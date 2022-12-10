ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reidsville, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRAL News

Soon-to-open Southeast Alamance Stallions have a logo

Haw River, N.C. — Southeast Alamance will open its doors next fall and the newest school in the N.C. High School Athletic Association now has a mascot, colors, and logo. How unique are all of these? It does well on all three accounts. There are only two other Stallions...
HAW RIVER, NC
WRAL News

UNC football names Randy Clements offensive line coach

CHAPEL HILL – The University of North Carolina has named 35-year veteran Randy Clements its new offensive line coach, Head Coach Mack Brown announced on Wednesday. Clements is a renowned offensive line coach, who has spent 20 seasons mentoring the position group at the collegiate level. Clements has a...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WRAL News

Carr's buzzer beater lifts Wake Forest over Appalachian St.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Andrew Carr scored 20 points that included a buzzer-beating jumper and Wake Forest edged Appalachian State 67-66 on Wednesday night. With 1.3 seconds to play, Carr drove the lane to catch an inbounds pass from Cameron Hildreth. Carr caught the ball on the run and then spun for a jump shot that hit nothing but net.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WNCT

West Craven High School mourns loss of student

VANCEBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — West Craven High School announced that senior Bobby Gatto passed away on December 11. Gatto was a member of Class of 2023 at West Craven High School. He was struck by a vehicle while riding his bicycle on Sunday and did not survive. West Craven High School officials said in a […]
VANCEBORO, NC
WITN

High school mourns student killed in bicycle crash

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina high school is mourning the loss of a student who was killed in a deadly bicycle accident. Bobby Gatto died Sunday night at the intersection of Highway 43 and Spring Garden Road. The 17-year-old was a senior at West Craven High School....
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

Structure fire breaks out in Pitt County, no one injured

GREENVILLE, Pitt County — A structure fire broke out in Pitt County Monday night, Dec. 12, 2022. It happened on U.S. 13 near Ballards Crossroads Road. The Red Oak Community Rural Fire Department responded to the scene, along with Bell Arthur Fire Department, Falkland VFD, Bell Arthur EMS and Pitt County EMS.
PITT COUNTY, NC
WITN

Kinston homicide rate doubles in one year

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - The homicide rate in one Eastern Carolina city has doubled in 2022 compared with last year. This information comes just a few days before a public forum will take place regarding the increase in violence. Kinston Interim Police Chief Keith Goyette shared with WITN that there...
KINSTON, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Area Death Notices - Dec. 9, 10 & 11

Robert D. Newton, 88, of Morehead City, North Carolina, passed away on Sunday, December 11, 2022, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House. Arrangements and full obituary forthcoming. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
neusenews.com

ALERT: Kinston man charged with murder of 2-year-old

For immediate release On Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office was made aware of an ongoing investigation of the death of a 2-year-old male. That investigation revealed the child received traumatic injuries that ultimately resulted in the child’s death at the ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville.
KINSTON, NC
WITN

One shot in head in overnight Washington shooting

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - Police in one Eastern Carolina city say one person was hospitalized after an overnight shooting Monday. The Washington Police Department says at about 1:15 a.m., officers went to the Dollar General at 1802 W. 5th Street due to an alarm activation. Before the alarm was set off, officers say they heard several gunshots in the area and were investigating.
WASHINGTON, NC
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
70K+
Followers
76K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy