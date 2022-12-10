ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Therapy SPOT and AMBUCS surprise children with adaptive bikes for Christmas

On Monday, December 12 at 5pm, four children with mobility challenges received an adaptive bike for Christmas at The Therapy SPOT. The adaptive bikes, called an Amtryke, were all customized and given free of charge these local children through the AMBUCS organization. The Statesboro Fire Department assembled the bikes through a donation of their time and delivered the adaptive bikes to the children during the 5pm surprise.
Free Savannah paper shredding event on Saturday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — If you’ve got some unwanted paper lying around your house, you’re encouraged to shred it this weekend. The Savannah Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority and AARP are hosting a free paper shredding event Saturday from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. The shred event is at the West Broad Street YMCA […]
Remer Carroll Hendrix

Remer Carroll Hendrix, age 93, passed away peacefully, December 13, 2022 after a long illness. Mr. Hendrix was born to Ed Lane Hendrix and Bertha Lee Hendrix on October 15, 1929 and was a lifelong resident of Bulloch County. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his...
George Tracy Hendrix

Mr. George Tracy Hendrix, age 64, died Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at the East Georgia Regional Medical Center in Statesboro. The Statesboro native attended Bryan County High School in Pembroke. He joined the United States Navy in 1979 where he served for six years as an electronics technician. Upon his...
Feed the Boro Christmas Food Drop Saturday at SHS

Feed the Boro Christmas Food Drop in partnership with Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia, presented by Statesboro Food Lion, and sponsored by the Rotary Club of Statesboro, is scheduled for this Saturday, December 10th beginning at 8 am at Statesboro High School, 10 Lee Hill Boulevard. FTB volunteers will be...
Get the first look inside Publix of Statesboro | Store is now open

Publix Super Markets customers began lining up early this Wednesday morning, December 14 to be one of the first to shop in the new Publix when it opened at 7 a.m. Portal resident and GS employee Patrick Robinson was the first in line to see the new store open. “This is an exciting day for Statesboro. Anytime there is something new the community turns out and I just wanted to be part of that,” said Robinson.
Chatham County Sheriff’s Office takes 40 kids on a shopping spree

POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - Christmas is right around the corner, the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office gave around 40 kids one of the best gifts you can ever get, a shopping spree. “Different organizations give money to them to help them, so it’s a free and clear thing for them. We’re just having a good time helping the kids get something they’ll have for Christmas that they wouldn’t have,” John T Wilcher said.
Bulloch students matched or outperformed their district peers in 13 of 20 tested subjects on Spring 2022 GMAS

This fall the Georgia Department of Education (GaDOE) released the 2022 College and Career Ready Performance Index (CCRPI) reports and its 2022-2023 lists of schools who are identified for comprehensive and targeted support and improvement, which is based on students’ mastery of academic skills that are tested by the Georgia Milestones Assessment System (GMAS) and high school graduation rates.
Brooklet Police Department struggles to keep staff

Joe Grooms, Mayor of Brooklet, GA confirmed to Grice Connect that the Brooklet Police Department is down to one full time officer and the Chief. Chief Gary Roberts has also given Mayor Grooms his letter of resignation, but Mayor Grooms did not accept it. “We have been struggling like most...
2,100 degrees conferred during Georgia Southern’s 2022 Fall Commencement ceremonies

This week, approximately 2,100 undergraduate and graduate students from Georgia Southern University’s Statesboro, Armstrong and Liberty campuses received associate, baccalaureate, master’s, specialist and doctoral degrees in two Fall 2022 Commencement ceremonies. Georgia Southern President Kyle Marrero welcomed the graduates and their guests to the ceremonies. The respective ceremonies...
