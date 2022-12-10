Read full article on original website
Everything Ryan Walters said in his introductory press conference at Purdue
New Purdue head coach Ryan Walters addressed the media for the first time on Wednesday afternoon and the 36-year-old fielded a variety of questions about his philosophies, recruiting, his staff and why he wanted to become the Boilermakers head coach. Here is everything Walters said in his introductory press conference...
Louisville offers junior college receiver E. Jai Mason
Louisville has extended a scholarship offer to Northwest Mississippi Community College wide receiver E. Jai Mason. The 6-foot-1, 210-pound target has spent three seasons with the junior college program. This season he hauled in 36 receptions for 384 yards and five touchdowns for a 10-2 squad that lost to the...
TRANSCRIPT: Kenny Payne following Louisville's win over WKU
Louisville scored the first win of the Kenny Payne era on Wednesday night as the Cardinals beat Western Kentucky 94-83 at the KFC Yum Center. Following the game, Payne spoke about the victory, the energy, the play of El Ellis, and more. Check out the full transcript below. (Opening statement)
Brohm visits former Purdue commit and extends offer
South Atlanta, Ga., High School running back Keyjuan Brown, who was committed to Purdue for more than five months, landed a scholarship offer from the University of Louisville on Tuesday night, following an in-home visit by coach Jeff Brohm. Brown said Brohm, who took the U of L job last...
JUST IN: Illini DC Ryan Walters named Purdue head coach
Illinois defensive coordinator Ryan Walters is leaving to take over a Big Ten rival. Purdue announced on Tuesday that Walters is its next head coach. The Athletic's Matt Fortuna was the first to report the news. Why it matters: Walters is the first Illinois assistant coach to move directly from...
Purdue football hires Ryan Walters as head coach, replacing Jeff Brohm
Purdue football hired Illinois defensive coordinator Ryan Walters as its next head coach, replacing Jeff Brohm, the university announced Tuesday. Brohm left Purdue this month for the vacancy at his alma-mater, Louisville, following Scott Satterfield's departure to Cincinnati. Walters recently became 247Sports National Defensive Coordinator of the Year. Walters, 36,...
Louisville women roll over Bellarmine 73-43 in Freedom Hall
The University of Louisville women's basketball team was successful once again in a very familiar building. Back in Freedom Hall for the first time since 2010, the Cardinals rolled over Bellarmine 73-43 on Wednesday night. It was a home game for Bellarmine, which now plays its home games in the arena that used to be home to the U of L men's and women's teams.
Watch: Kenny Payne, team captains visit media following Louisville's win over Western Kentucky
Louisville is winless no more. Five Cardinals scored in double figures, with point guard El Ellis recording a double-double of 30 points and 10 assists to lead UofL to a 94-84 win over Western Kentucky on Wednesday night. UofL is now 1-9 on the season. WKU falls to 8-2. “First...
Four-star CB Aaron Williams will visit Louisville this weekend
Another University of Louisville football commitment is headed to town this weekend. Four-star cornerback Aaron Williams, who plays at Bellflower, Calif., St. John Bosco High School, confirmed on social media on Wednesday night that he will be making an official visit this weekend to spend time with the new U of L football staff.
ACC All-Freshman recipient at Louisville, former 5-star Payton Verhulst commits to Jennie Baranczyk, Sooners
NORMAN, Okla. — It’s not every day you see this, but a month-plus into the season one team’s loss is Oklahoma’s major gain. Payton Verhulst, an ACC All-Freshman member during Louisville’s 2021-22 Final Four campaign and a former five-star prospect, entered the transfer portal following the first eight games and committed to the Sooners Monday.
Recent Purdue offer Jamarrion Harkless already has a good connection with Ryan Walters
Ryan Walters sent out his first scholarship offer as the head coach of Purdue on Wednesday evening and it went to three-star defensive tackle Jamarrion Harkless out of.
