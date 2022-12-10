ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Illinois again leads nation in gun background checks

(The Center Square) – Illinois is on pace to lead the nation again this year for the number of firearm background checks and one legal expert expects the numbers will only increase. FBI National Instant Criminal System firearm background check data by state shows Illinois leading the nation with...
ILLINOIS STATE
State commission offers uncertain forecast for Illinois' economy

(The Center Square) – The latest update on Illinois’ economy going forward offers a wide range of possibilities from an economic soft landing to a full-scale recession. The Commission on Government Forecasting and Accountability provided an update on the 2023 forecast to the Illinois State Board of Education Wednesday and said it is increasing its fiscal year 2023 revenue outlook to just over $51 billion. That is only $259 million above fiscal 2022 final levels.
ILLINOIS STATE
Illinois among most expensive states to run Christmas lights

(The Center Square) – Illinoisans are paying more to run their Christmas lights this year than residents of other Midwest states, a new study reveals. The website HouseMethod.com shows the cost to run Christmas lights has increased 32% this year in Illinois from 2021, one of the biggest increases in the country.
ILLINOIS STATE
WalletHub: Chicago inflation not as bad as St. Louis

(The Center Square) – A new report from WalletHub analyzes which cities in America are battling the highest inflation and Chicago comes out better than many. Inflation across the country had jumped to a 40-year high earlier this year, leading to high prices for groceries, fuel and other goods and services. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics Tuesday released the monthly Consumer Price Index report that showed an overall 7.1% increase in the past 12 months.
CHICAGO, IL
Thirty-seven CHS Seniors Are 2023-2024 Illinois State Scholars

COLLINSVILLE - Thirty-seven members of the Collinsville High School Class of 2023 have earned recognition as 2023-24 Illinois State Scholar Finalists. Illinois Student Assistance Commission ISAC announces State Scholar Finalists each year. The designation is described on their website:. Students from nearly every high school in Illinois compete in the...
COLLINSVILLE, IL
Virginia delegate dies after battling cancer

(The Center Square) – Republican Virginia Delegate Ronnie Campbell, who previously served as a Virginia State Trooper for more than two decades and in the House of Delegates since 2019, has died after a battle with cancer, according to a statement from House Speaker Todd Gilbert, R-Shenandoah. He was 68.
VIRGINIA STATE

