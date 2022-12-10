The Chelan County Board of Commissioners is pushing for a feasibility study to be conducted regarding the potential construction of a new regional aquatic center. "In order to determine if we should have an aquatic center, we need to conduct this study," says commissioner Tiffany Gering. "The study will also tell us if we should fund such a center through a public infrastructure district, along with what it should look like, where it should be located, and should an additional tax be imposed to make it happen. These are all things that a feasibility study could answer."

CHELAN COUNTY, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO