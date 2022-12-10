Read full article on original website
Ellen DeGeneres fans ‘heartbroken’ over Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ tragic final video with his wife before shock death at 40
FANS have shared their heartbreak over Stephen "tWitch" Boss' final video with his wife after his shocking death at age 40. The Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ was found dead on Tuesday from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. On Monday, Stephen, 40, shared his last Instagram post, a Reel alongside his...
Today’s Al Roker breaks down in tears as weatherman’s co-hosts surprise him at home in emotional new video
TODAY show meteorologist Al Roker has broken down in tears as his co-hosts surprise him at his house. He has been at home recovering from a hospital stay to treat blood clots in his legs and lungs. On Wednesday's show, the Today hosts sat around the couch and talked about...
netflixjunkie.com
No Tit-for-tat Battle But Meghan and Harry Lose a Critical Royal Viewer for Their Netflix Documentary
Ever since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle dropped their bombshell docu-series on Netflix, there has been a rift between their supporters and haters. Some have showered their unconditional love and support on the Sussexes pair. On the other hand, people have created a wave of harassment online targeted at the couple. Amidst the entire fiasco comes a devastating shock for Harry and Meghan. An eminent figure seems to have pulled out of the chaos completely.
‘You changed my life’: Ellen’s special tribute to tWitch resurfaces after DJ’s death
A special tribute Ellen DeGeneres made to Stephen “tWitch” Boss earlier this year has resurfaced after the death of the famed DJ.“Over a decade ago I met someone who changed my life,” Ellen said of her friend back in May.“I love you so much.”If you are experiencing feelings of distress and isolation, or are struggling to cope, The Samaritans offer support; you can speak to someone for free over the phone, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.
talentrecap.com
Peta Murgatroyd Opens Up About Family Emergency “I’m Spending Everyday With Him in The Hospital”
An urgent family emergency sent Dancing With The Stars professional dancer Peta Murgatroyd to Australia over the weekend. The sudden news made her husband Maks Chmerkovskiy cancel all of his initial plans. Peta Murgatroyd Went to Australia to Be With Her Family. Murgatroyd immediately caught a flight to her native...
The Crown: Child actor who plays Prince Harry beat cancer as a baby
A child actor who plays the young Prince Harry in the latest series of The Crown beat cancer when he was just 21 months old.Thirteen-year-old Will Powell was diagnosed with leukaemia as a baby and underwent 27 operations.He received years of treatment for the blood cell cancer at Sheffield Children’s Hospital, supported by his father and mother Michelle.In a new interview, Powell’s father, Andy said: “Throughout everything, he was a superstar. Our little boy never complained once.”Powell’s mother spotted a casting call for season five of the Netflix series for an actor to play Prince William, though his dad...
Dave Chappelle Hollywood Bowl Attacker Pleads No Contest, Sentenced to Jail
The man charged with attacking Dave Chappelle onstage at the Hollywood Bowl last May pleaded no contest Wednesday to one misdemeanor count each of battery and entering a restricted area during a live event, Deadline reports. Isaiah Lee, 24, was sentenced to 270 days in county jail, according to Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office. In October, a judge rejected the defense’s request for a diversion program that could have eventually resulted in the dismissal of charges against Lee, who remains in custody and faces an unrelated attempted murder charge for the alleged stabbing of his roommate at a transitional housing complex back in...
papermag.com
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, Choreographer and TV Personality, Dies at 40
Boss was well-known within the dance community as a choreographer and personality. After initially landing roles as a dancing extra and working behind the scenes creating routines for South Korean pop singer Seven and training other groups such as Big Bang during the early '00s, Boss would be thrust into the spotlight when he was chosen for the fourth season of So You Think You Can Dance in 2008.
papermag.com
Sebastian Sommer's 'Hard Drive' Is a Dark Comedy Starring Shelby Sells
Sebastian Sommer, Brooklyn-based filmmaker and actor, known for his short films that center his dynamic hometown, is back from a brief film hiatus with debut feature film, Hard Drive. Born in 1993 in Yorkville, Manhattan, Sommer studied film production at NYU before dropping out to start his filmmaking career. He’s...
papermag.com
Selena Gomez Reacts to Claim She Was 'Always Skinny' With Justin Bieber
Selena Gomez seems tired of the same old conversation about her fluctuating weight — and rightfully so. As every Selenator should know by now, the 30-year-old star has had to deal with numerous body shaming trolls commenting on her weight, which has been continually affected by her battle with lupus, high blood pressure and kidney issues. But despite being brave enough to share her personal health struggles with the public, she's still been subject to tons of inappropriate speculation surrounding her body. Even from some of her biggest so-called supporters.
papermag.com
In Defense of Katie Holmes' Dress-and-Jeans Fit
Amid the holiday merriment and all-star performances at this past weekend's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball, Katie Holmes made an unlikely fashion statement. Sporting a blue satin mini dress on top of a pair of rough-edged jeans and Maison Margiela sneakers, Holmes' formal/casual red carpet look was a blast from the not-so-distant past. Armchair fashion critics are divided over whether or not the Y2K style relic deserved a proper revival.
papermag.com
Haley Lu Richardson Burped in Leo Woodall's Mouth
That’s officially a wrap on Season Two of White Lotus. Set in Sicily, the latest season brought Michael Imperioli out of retirement and gave us the timeless "Peppa Pig" ad-lib, among other memorable moments. She delivered the inside scoop on who made her laugh, cry and pee her pants...
papermag.com
Prince Harry Slams 'Institutional Gaslighting' in New Trailer
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is opening up about their treatment at the hands of the press — and the royal family. In a new trailer for their Netflix series Harry & Meghan, the couple, who now live in the United States, offer a glimpse of the show's final three episodes, which will be released this week on December 15. Using seemingly stronger language than previously seen, the Duke of Sussex tells viewers he and Markle were "victims of institutional gaslighting."
papermag.com
Alexa Demie Cuts Ties With Balenciaga
Update 12/14/22: Alexa Demie appears to have cut ties with Balenciaga following their campaign scandal. The actress deleted all of her Balenciaga-related posts from her Instagram, including a campaign she did for them this year. Demie also no longer follows the brand on Instagram. She notably wore the brand on numerous occasions and has attended several of its fashion shows in 2022. Demie has not commented publicly about the controversy.
papermag.com
Tribute Brand Launches First Fashion Drop Under New Platform
"The List" is PAPER's monthly roundup of the biggest fashion launches, capsules and collaborations. Scroll through, below, to see Decembers newest arrivals. Tribute Brand's edgy and cyber-y digital clothes went viral when it launched in 2020, and now the company is entering its next phase of growth with the debut of a new platform that will host many different brands (in house and partners) with product, user journey and curation at the center in an effort to onboard the physical fashion crowd into web3.
