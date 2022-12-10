Read full article on original website
Related
tvinsider.com
‘Jack Ryan’ Is Back! John Krasinski on Going Rogue in Season 3 to Prevent World War III
With two seasons of the acclaimed, action-packed series Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan under his belt, you’d figure no surprises would await John Krasinski as filming began on Season 3. But having his seat belt unfastened so he could be tossed out of a Black Hawk helicopter high over the ocean? That shocked the normally steady star.
I'd cancel Disney Plus, Hulu and HBO Max in December — here's why
Looking to save money on your streaming service bills? We do a deep dive into which ones you should cancel. Here's what we recommend you cancel in December 2022.
tvinsider.com
‘God of War’ TV Series Officially Ordered By Prime Video
Prime Video has officially ordered a live-action series adaptation of the PlayStation-exclusive game God of War. The critically acclaimed game, created by Santa Monica Studios, follows Kratos, the God of War, who, after exiling himself from his blood-soaked past in ancient Greece, hangs up his weapons forever in the Norse realm of Midgard. When his beloved wife dies, Kratos sets off on a dangerous journey with his estranged son to spread her ashes from the highest peak—his wife’s final wish. Kratos soon realizes the journey is an epic quest in disguise, one which will test the bonds between father and son and force Kratos to battle new Gods and monsters for the world’s fate.
tvinsider.com
New ‘National Treasure,’ Rebuilding Notre Dame, a Legend in Search of Harmony
Disney+ goes on a treasure hunt in a YA spinoff of the National Treasure franchise. PBS’ Nova goes behind the scenes of the rebuilding of Paris’ Notre Dame Cathedral after a devastating fire. An ABC special finds EGOT John Legend returning home to Ohio to heal a community through choral music.
AdWeek
CNN Announces 2023 CNN Original Series and CNN Films Slate
CNN unwrapped its 2023 programming lineup for its CNN Original Series and CNN Films, comprising six series and films. “The smart and captivating projects that make up our 2023 lineup are indicative of what we do best, and we look forward to sharing this slate with our audience,” CNN evp of talent and content development Amy Entelis said in a statement. “Our CNN Original Series and CNN Films and teams are incredibly proud of the work we have created over the last decade, and we are grateful to our producing partners for bringing so many memorable stories to life.”
‘Bosch: Legacy’ Season 2 Update: Filming Has Wrapped on New Episodes
We’re one step closer to finding out what’s next for Harry Bosch. Filming has wrapped on 'Bosch: Legacy' Season 2, author Michael Connelly shared.
tvinsider.com
‘Kindred,’ ‘Voice’ Finale, Pelosi on Pelosi, Bake Like Dr. Seuss
FX adapts (for Hulu) Octavia E. Butler’s provocative time-travel novel Kindred, about a modern Black woman thrust into the age of slavery. The Voice reveals this season’s winner in a music-filled finale. Documentarian Alexandra Pelosi profiles her mother, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, in an HBO documentary. The fanciful stories of Dr. Seuss inspire a new baking competition.
Comments / 0