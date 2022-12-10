Read full article on original website
Related
tjrwrestling.net
AEW Star Suspended Following Final Battle
An AEW star has found themselves on the receiving end of a suspension following their actions at the recent Ring of Honor pay-per-view, Final Battle. Suspensions have been a hot topic in AEW in the latter half of 2022 with CM Punk, The Young Bucks, and Kenny Omega all receiving one following their alleged backstage fight at All Out in early September.
tjrwrestling.net
William Regal Reveals Kind Vince McMahon Act During WWE Departure
William Regal may be on his way back to WWE, but he has discussed Vince McMahon’s kindness when he left earlier this year. William Regal made his AEW debut at Revolution in March 2022, having been released from his backstage role with NXT on 5th January. However, he has since revealed that this was not the full story.
tjrwrestling.net
Arn Anderson On When He Plans To Retire
Arn Anderson’s days as a part of the wrestling industry appear to be coming to an end,. Anderson was an active wrestler from 1982 to 2000. His in-ring career ended after years of injury build-up damaged his body to the point that wrestling was too dangerous for his health.
tjrwrestling.net
Matt Riddle’s WWE Absence Due To Second Failed Drug Test
A new report sheds light on the reason behind Matt Riddle being written off television on last week’s WWE Raw. The December 5th edition of WWE Raw saw Matt Riddle team with Kevin Owens in an attempt to unseat The Usos as Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions. Riddle was scheduled to team with Elias, but The Bloodline attacked The Drifter prior to the show, rendering him unable to compete.
tjrwrestling.net
AJ Styles Says Raw Star “Like Every Other Turd” That Comes To WWE
Whilst having a lot of respect for his abilities, AJ Styles has been critical of one WWE Raw star for being too similar to everyone else. On the 12th December 2022 edition of Monday Night RAW, AJ Styles faced off with Chad Gable in a singles match. On this occasion it was The Phenomenal One who came out on top after hitting the Styles Clash.
tjrwrestling.net
Eric Bischoff Details The Meeting That Ended His TNA Run
WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff has explained why his time in TNA came to an end and named the person that the company wanted him to report to. In 2010, the wrestling world was shaken when TNA made a major play and brought in Eric Bischoff and Hulk Hogan. As well as their on-screen roles, the two men proved pivotal backstage in the company as it briefly tried to take the fight to WWE.
tjrwrestling.net
Ric Flair Slams Jim Ross – “He Lost Every Bit Of Credibility With Me”
Ric Flair has hit out at AEW’s Jim Ross and says the veteran announcer is “starving to be relevant” and calls Ross a “convicted felon.”. Ric Flair made headlines when the documentary series Dark Side Of The Ring aired an episode focussed on the infamous ‘plane ride from hell.’ During the episode, Flair was accused of serious sexual assault by one of the flight attendants on board, claims that Flair continues to strenuously deny.
tjrwrestling.net
Jim Ross On How He Saved A WWE Hall Of Famer’s Life
AEW announcer Jim Ross has explained how he was in the right place at the right time to help save a WWE Hall of Famer’s life. Speaking on his Grilling JR podcast – courtesy of AdFreeShows – Jim Ross recalled a scary situation that involved Sgt Slaughter playing out at a hotel in late 1997 when Slaughter was portraying WWE’s on-screen Commissioner:
tjrwrestling.net
“Oh, I Meant It” – Jim Ross Doubles Down On Heated John Laurinaitis Remarks
AEW announcer Jim Ross has doubled down on recent comments made about former WWE Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis losing his job. John Laurinaitis was released by WWE on 8th August 2022 as part of the investigation into alleged misconduct which also saw Vince McMahon eventually step down as Chairman of the company.
tjrwrestling.net
Sami Zayn Pays Tribute To WWE Veteran After Final Match
The Bloodline’s Sami Zayn has paid a heartfelt tribute to a WWE veteran after he shared the ring with them for their final match at a WWE live event. On the 11th of December 2022, Jamie Noble put a bow on his wrestling career as he competed in his final match in his home state of West Virginia. Noble had not competed in a WWE ring since 2015 when he was part of Seth Rollins’ J&J Security alongside Joey Mercury.
