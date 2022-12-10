(The Center Square) – A new report from WalletHub analyzes which cities in America are battling the highest inflation and Chicago comes out better than many. Inflation across the country had jumped to a 40-year high earlier this year, leading to high prices for groceries, fuel and other goods and services. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics Tuesday released the monthly Consumer Price Index report that showed an overall 7.1% increase in the past 12 months.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO