When it comes to Tiger Woods, Colin Montgomerie has some takes. Speaking recently on the U.K.-based The Bunkered Podcast, which will be released in full on Tuesday, Montgomerie not only argued that Woods wouldn’t win another PGA Tour event, but the 59-year-old Scot also declared that the 46-year-old Woods should’ve retired earlier this year after missing the Open Championship cut at St. Andrews.

2 DAYS AGO