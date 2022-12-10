Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Chick-Fil-A partners with Families 4 Families for diaper and wipe drive
Chick-Fil-A of Statesboro is partnering up with Families 4 Families for a Holiday Donations Drive to benefit local foster families. All Statesboro residents are encouraged to participate by dropping off diapers and wet wipes to the Statesboro Chick-Fil-A location. Locals who donate diapers will receive a FREE chicken sandwich meal...
Therapy SPOT and AMBUCS surprise children with adaptive bikes for Christmas
On Monday, December 12 at 5pm, four children with mobility challenges received an adaptive bike for Christmas at The Therapy SPOT. The adaptive bikes, called an Amtryke, were all customized and given free of charge these local children through the AMBUCS organization. The Statesboro Fire Department assembled the bikes through a donation of their time and delivered the adaptive bikes to the children during the 5pm surprise.
The Grinch had holiday spirit at Smallcakes on Friday
Smallcakes of Statesboro, yes, cupcakes and more they’ve got… some that even the Grinch liked a lot. The Grinch visited the “cupcakery” Friday evening, Dec. 9, and, though, he had a grimace, must have discovered something, for he put the holiday spirit within us. He seemed...
Annual Smoke Alarm Blitz provided fire alarms to citizens for free
Saturday, the 10th of December, marked the annual Smoke Alarm Blitz. This event saw the Statesboro Fire Department partner with Red Cross and spread throughout Statesboro to hand out fire alarms to citizens of Statesboro to help promote fire safety for the citizens of Statesboro. “The whole point of it...
Free Savannah paper shredding event on Saturday
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — If you’ve got some unwanted paper lying around your house, you’re encouraged to shred it this weekend. The Savannah Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority and AARP are hosting a free paper shredding event Saturday from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. The shred event is at the West Broad Street YMCA […]
Guido Gardens Nights of Lights December 16th through 25th
Dr. Michael Guido always loved to say that “Everything is better in Metter, Georgia.” That is certainly true when it comes to the Guido Gardens and their annual Nights of Lights. This is a rich tradition families throughout the country have enjoyed for decades. The 2022 Nights of...
WRDW-TV
‘It just eats me up’: Family celebrates the life of Izzy Scott
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Tuesday should have been Izzy Scott’s fifth birthday and his family is celebrating the holidays he isn’t here for. Over the last months, the first day of school, Halloween, and Thanksgiving. Now his family is honoring his life, however brief. We talked to Izzy’s...
Remer Carroll Hendrix
Remer Carroll Hendrix, age 93, passed away peacefully, December 13, 2022 after a long illness. Mr. Hendrix was born to Ed Lane Hendrix and Bertha Lee Hendrix on October 15, 1929 and was a lifelong resident of Bulloch County. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his...
George Tracy Hendrix
Mr. George Tracy Hendrix, age 64, died Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at the East Georgia Regional Medical Center in Statesboro. The Statesboro native attended Bryan County High School in Pembroke. He joined the United States Navy in 1979 where he served for six years as an electronics technician. Upon his...
Feed the Boro Christmas Food Drop Saturday at SHS
Feed the Boro Christmas Food Drop in partnership with Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia, presented by Statesboro Food Lion, and sponsored by the Rotary Club of Statesboro, is scheduled for this Saturday, December 10th beginning at 8 am at Statesboro High School, 10 Lee Hill Boulevard. FTB volunteers will be...
Get the first look inside Publix of Statesboro | Store is now open
Publix Super Markets customers began lining up early this Wednesday morning, December 14 to be one of the first to shop in the new Publix when it opened at 7 a.m. Portal resident and GS employee Patrick Robinson was the first in line to see the new store open. “This is an exciting day for Statesboro. Anytime there is something new the community turns out and I just wanted to be part of that,” said Robinson.
WJCL
"So it's goodbye, for now": Wild Wing Café, Krispy Kreme close longtime Savannah locations
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Video above: Janet Jackson, Ludacris to perform live at Savannah's Enmarket arena in April. Two popular longtime Savannah restaurants have closed their doors possibly for good. In midtown, the Krispy Kreme at Victory and Skidaway closed it's doors Sunday after more than 50 years at that...
wtoc.com
Chatham County Sheriff’s Office takes 40 kids on a shopping spree
POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - Christmas is right around the corner, the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office gave around 40 kids one of the best gifts you can ever get, a shopping spree. “Different organizations give money to them to help them, so it’s a free and clear thing for them. We’re just having a good time helping the kids get something they’ll have for Christmas that they wouldn’t have,” John T Wilcher said.
Statesboro Library offering holiday fun for all; CandyLand is Saturday
It’s going to be a fun time down at the Statesboro-Bulloch County Library this month with all the holiday fun they have planned for the community!. This weekend is the Christmas in Candy Land event. On December 10th, this event will host a plethora of activities for kids, food, and photo opportunities with Santa.
Free community vaccine clinic to pop-up in Statesboro next week
The city of Statesboro’s Healthy Boro Committee, a mayoral-appointed group of community members, wants to ensure everyone in the community stays healthy this holiday season with their pop-up vaccine clinic. “As much as we’d like to think COVID is in the past, it’s still here,” said Healthy Boro committee...
Bulloch students matched or outperformed their district peers in 13 of 20 tested subjects on Spring 2022 GMAS
This fall the Georgia Department of Education (GaDOE) released the 2022 College and Career Ready Performance Index (CCRPI) reports and its 2022-2023 lists of schools who are identified for comprehensive and targeted support and improvement, which is based on students’ mastery of academic skills that are tested by the Georgia Milestones Assessment System (GMAS) and high school graduation rates.
Santa Gus meet and greet raised hundreds for Georgia Southern student scholarships
Reindeer are not the only ones doing some flying around this month and helping spread holiday cheer. Santa Gus, after photographs with families and individuals at GSU in Statesboro Nov. 29, figuratively flew to Savannah, Atlanta, Macon, and Augusta on different dates through Thursday, Dec. 8. He welcomed kids to...
Husband And Children Pleading For Information On Missing Georgia Mother
42-year-old Demetria Watson and her husband, Harvey Watson Jr, lived in Richmond Hill, Georgia with their children. Demetria is a loving wife and caring mother who enjoys her life, her family told WSAV.
Brooklet Police Department struggles to keep staff
Joe Grooms, Mayor of Brooklet, GA confirmed to Grice Connect that the Brooklet Police Department is down to one full time officer and the Chief. Chief Gary Roberts has also given Mayor Grooms his letter of resignation, but Mayor Grooms did not accept it. “We have been struggling like most...
2,100 degrees conferred during Georgia Southern’s 2022 Fall Commencement ceremonies
This week, approximately 2,100 undergraduate and graduate students from Georgia Southern University’s Statesboro, Armstrong and Liberty campuses received associate, baccalaureate, master’s, specialist and doctoral degrees in two Fall 2022 Commencement ceremonies. Georgia Southern President Kyle Marrero welcomed the graduates and their guests to the ceremonies. The respective ceremonies...
Grice Connect
Statesboro, GA
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
753K+
Views
ABOUT
Grice Connect is here to help connect news, information, ideas and opportunities with the community. Connecting you to our community and our community to you is our focus. Grice Connect is a hyper-local, locally owned and operated, digital media news outlet serving Statesboro and Bulloch County, Georgia including Georgia Southern University, East Georgia State College and Ogeechee Technical College, the cities of Brooklet and Portal.https://griceconnect.com/
Comments / 0