Jordan Spieth buzzing as "ANGRY" Tiger Woods tells him to "F OFF!"

Jordan Spieth has revealed he revelled in seeing Tiger Woods get "angry" in losing The Match last week simply because the 15-time major champion has not lost very much in his career. Spieth teamed up with his good friend Justin Thomas to defeat Woods and Rory McIlroy 3&2 in the...
'Why go on?' Colin Montgomerie says Tiger Woods should've retired after Open at St. Andrews

When it comes to Tiger Woods, Colin Montgomerie has some takes. Speaking recently on the U.K.-based The Bunkered Podcast, which will be released in full on Tuesday, Montgomerie not only argued that Woods wouldn’t win another PGA Tour event, but the 59-year-old Scot also declared that the 46-year-old Woods should’ve retired earlier this year after missing the Open Championship cut at St. Andrews.
Tiger’s 2010 Masters Sunday shirt just sold for an astronomical amount

Golden Age Auctions has just auctioned off another piece of Tiger Woods history for a massive amount. Woods’ signature red polo from the final day of the 2010 Masters, which was the first after the infamous scandal took place, sold for almost $140,000. The piece is extremely valuable because...
An Important Warning About the New TaylorMade P7MB's...

- The best-looking iron we have seen in 2022 - The irons are workable which is good for shot-shaping and the set is progressive from short irons to long irons - Improved turf interaction. - Very hard to find the middle of the club face - Only suited to professional...
Tiger Woods-Tom Watson golf ball mix-up leads to lucrative find for one collector

If you're in possession of any Tiger Woods-related memorabilia and you're willing to part with it, the market for that stuff is (Sunday) red hot right now. That is, if you realize you're in possession of any Tiger Woods-related memorabilia. Amazingly, that wasn't the case for one UK auction house,...
In PGA Tour-LIV Golf Battle, Endeavor ‘Unequivocally’ Sides with Tour

In the ongoing battle between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf, Endeavor is siding with the sport’s legacy tours. Endeavor president Mark Shapiro said his company will not do business with the Saudi-backed upstart—without exception. “I’ll just tell you unequivocally, we won’t work with them,” Shapiro said in an interview. The stance positions Endeavor (NYSE:EDR) as an important corporate ally of the existing golf establishment, which is relying on loyalty from players, courses, tournaments, media companies and sponsors to help preserve its business in the face of a multibillion-dollar challenge. While some golfers represented by Ari Emanuel’s company may ultimately choose to...
Kelley: Simplify your swing with the hammer drill

Regardless of your handicap, a simple hammer can teach you how to efficiently address the ball, start the swing and then put your body in a dynamic position at the top. If you can hammer a nail, there is no reason you can’t simplify your swing. This drill can also change the parts in the middle of your swing you have been struggling to change.

