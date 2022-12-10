The University of Louisville women's basketball team was successful once again in a very familiar building. Back in Freedom Hall for the first time since 2010, the Cardinals rolled over Bellarmine 73-43 on Wednesday night. It was a home game for Bellarmine, which now plays its home games in the arena that used to be home to the U of L men's and women's teams.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 5 HOURS AGO