Selah, WA

Annual Zillah-Selah rivalry produces great games, but the Leopards have won 8 in a row

By LUKE THOMPSON Yakima Herald-Republic
Yakima Herald Republic
 4 days ago
Yakima Herald Republic

Cletus F. Remer, 63

Cletus F. Remer, 63, of Yakima died Saturday, Dec. 10, at Cascade of Chesterly, Yakima. Arrangements are by Brookside Funeral Home and Crematory, Moxee, 509-457-1232.
YAKIMA, WA
tricitiesbusinessnews.com

Tri-Cities Tackle reels in customers at new Richland store

It took Faith Akopov three attempts at starting her own business before she found the key ingredient to success: passion. She discovered it in a business called Tri-Cities Tackle, located at 660 George Washington Way, Suite M, in Richland. It’s inside the Nutrex Building next door to the Richland Dugout.
RICHLAND, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Our Lady of Guadalupe procession makes its way through Yakima

Hundreds of Catholics and at least a dozen Mariachi musicians walk in the Our Lady of Guadalupe procession on Sunday afternoon in downtown Yakima. About 500 people joined the march at St. Joseph Church and traveled down Third Street to begin the procession, which ended at St. Paul Cathedral near 12th and Yakima avenues.
YAKIMA, WA
KHQ Right Now

Blewett pass closed both directions after serious injury crash

KITTITAS, Wash. - According to the Washington State Patrol, a serious injury crash on SR 97 near milepost 170 has closed Blewett pass in both directions. If you're in the area you should expect delays. Avoid Blewett pass if possible. There is no estimated time for when the road will reopen.
KITTITAS, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Davis High School college adviser celebrated by students, staff and friends

As the day came to a close Friday afternoon at Davis High School, classrooms, hallways and other common areas began emptying. Maria Ureña, a college preparatory adviser, walked across the school’s courtyard toward the cafeteria. Upon stepping inside, she was met by a crowd of dozens, made up...
Yakima Herald Republic

Hazel Elizabeth Bartley, 90

Hazel Elizabeth Bartley, 90, of Sunnyside died Friday, Dec. 9. Arrangements are by Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, funeralhomesmith.com.
SUNNYSIDE, WA
KXLY

22-year-old dies in collision on U.S. 97 near Wenatchee

WENATCHEE, Wash. — A 22-year-old man died in a crash on U.S. Route 97 near Wenatchee. The crash occurred near Five Mill Creek Road on Wednesday morning. According to Washington State Patrol, a car was traveling southbound but lost traction and slid into the northbound lane. A semi truck...
WENATCHEE, WA
tricitiesbusinessnews.com

Richland’s new armory throws open doors to National Guard unit

The Washington Army National Guard welcomed a 150-member company of soldiers to its $14.2 million Richland Readiness Center on National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day on Dec. 7. It took 10 years to conceive, fund and build Richland’s first armory and the first new National Guard facility in Benton County since the Prosser Armory was built in 1947.
RICHLAND, WA
nbcrightnow.com

SR 397 closed in Pasco after semi rolls

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash.- Northbound lanes of SR 397 are currently blocked after a semi-truck and trailer rollover near 397 and James Street. According to the State Patrol the rollover is just south of I-182, near the SR 12 interchange. According to the Washington Department of Transportation a detour is available...
PASCO, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Landfill in Yakima County loses permit after series of fires

YAKIMA, Wash. — The Yakima Health District (YHD) suspended the Caton Limited Purpose Landfill’s permit on December 12 a series of fires, according to a press release from YHD. A fire in early December was the second in two months, following prior issues with “fire events.”. A...
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Superintendent John Cerna to pay back $20K to Toppenish School District

Superintendent John M. Cerna must repay $20,678 to the Toppenish School District for illegitimate stipends, retroactive pay and vacation buy back days he collected over two years, the Toppenish school board decided at Tuesday night’s meeting. The decision came after 2 1/2 hours of discussion with the district’s attorney...
TOPPENISH, WA

