Prime Video has officially ordered a live-action series adaptation of the PlayStation-exclusive game God of War. The critically acclaimed game, created by Santa Monica Studios, follows Kratos, the God of War, who, after exiling himself from his blood-soaked past in ancient Greece, hangs up his weapons forever in the Norse realm of Midgard. When his beloved wife dies, Kratos sets off on a dangerous journey with his estranged son to spread her ashes from the highest peak—his wife’s final wish. Kratos soon realizes the journey is an epic quest in disguise, one which will test the bonds between father and son and force Kratos to battle new Gods and monsters for the world’s fate.

17 HOURS AGO