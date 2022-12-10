UNIDENTIFIED PROTESTERS: (Chanting in non-English language). FADEL: But today, Tunisia appears to be returning to autocracy under the populist president, Kais Saied. He got rid of the parliament, consolidated power and is arresting his political opponents, measures the president says are necessary to preserve democracy and address the socioeconomic crisis. But Tunisia's embattled political parties and rights groups say that a parliamentary election this weekend could cement Saied's power grab. So after years of political infighting, as Tunisians' daily lives get more and more expensive, many are choosing to leave. More than 45,000 this year have risked their lives, and sometimes lost them, trying to cross the Mediterranean to Italy.

