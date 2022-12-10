Read full article on original website
Vladimir Putin sends nuclear threat after Ukraine reportedly gets the green light from the US to launch drone strikes in Russia following attacks on Ukrainian cities
Vladimir Putin's henchmen warned last night that the fighting in Ukraine could escalate into an 'all-out nuclear war' after America gave Ukraine the green light to launch drone strikes deep inside Russia. The Russian officials were responding to reports that the Pentagon had told Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky that he...
China Deals Hammer Blow to Russia's War Effort
The Chinese government has reportedly blocked the sale of Loongson processors to Russia.
Belarus Joining Ukraine War Could Be 'Devastating' to Lukashenko's Army
Belarus announced a combat readiness drill on Tuesday, adding to recent concerns that it could join the war.
Video Shows Ukraine Tank Take Out Russian Tank in One-On-One Showdown
The Ukrainian forces have taken out nearly 3,000 tanks since the war began in late February.
Business Insider
After years of arguing, Congress is finally letting the US Air Force send some A-10 Warthogs to the boneyard
The defense policy bill for 2023 will allow the US Air Force to retire 21 A-10 Warthogs. The Air Force has wanted to get rid A-10s for years, but Congress has blocked it from doing so. The Air Force has another 260 A-10s in service, but lawmakers may be more...
Bombing of Putin’s Most Feared Fighters Infuriates Russia
The Russian mercenaries hailed by their leader as the most skilled and experienced soldiers in the war against Ukraine have gotten themselves blown up over the weekend. Pro-Kremlin Russian media channels were the first to reveal the strike Sunday on a hotel in the occupied Luhansk region, furiously noting that “the enemy used HIMARS to hit the hotel in Kadiivka where Wagner fighters were located.”
NPR
Ukraine says it shot down Russian drones in pre-dawn attack on Kyiv
Ukraine says it shot down 13 Russian drones that targeted the capital Kyiv and the surrounding region before dawn Wednesday, adding that damage was limited and no casualties were reported. Residents woke to air raid sirens around 6 a.m. The explosions came minutes later, part of a grim pattern that's...
NPR
The U.N. says parts of Somalia may experience famine within months
Somalia faces a major food crisis and the U.N. warns parts of the country could be in a full famine by April. The crisis is driven by a prolonged drought, terror attacks and a spike in food prices. A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:. Somalia is facing a major food crisis. And...
The year Russia turbocharged a global energy crisis
Dec 13 (Reuters) - For the energy industry, 2022 will be remembered as the year Russia's invasion of Ukraine accelerated a global energy crisis. The invasion, and subsequent Western sanctions, heaped new pressures on oil and gas supplies already strained from the rapid economic rebound from the pandemic.
NPR
Why Tunisians are risking their lives trying to cross the Mediterranean to Europe
UNIDENTIFIED PROTESTERS: (Chanting in non-English language). FADEL: But today, Tunisia appears to be returning to autocracy under the populist president, Kais Saied. He got rid of the parliament, consolidated power and is arresting his political opponents, measures the president says are necessary to preserve democracy and address the socioeconomic crisis. But Tunisia's embattled political parties and rights groups say that a parliamentary election this weekend could cement Saied's power grab. So after years of political infighting, as Tunisians' daily lives get more and more expensive, many are choosing to leave. More than 45,000 this year have risked their lives, and sometimes lost them, trying to cross the Mediterranean to Italy.
Iran ousted from U.N. women's group after U.S. campaign
UNITED NATIONS, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Iran was ousted from a United Nations women's group on Wednesday for policies contrary to the rights of women and girls, a move proposed by the United States after Tehran's crackdown on protests over the death of a young woman in custody.
NPR
China pivots quickly on its COVID messaging — surprising many Chinese
For three years, China followed a tough zero-COVID policy to try to keep the pandemic at bay. But policymakers have pivoted hard in recent days, dropping most testing and quarantine requirements and letting the virus spread largely unchecked. It's an abrupt about-face that few expected so quickly. And as NPR's John Ruwitch reports, it's got heads spinning.
NPR
The man accused of the Lockerbie plane bombing makes a U.S. courtroom appearance
The man accused of making a bomb that killed 270 people in the skies above Lockerbie, Scotland, in 1988 has made an initial appearance in a U.S. courtroom. The man accused of making a bomb that detonated over Lockerbie, Scotland, in 1988 has finally appeared in an American courtroom. Family members of many of the 270 victims are closely watching the case as it moves through the justice system.
NPR
Lebanese people are staging robberies and sit-ins to access their bank accounts
At the start of the economic crisis in Lebanon, banks froze people out of their accounts. After struggling to make ends meet, some people have taken extreme measures to access their savings. JUANA SUMMERS, HOST:. What if the only way to get your money out of the bank was to...
NPR
Lawmakers on Capitol Hill hold hearings into the failed cryptocurrency giant FTX
Congressional hearings into the failed cryptocurrency giant FTX continue this morning. Yesterday, prosecutors indicted FTX's founder on eight counts of fraud and conspiracy. Sam Bankman-Fried was supposed to testify before a House committee yesterday, but he's in jail in the Bahamas. So the committee's sole witness was John J. Ray III, who has helped restructure many companies, including Enron. And he called FTX one of the biggest business failures he had ever seen.
NPR
President Biden to host more than 40 African leaders at U.S.-Africa summit
The summit is the centerpiece of a major effort to reset and improve U.S. ties with the continent — at a moment when Africa's ties with China and increasingly Russia, have attracted scrutiny. ROB SCHMITZ, HOST:. Delegations and leaders from nearly 50 African countries have arrived in Washington for...
NPR
Pink Card tells the story of Iranian women's fight for freedom, rooted in soccer
NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Shima Oliaee about her new podcast, Pink Card, which chronicles Iranian women's fight against a ban on their attendance at soccer games. For more than 40 years, women could not attend soccer games in Iran. After Ayatollah Khomeini took power in 1979, the Islamic Republic barred women from stadiums. But the ban sparked resistance. Female soccer fans protested at the gates of Iran's national stadium. They clashed with police. They sneaked into games dressed as men. A new podcast from ESPN's "30 For 30" tells the story of this rebellion. It's called "Pink Card." And host and creator Shima Oliaee told me her understanding of how important soccer is to women in Iran started with her mom.
NPR
South Africa's president dodges impeachment, but his political future is in question
South Africa's president, Cyril Ramaphosa, avoided impeachment today. This comes after weeks of uncertainty following a corruption scandal that involved cash that was hidden in and stolen from a couch that belonged to Ramaphosa. But there are other political challenges awaiting the president. To help us sort all of this out, we're joined by Justice Malala. He's an author and political commentator who splits his time between Johannesburg and New York. Welcome.
Peru declares state of emergency as ousted leader remains in prison
Peru declared a nationwide state of emergency Wednesday over violent protests against the ouster and arrest of ex-president Pedro Castillo that have left seven people dead. Five people were killed in clashes between protesters and security forces on Monday, following another two on Sunday.
NPR
The U.S.-Africa leaders summit begins, eight years after the first one
The U.S.-Africa leaders summit started Tuesday in Washington, more than eight years after the first one. What's going to happen at the three-day gathering?. The U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit opened today. Fifty heads of state and various delegations are gathering here in Washington. President Biden is hoping to reset relations with the leaders of a continent who are also being heavily courted by countries like China and Russia. NPR's Michele Kelemen was covering it for us. Hey, Michele.
