golfmagic.com

Tiger Woods fires warning to Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas after losing match

Tiger Woods has fired a warning to Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas on social media after reacting to his latest Match loss alongside World No.1 Rory McIlroy. Woods and McIlroy were comfortably taken down 3&2 in The Match, which benefitted Huricane Ian Relief. You can watch Tiger's best highlights from...
Golf Channel

'Why go on?' Colin Montgomerie says Tiger Woods should've retired after Open at St. Andrews

When it comes to Tiger Woods, Colin Montgomerie has some takes. Speaking recently on the U.K.-based The Bunkered Podcast, which will be released in full on Tuesday, Montgomerie not only argued that Woods wouldn’t win another PGA Tour event, but the 59-year-old Scot also declared that the 46-year-old Woods should’ve retired earlier this year after missing the Open Championship cut at St. Andrews.
Golf Channel

OWGR: Louis Oosthuizen back in top 50; Teenager equals Rory McIlroy feat

With the year winding down, there isn't going to be a ton of movement in the Official World Golf Ranking, especially in the top 50. Only Matt Fitzpatrick and Viktor Hovland traded spots in the top 10, Fitzpatrick moving to ninth while bumping Hovland back to No. 10. Perhaps the...
Golf Digest

Tiger Woods-Tom Watson golf ball mix-up leads to lucrative find for one collector

If you're in possession of any Tiger Woods-related memorabilia and you're willing to part with it, the market for that stuff is (Sunday) red hot right now. That is, if you realize you're in possession of any Tiger Woods-related memorabilia. Amazingly, that wasn't the case for one UK auction house,...

