have been notable. The most obvious change is that Triple H has brought back a number of former stars previously released under the old regime including Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt.
“It’s Easier For Max To Be Lazy” – Ricky Starks On MJF Being Afraid To Embrace Fans’ Adoration
Ahead of their confrontation on AEW Dynamite, Ricky Starks has had more harsh words for World Champion MJF. ‘Absolute’ Ricky Starks will battle for both the AEW World Championship and Dynamite Diamond ring this coming Wednesday, 14th December on the special Winter Is Coming edition of Dynamite. He will be the first challenger to MJF, who won the title belt at Full Gear from Jon Moxley.
