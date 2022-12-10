Annual Zillah-Selah rivalry produces great games, but the Leopards have won 8 in a row

Read full article on original website
Yakima Herald Republic
Cletus F. Remer, 63
Cletus F. Remer, 63, of Yakima died Saturday, Dec. 10, at Cascade of Chesterly, Yakima. Arrangements are by Brookside Funeral Home and Crematory, Moxee, 509-457-1232.
The Top 3 Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in the Yakima Valley
The Yakima Valley is a beautiful place with so much to see and dive into, however, there is some danger to living here, and all the residents and locals know this. But do they know the most dangerous areas in their own backyard? A new study came out grading the areas around the Yakima Valley.
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Ellensburg (Kittitas County, WA)
The Ellensburg Police Department reported a motor vehicle accident on Sunday. The accident occurred in Woodhouse Loop, south of Ellensburg. According to the officials, the Ellensburg PD received a call from a woman who claimed that her boyfriend had not been answering his phone for several hours and was supposed to be on his way from Yakima.
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
Tri-Cities Tackle reels in customers at new Richland store
It took Faith Akopov three attempts at starting her own business before she found the key ingredient to success: passion. She discovered it in a business called Tri-Cities Tackle, located at 660 George Washington Way, Suite M, in Richland. It’s inside the Nutrex Building next door to the Richland Dugout.
Yakima Herald Republic
Our Lady of Guadalupe procession makes its way through Yakima
Hundreds of Catholics and at least a dozen Mariachi musicians walk in the Our Lady of Guadalupe procession on Sunday afternoon in downtown Yakima. About 500 people joined the march at St. Joseph Church and traveled down Third Street to begin the procession, which ended at St. Paul Cathedral near 12th and Yakima avenues.
KHQ Right Now
Blewett pass closed both directions after serious injury crash
KITTITAS, Wash. - According to the Washington State Patrol, a serious injury crash on SR 97 near milepost 170 has closed Blewett pass in both directions. If you're in the area you should expect delays. Avoid Blewett pass if possible. There is no estimated time for when the road will reopen.
Yakima Herald Republic
Davis High School college adviser celebrated by students, staff and friends
As the day came to a close Friday afternoon at Davis High School, classrooms, hallways and other common areas began emptying. Maria Ureña, a college preparatory adviser, walked across the school’s courtyard toward the cafeteria. Upon stepping inside, she was met by a crowd of dozens, made up...
3 People Injured in A Motor Vehicle Accident In Yakima (Yakima, WA)
The Washington State Patrol reported a single-vehicle accident on Sunday. The accident occurred on the eastbound lanes of Interstate 82. According to the police, a 1998 Toyota 4Runner was heading east on the interstate when the driver lost control of the car. It spun out of the road and rolled into the median.
Goldendale Washington Reindeer Joyfully Tries To Fly in Viral Video
A Washington State Reindeer Has Gone Viral On Tik Tok. If you need your day made, there's a viral Tik Tok video that's gone viral as a reindeer is so filled with joy, she's almost ready to fly!. Have You Been To The Reindeer Farm Near Goldendale Washington?. Holly is...
Yakima Herald Republic
Hazel Elizabeth Bartley, 90
Hazel Elizabeth Bartley, 90, of Sunnyside died Friday, Dec. 9. Arrangements are by Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, funeralhomesmith.com.
Yakima Herald Republic
Terrace Heights Landfill remains until 2031; Lower Yakima Valley transfer station slated for closure
The Terrace Heights Landfill will remain in operation for nearly another decade before being decommissioned, but the future of a Lower Valley transfer station isn’t so bright. The transfer station at 1150 Luther Road southeast of Granger — which has been designated a toxic cleanup site — will close...
Yakima Herald Republic
Yakima Valley business tidbits: New Dollar General location; Asian fusion restaurant
• Dollar General opened a store at 1005 Plaza Way in Grandview last month, according to the Grandview Chamber of Commerce. It is open seven days a week, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. For more information, call 877-463-1553. • A spokesperson for the Valley Mall in Union Gap said the...
Drink’n Games in Yakima Closes its Doors for Good
It's with a heavy heart that we lose another business in town and this one hits pretty close to home for several reasons. The popular arcade bar on Yakima ave, Drink'n Games is locking up for the last time. Opening in 2019 as a venue to provide food and drinks...
KXLY
22-year-old dies in collision on U.S. 97 near Wenatchee
WENATCHEE, Wash. — A 22-year-old man died in a crash on U.S. Route 97 near Wenatchee. The crash occurred near Five Mill Creek Road on Wednesday morning. According to Washington State Patrol, a car was traveling southbound but lost traction and slid into the northbound lane. A semi truck...
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
Richland’s new armory throws open doors to National Guard unit
The Washington Army National Guard welcomed a 150-member company of soldiers to its $14.2 million Richland Readiness Center on National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day on Dec. 7. It took 10 years to conceive, fund and build Richland’s first armory and the first new National Guard facility in Benton County since the Prosser Armory was built in 1947.
nbcrightnow.com
SR 397 closed in Pasco after semi rolls
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash.- Northbound lanes of SR 397 are currently blocked after a semi-truck and trailer rollover near 397 and James Street. According to the State Patrol the rollover is just south of I-182, near the SR 12 interchange. According to the Washington Department of Transportation a detour is available...
Yakima Herald Republic
Fires at Caton Landfill north of Naches prompt Yakima Health District to suspend its operating permit
The Yakima Health District has suspended Caton Landfill’s operating permit following a series of fires at the facility. The health district said in a statement late Monday that the permit would remain suspended until a clear source of the fires is identified. The landfill is north of Naches at...
1 driver killed near Kennewick as icy roads send cars, trucks spinning. Some highways closed
Some Tri-Cities area roads also are closed by crashes or drifting snow.
nbcrightnow.com
Landfill in Yakima County loses permit after series of fires
YAKIMA, Wash. — The Yakima Health District (YHD) suspended the Caton Limited Purpose Landfill’s permit on December 12 a series of fires, according to a press release from YHD. A fire in early December was the second in two months, following prior issues with “fire events.”. A...
Yakima Herald Republic
Superintendent John Cerna to pay back $20K to Toppenish School District
Superintendent John M. Cerna must repay $20,678 to the Toppenish School District for illegitimate stipends, retroactive pay and vacation buy back days he collected over two years, the Toppenish school board decided at Tuesday night’s meeting. The decision came after 2 1/2 hours of discussion with the district’s attorney...
