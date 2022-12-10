ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
tvinsider.com

‘God of War’ TV Series Officially Ordered By Prime Video

Prime Video has officially ordered a live-action series adaptation of the PlayStation-exclusive game God of War. The critically acclaimed game, created by Santa Monica Studios, follows Kratos, the God of War, who, after exiling himself from his blood-soaked past in ancient Greece, hangs up his weapons forever in the Norse realm of Midgard. When his beloved wife dies, Kratos sets off on a dangerous journey with his estranged son to spread her ashes from the highest peak—his wife’s final wish. Kratos soon realizes the journey is an epic quest in disguise, one which will test the bonds between father and son and force Kratos to battle new Gods and monsters for the world’s fate.
AdWeek

CNN Announces 2023 CNN Original Series and CNN Films Slate

CNN unwrapped its 2023 programming lineup for its CNN Original Series and CNN Films, comprising six series and films. “The smart and captivating projects that make up our 2023 lineup are indicative of what we do best, and we look forward to sharing this slate with our audience,” CNN evp of talent and content development Amy Entelis said in a statement. “Our CNN Original Series and CNN Films and teams are incredibly proud of the work we have created over the last decade, and we are grateful to our producing partners for bringing so many memorable stories to life.”
tvinsider.com

‘Kindred,’ ‘Voice’ Finale, Pelosi on Pelosi, Bake Like Dr. Seuss

FX adapts (for Hulu) Octavia E. Butler’s provocative time-travel novel Kindred, about a modern Black woman thrust into the age of slavery. The Voice reveals this season’s winner in a music-filled finale. Documentarian Alexandra Pelosi profiles her mother, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, in an HBO documentary. The fanciful stories of Dr. Seuss inspire a new baking competition.
ARKANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy