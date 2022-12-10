Read full article on original website
On The Beat: Staff Developments; Hoops Back on Track
Ross Martin, Adam Smith, host Tommy Ashley and producer John Bauman break down the latest in North Carolina basketball and football in today's Inside Carolina On The Beat episode. With the hiring of Randy Clements as the new offensive line coach and the suspense around the new offensive coordinator potential hire, the show starts there with Smith and Martin discussing the latest news on the football front.
HAPPENING NOW: Ole Miss facing UCF on the hardwood
Not only is it head coach Kermit Davis' birthday, it's game day inside the SJB Pavilion. This evening, the Ole Miss Rebels face off against UCF. Tip-off is set for 6:30 p.m. CT and can be seen on SEC Network+ or listened to on the Ole Miss Radio Network. Follow...
Ole Miss officials express sorrow and condolences in wake of Mike Leach's passing
Mississippi State head football coach Mike Leach passed away Monday night at the age of 61, following complications from a heart condition. His loss is being felt across the state of Mississippi and the nation, as he was a college football coaching giant. "Coach Mike Leach cast a tremendous shadow...
Dream comes true for Crocker with ECU commitment
Princeton (N.C.) High School 2023 offensive lineman Jake Crocker recently had his long-time dream come true with his commitment to play for East Carolina University. He breaks down his decision with Hoist The Colours.
Once again, the Rebels dug a massive hole they couldn't climb out of
Like 11 days prior, the Ole Miss came out and laid an egg on the court. Also like 11 days prior, the Rebels fought their way back into a manageable deficit, but couldn't finish the job. As a result, the Rebels are now sitting at 7-3 following a 72-61 defeat...
OIe Miss women dispatch Jacksonville in front of record crowd of 8,958
On Ole Miss women’s basketball’s favorite day of the year, the Rebels came out victorious thanks to two big double-doubles by Madison Scott and Tyia Singleton in a 66-52 Kids Day win over Jacksonville on Wednesday morning. The iconic Kids Day crowd didn’t disappoint, setting a new overall Ole Miss women’s basketball program record attendance of 8,958.
