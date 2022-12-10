Selena Gomez seems tired of the same old conversation about her fluctuating weight — and rightfully so. As every Selenator should know by now, the 30-year-old star has had to deal with numerous body shaming trolls commenting on her weight, which has been continually affected by her battle with lupus, high blood pressure and kidney issues. But despite being brave enough to share her personal health struggles with the public, she's still been subject to tons of inappropriate speculation surrounding her body. Even from some of her biggest so-called supporters.

2 DAYS AGO