kpq.com
Chelan Co. Pushing for Feasibility Study for Regional Aquatic Center
The Chelan County Board of Commissioners is pushing for a feasibility study to be conducted regarding the potential construction of a new regional aquatic center. "In order to determine if we should have an aquatic center, we need to conduct this study," says commissioner Tiffany Gering. "The study will also tell us if we should fund such a center through a public infrastructure district, along with what it should look like, where it should be located, and should an additional tax be imposed to make it happen. These are all things that a feasibility study could answer."
kpq.com
City of Wenatchee Selects Consulting Firm for Confluence Parkway Project
The City of Wenatchee has selected a consultant to help it realize the massive Confluence Parkway Project. This week, the City announced that it has retained the services of Jacobs Solutions, an international technical advising firm headquartered in Dallas, Texas. The City's executive services director, Laura Gloria, says the firm...
kpq.com
Chelan County To Award Lodging Tax Funding For Events, Festivals
Chelan County Commissioners are in the process of determining which businesses and groups will get money from lodging taxes the county collects to help them stage an event or festival. The money is awarded based on a number of factors, such as whether the event will increase tourism and convention...
kpq.com
Chelan PUD To Spend $30 Million On Upper Valley Power Upgrades
Chelan PUD will spend $30 million on upgrades to its Upper Valley transmission lines. The PUD held public feedback sessions in 2019 in Leavenworth on four options before commissioners chose the one recommended by staff members. PUD spokesperson Rachel Hansen says it's a "high risk" line that covers a 16-mile...
kpq.com
City of Wenatchee Acquiring Pallet Shelters to House Homeless
The City of Wenatchee is purchasing nearly four dozen pallet shelters to assist the area's homeless population. Wenatchee Mayor Frank Kuntz says the shelters are similar to those being used in Grant County. "The first ones we saw around here were in Moses Lake a couple of years ago where...
ifiberone.com
Expect delays on SR 17 in Moses Lake due to multi-vehicle collision
MOSES LAKE — Drivers should expect delays Wednesday morning on state Route 17 in Moses Lake due a collision. The northbound lanes are closed between East Broadway Avenue and North Stratford Road. One southbound lane is also closed due to emergency vehicles. The Washington State Patrol, Moses Lake police...
kpq.com
Ziply Fiber To Buy iFIBER Communications.
Ziply Fiber of Kirkland is buying Ephtata based iFIBER Communications in a deal announced Monday. Ziply will take over iFIBER's operation delivering internet and digital phone services to 18,000 customers, including in Chelan, Douglas and Grant counties. It will continue iFIBER's practice of partnering with local PUDs to provide internet...
kpq.com
City of Leavenworth Hold Public Hearing for Permanent Closure of Front Street
The City of Leavenworth is holding a public hearing on the proposed permanent closure of Front Street on Tuesday. In 2020, the city closed off vehicle access to portions of Front Street and 8th Street. The city extended the closure to last until Dec. 31, while they worked with MxM...
kpq.com
Arson Suspected in Fire Near Downtown Wenatchee Railroad Tracks
The Wenatchee Valley Fire Department responded to a fire near the railroad tracks behind the Wenatchee Convention Center on Monday afternoon. Crews were dispatched to the 200 block of North Wenatchee Avenue around 6:40 and discovered a pile of railroad ties fully ablaze. The fire was knocked down within 20...
nbcrightnow.com
Landfill in Yakima County loses permit after series of fires
YAKIMA, Wash. — The Yakima Health District (YHD) suspended the Caton Limited Purpose Landfill’s permit on December 12 a series of fires, according to a press release from YHD. A fire in early December was the second in two months, following prior issues with “fire events.”. A...
kpq.com
Fatal Semi Truck Collision Blocks Blewett Pass Over 6 Hours
Update: Dec. 14, 2022 at 4:17 p.m. A head-on collision on US 97/Blewett Pass resulted in the death of one Chelan man and injured two others Wednesday morning. Around 9:15 a.m., a GMC Sierra pickup truck crossed the centerline around MP 170, colliding with a semi truck going the opposite direction.
KXLY
22-year-old dies in collision on U.S. 97 near Wenatchee
WENATCHEE, Wash. — A 22-year-old man died in a crash on U.S. Route 97 near Wenatchee. The crash occurred near Five Mill Creek Road on Wednesday morning. According to Washington State Patrol, a car was traveling southbound but lost traction and slid into the northbound lane. A semi truck...
3 People Injured in A Motor Vehicle Accident In Yakima (Yakima, WA)
The Washington State Patrol reported a single-vehicle accident on Sunday. The accident occurred on the eastbound lanes of Interstate 82. According to the police, a 1998 Toyota 4Runner was heading east on the interstate when the driver lost control of the car. It spun out of the road and rolled into the median.
KHQ Right Now
Blewett pass closed both directions after serious injury crash
KITTITAS, Wash. - According to the Washington State Patrol, a serious injury crash on SR 97 near milepost 170 has closed Blewett pass in both directions. If you're in the area you should expect delays. Avoid Blewett pass if possible. There is no estimated time for when the road will reopen.
kpq.com
Jailed East Wenatchee Man Alleged To Be Biggest Source Of Fentanyl In Area
A 36-year-old man is in jail after detectives say they found 8,000 fentanyl pills at his residence in East Wenatchee. Detectives filed a notice of arrest document Monday in Douglas County Superior Court, saying they also found 19.7 grams of heroin in the garage of Shawn James Drummond in the 600 block of North Grover Place.
Slick roads during rush hour lead to dozens of Tri-Cities crashes. What to expect next
Schools, government agencies closed early Thursday and delayed opening Friday.
kpq.com
New Humane Society Director Eager to Get Pets Adopted
It's the first full week on the job for new Wenatchee Valley Humane Society (WVHS) executive director James Pumphrey, and he's already making connections within the community. After attending his first WVHS event over the weekend, Pumphrey says he's already convinced this is a great place to be if you care about animals.
Yakima Herald Republic
Yakima gets 5-6 inches of new snow, with more wintery weather in the forecast
A snowy start to the weekend left a fresh slate for snow angels and sleds in the Yakima Valley on Saturday, with a winter storm warning affecting roads and travel conditions in the area. The heaviest amounts of snow had fallen as of Saturday morning, but a winter storm warning...
kpq.com
Former Confluence Health Workers Ask Judge To Reconsider Dismissal
Former Confluence Health Employees who claim they were wrongly fired for declining to get the COVID-19 vaccination are asking a Douglas County judge to reconsider his decision to dismiss their claims. The attorney representing the 94 plaintiffs filed a motion last Thursday, saying Douglas County Superior Court Judge Brian Huber...
ifiberone.com
Hidden from road and too injured to move, motorist pulled from hidden wreckage near Ellensburg expected to survive
ELLENSBURG - It was a trip 30-year-old Zachary Dailey nearly never came back from, but the Yakima man is expected to survive, according to the Kittitas County Sheriff's deputy who helped save him. On Saturday, Dec. 3, Dailey was traveling from his home in Yakima to his girlfriend's Ellensburg residence...
