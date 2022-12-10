Read full article on original website
Free Christmas Concert at the Tanger Center 12/22-12/24The Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
21 years ago, a mom of three went Christmas shopping and never came back. What happened to Michele Hundley Smith?Fatim HemrajStoneville, NC
Water main break highlights infrastructure problems in GreensboroEdy ZooGreensboro, NC
Family Dollar Allegedly Closed After FireBryan DijkhuizenGreensboro, NC
Seven Men Executed for Rape in 1951Dee F. CeeMartinsville, VA
NCHSAA Football Roundup: Ground game, heady play earns East Duplin first title
CHAPEL HILL — In terms of experience, it was one of the biggest mismatches in the history of North Carolina’s high school state football tournament. But that just set the stage for some Cinderella magic. East Duplin controlled the clock to choke off a powerful Reidsville offense and...
Reidsville's Teague focusing on seniors before looking ahead to loaded 2023 team
Reidsville, N.C. — The Reidsville Rams have won more football state championships than any other school, but losing in a new state title opportunity is always going to sting. Reidsville ran into a senior-heavy rushing buzzsaw in East Duplin in this year's 2A championship game. East Duplin won by a score of 24-21.
Soon-to-open Southeast Alamance Stallions have a logo
Haw River, N.C. — Southeast Alamance will open its doors next fall and the newest school in the N.C. High School Athletic Association now has a mascot, colors, and logo. How unique are all of these? It does well on all three accounts. There are only two other Stallions...
Why New Bern's title was more old-school than just running the ball
New Bern, N.C. — Last Friday night, New Bern kept the ball tucked under its collective arm and ran into the hearts of many old-school football fans by winning the N.C. High School Athletic Association 4A football championship without attempting a single pass. The Bears won the title their...
247Sports
Freshmen phenom: N.C. A&T lady hoops earns first Colonial Athletic Award
The CAA has announced its women’s basketball weekly awards following the fifth week of the 2022-23 season and an Aggie freshmen has the honor of receiving the Aggie Womens basketball program's first CAA award. North Carolina A&T redshirt freshman center Chaniya Clark was selected as CAA Rookie of the...
UNC football names Randy Clements offensive line coach
CHAPEL HILL – The University of North Carolina has named 35-year veteran Randy Clements its new offensive line coach, Head Coach Mack Brown announced on Wednesday. Clements is a renowned offensive line coach, who has spent 20 seasons mentoring the position group at the collegiate level. Clements has a...
Carr's buzzer beater lifts Wake Forest over Appalachian St.
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Andrew Carr scored 20 points that included a buzzer-beating jumper and Wake Forest edged Appalachian State 67-66 on Wednesday night. With 1.3 seconds to play, Carr drove the lane to catch an inbounds pass from Cameron Hildreth. Carr caught the ball on the run and then spun for a jump shot that hit nothing but net.
West Craven High School mourns loss of student
VANCEBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — West Craven High School announced that senior Bobby Gatto passed away on December 11. Gatto was a member of Class of 2023 at West Craven High School. He was struck by a vehicle while riding his bicycle on Sunday and did not survive. West Craven High School officials said in a […]
WITN
High school mourns student killed in bicycle crash
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina high school is mourning the loss of a student who was killed in a deadly bicycle accident. Bobby Gatto died Sunday night at the intersection of Highway 43 and Spring Garden Road. The 17-year-old was a senior at West Craven High School....
Poultry parts spilled along Highway 24 in Sampson County
ROSEBORO, N.C. — Crews were trying to clean up a spill along a busy Sampson County road on Tuesday afternoon. What appeared to be poultry carcasses, belonging to either chickens or turkeys, were strewn along Highway 24. The spill occurred near a garbage dump. Lee Coleman sent in photos...
New Edition Drops Dates for “Legacy Tour,” Includes Stop In Greensboro
View this post on Instagram A post shared by G-Squared Events (@gsquaredevents) It’s official! R&B supergroup New Edition is hitting the road for their Legacy Tour this spring, with Guy, Keith Sweat, and special guest Tank. The tour officially kicks off on March 9 in Columbia, SC and wraps up on April 30 in Tampa, FL. As for […]
Train hits abandoned car in Wilson County
An abandoned was struck by a train in Wilson County, according to state troopers.
Chapel Hill town manager resigns, search for replacement to begin in January
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Chapel Hill Town Manager Maurice Jones has announced his resignation and will be leaving Dec. 31. “After an assessment of my personal priorities, I have made the difficult decision to resign from my position as town manager,” Jones told the town council. The council...
wcti12.com
Structure fire breaks out in Pitt County, no one injured
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — A structure fire broke out in Pitt County Monday night, Dec. 12, 2022. It happened on U.S. 13 near Ballards Crossroads Road. The Red Oak Community Rural Fire Department responded to the scene, along with Bell Arthur Fire Department, Falkland VFD, Bell Arthur EMS and Pitt County EMS.
WITN
Kinston homicide rate doubles in one year
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - The homicide rate in one Eastern Carolina city has doubled in 2022 compared with last year. This information comes just a few days before a public forum will take place regarding the increase in violence. Kinston Interim Police Chief Keith Goyette shared with WITN that there...
WBTV
What happened to Shanquella Robinson? WBTV goes to High Point for an answer
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WBTV) - As people nationwide continue to push for answers in the death of Shanquella Robinson, the journey to find those answers took us from Charlotte to High Point. WBTV arrived in High Point around 4:30 p.m. on Monday to find one of the friends who was...
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Dec. 9, 10 & 11
Robert D. Newton, 88, of Morehead City, North Carolina, passed away on Sunday, December 11, 2022, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House. Arrangements and full obituary forthcoming. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
'Now I've hit a man.' Driver shaken up after striking pedestrian in Johnston County
SMITHFIELD, N.C. — WRAL News spoke to the driver who hit a man early Monday morning. The crash occurred around 1 a.m. on N.C. Highway 210, outside of Smithfield. The driver hit a pedestrian who had been walking in the road. The person who was hit was transported to WakeMed with what appeared to be serious injuries.
neusenews.com
ALERT: Kinston man charged with murder of 2-year-old
For immediate release On Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office was made aware of an ongoing investigation of the death of a 2-year-old male. That investigation revealed the child received traumatic injuries that ultimately resulted in the child’s death at the ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville.
WITN
One shot in head in overnight Washington shooting
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - Police in one Eastern Carolina city say one person was hospitalized after an overnight shooting Monday. The Washington Police Department says at about 1:15 a.m., officers went to the Dollar General at 1802 W. 5th Street due to an alarm activation. Before the alarm was set off, officers say they heard several gunshots in the area and were investigating.
