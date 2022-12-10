ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lafayette, IN

247Sports

Louisville offers junior college receiver E. Jai Mason

Louisville has extended a scholarship offer to Northwest Mississippi Community College wide receiver E. Jai Mason. The 6-foot-1, 210-pound target has spent three seasons with the junior college program. This season he hauled in 36 receptions for 384 yards and five touchdowns for a 10-2 squad that lost to the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Brohm visits former Purdue commit and extends offer

South Atlanta, Ga., High School running back Keyjuan Brown, who was committed to Purdue for more than five months, landed a scholarship offer from the University of Louisville on Tuesday night, following an in-home visit by coach Jeff Brohm. Brown said Brohm, who took the U of L job last...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
247Sports

Purdue football hires Ryan Walters as head coach, replacing Jeff Brohm

Purdue football hired Illinois defensive coordinator Ryan Walters as its next head coach, replacing Jeff Brohm, the university announced Tuesday. Brohm left Purdue this month for the vacancy at his alma-mater, Louisville, following Scott Satterfield's departure to Cincinnati. Walters recently became 247Sports National Defensive Coordinator of the Year. Walters, 36,...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
247Sports

Louisville women roll over Bellarmine 73-43 in Freedom Hall

The University of Louisville women's basketball team was successful once again in a very familiar building. Back in Freedom Hall for the first time since 2010, the Cardinals rolled over Bellarmine 73-43 on Wednesday night. It was a home game for Bellarmine, which now plays its home games in the arena that used to be home to the U of L men's and women's teams.
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Four-star CB Aaron Williams will visit Louisville this weekend

Another University of Louisville football commitment is headed to town this weekend. Four-star cornerback Aaron Williams, who plays at Bellflower, Calif., St. John Bosco High School, confirmed on social media on Wednesday night that he will be making an official visit this weekend to spend time with the new U of L football staff.
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

ACC All-Freshman recipient at Louisville, former 5-star Payton Verhulst commits to Jennie Baranczyk, Sooners

NORMAN, Okla. — It’s not every day you see this, but a month-plus into the season one team’s loss is Oklahoma’s major gain. Payton Verhulst, an ACC All-Freshman member during Louisville’s 2021-22 Final Four campaign and a former five-star prospect, entered the transfer portal following the first eight games and committed to the Sooners Monday.
NORMAN, OK
247Sports

247Sports