tjrwrestling.net
William Regal Expected To Have VP Job Title In WWE
The story of William Regal returning to WWE continues with the former NXT General Manager having a VP job title when he starts in WWE again. In an update on Regal’s role in WWE moving forward, PWInsider reports that “William Regal has officially come to terms on his new position with the company and will start the first week of January.”
tjrwrestling.net
Triple H “Purposely Tanking” Raw Says Vince Russo
Former WWE and WCW writer Vince Russo has made the audacious claim that Triple H and WWE are “going through the motions” with Monday Night Raw. Since Triple H took over the creative direction of WWE in July 2022 following the retirement of Vince McMahon, changes have been notable. The most obvious change is that Triple H has brought back a number of former stars previously released under the old regime including Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt.
tjrwrestling.net
Former IMPACT Star Makes WWE Debut
A former IMPACT Wrestling star has made their debut for WWE under a new name, sparking speculation that they could sign with the company. Kyle Rae was part of a recent week-long WWE tryout that also featured former ROH stars Dutch and Vincent. The former IMPACT Wrestling star has now made her in-ring debut with the company as she took on Dana Brooke on Main Event in Milwaukee ahead of Monday Night Raw. In WWE fashion, Kylie Rae competed under the new name of Briana Ray for the match with Brooke picking up the win.
tjrwrestling.net
SmackDown Star Discusses Changing Gimmicks On The Show
A current WWE SmackDown star has discussed changing gimmicks on the show and says they “could’ve been Joe Shmoe for all it matters” when they debuted. In early 2021 former IMPACT Wrestling and NWA star Eli Drake debuted on NXT as the villainous LA Knight. Knight spent a year on the developmental brand before joining the main roster in April 2022. However, his move to the main roster wasn’t as Knight with the star changing his gimmick to Max Dupri – the manager of the Maximum Male Models tag team of Mace and Mansoor.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Tables, Ladders & Chairs 2012 Review
It’s WWE TLC 2012 featuring The Shield’s first televised match in a TLC match, plus a Dolph Ziggler-John Cena match in the main event. This was originally written on the morning after this show. I’m not going edit my comments where I predict certain things in the future and some of it is wrong. Oh well? Those were my thoughts at the time. I’d rather leave it as is. Let’s get to it.
tjrwrestling.net
Pitches Made For Numerous NXT Call-Ups To WWE Main Roster
A new report has suggested several pitches have been made for NXT stars to join the WWE main roster and highlighted how the new regime handles this task. NXT call-ups to the main roster have taken place for as long as the developmental brand has been around. Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, Sasha Banks, Charlotte Flair, Asuka, Bayley, Becky Lynch, Alpha Academy, The Street Profits, Bray Wyatt, and even Roman Reigns all competed in NXT before going on to become bonafide superstars.
tjrwrestling.net
Cathy Kelley Was Offered Writer & Commentator Roles Prior To WWE Return
Having returned to WWE, Cathy Kelley has revealed that she had offers for various roles before finally settling on what she would be doing. Cathy Kelley was previously a backstage interviewer in NXT, before leaving the brand in February 2020 with other ventures on the horizon. Kelley has now returned, taking up a similar role on Monday Night RAW.
tjrwrestling.net
How The Developers Of Grand Theft Auto Almost Made A Wrestling Video Game
It would appear that a wrestling brand almost had a game produced by the same company as Grand Theft Auto. Rockstar Games, who have become synonymous with the GTA franchise, seemingly had a deal which would have seen an ECW game produced before the company finally decided to go with Acclaim for the game.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Star Stirs Rumours Over Their Future Plans
A WWE Superstar has caused a stir following their appearance on Monday Night Raw and has sparked rumours by saying they’ll be on a trip for a while. Asuka is one of the most decorated female stars in WWE history. She has held the Raw, SmackDown, and WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships in addition to still being the longest-reigning NXT Women’s Champion in the brand’s history, although Mandy Rose surely has her sights set on that record.
tjrwrestling.net
Jim Cornette On Why He Doesn’t See The Rock Admitting To Steroid Use
Jim Cornette has explained why he thinks The Rock wouldn’t and shouldn’t admit to using steroids if allegations made about that were true. UFC announcer Joe Rogan recently caused a stir on The Joe Rogan Experience when he suggested that Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson should come clean about using steroids, despite having no evidence that Johnson does:
Comments / 0