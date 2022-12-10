Read full article on original website
Related
Tiger Woods Reveals Son Charlie Outdrove Him For The First Time
The 15-time Major winner has admitted the 13-year-old achieved the feat for the first time recently
golfmagic.com
Jordan Spieth buzzing as "ANGRY" Tiger Woods tells him to "F OFF!"
Jordan Spieth has revealed he revelled in seeing Tiger Woods get "angry" in losing The Match last week simply because the 15-time major champion has not lost very much in his career. Spieth teamed up with his good friend Justin Thomas to defeat Woods and Rory McIlroy 3&2 in the...
Photos: Charlie Woods Through the Years
Tiger Woods's son, Charlie, has developed a strong golf game. Here's a closer look at his evolution.
Golf Channel
'Why go on?' Colin Montgomerie says Tiger Woods should've retired after Open at St. Andrews
When it comes to Tiger Woods, Colin Montgomerie has some takes. Speaking recently on the U.K.-based The Bunkered Podcast, which will be released in full on Tuesday, Montgomerie not only argued that Woods wouldn’t win another PGA Tour event, but the 59-year-old Scot also declared that the 46-year-old Woods should’ve retired earlier this year after missing the Open Championship cut at St. Andrews.
Watch: Player Hits Driver To Three Feet In Gale At Pebble Beach's Seventh Hole
The player overcame appalling weather conditions to leave a putt for birdie at the iconic par three
WATCH: John Daly Belly Flops Into Golf Course Lake
The American lived up to his fun-loving reputation with a dip at Trump National Doral
Golf Channel
Golf Central Podcast: Storylines of the year, No. 1: LIV Golf forever alters landscape
In this Golf Central Podcast, senior writers Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner reveal their No. 1 storyline of the year ... and it's not a big surprise, because it was such a massive story. The emergence of LIV Golf has forever altered the golf landscape, and that is Rex and...
GolfWRX
Tiger’s 2010 Masters Sunday shirt just sold for an astronomical amount
Golden Age Auctions has just auctioned off another piece of Tiger Woods history for a massive amount. Woods’ signature red polo from the final day of the 2010 Masters, which was the first after the infamous scandal took place, sold for almost $140,000. The piece is extremely valuable because...
golfmagic.com
An Important Warning About the New TaylorMade P7MB's...
- The best-looking iron we have seen in 2022 - The irons are workable which is good for shot-shaping and the set is progressive from short irons to long irons - Improved turf interaction. - Very hard to find the middle of the club face - Only suited to professional...
Golf Digest
Tiger Woods-Tom Watson golf ball mix-up leads to lucrative find for one collector
If you're in possession of any Tiger Woods-related memorabilia and you're willing to part with it, the market for that stuff is (Sunday) red hot right now. That is, if you realize you're in possession of any Tiger Woods-related memorabilia. Amazingly, that wasn't the case for one UK auction house,...
The 5 best golf clubs of 2022, for golfers of all skill levels
Whether you're a seasoned golfer or hacking your way as a beginner, you need a reliable set of clubs. Here are our favorites.
Golf.com
Barkley vs. Shaq — plus Anthony Kim?! This golf match had it all
In the coming months, when memories of The Match, Vol. 7 begin to fade, there will be another Match announced. Newer and better and different. There’s never been anything like it, promoters will crow. And in some ways they’ll be right. But while I was wandering down a...
Ian Poulter's Son Luke Wins First Collegiate Title
The 18-year-old Florida Gator won the Willow Cup in Alabama after rounds of 67 and 68
Golf Digest
‘It hurts:’ Gary Koch, Roger Maltbie open up about not having their NBC contracts renewed for 2023
Roger Maltbie is returning to television in a limited role next year while Gary Koch is planning “to move onto the next stage of my life after two successful careers.” Both, however, are making their respective swan songs at NBC Sports at this week’s PNC Championship in Orlando.
In PGA Tour-LIV Golf Battle, Endeavor ‘Unequivocally’ Sides with Tour
In the ongoing battle between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf, Endeavor is siding with the sport’s legacy tours. Endeavor president Mark Shapiro said his company will not do business with the Saudi-backed upstart—without exception. “I’ll just tell you unequivocally, we won’t work with them,” Shapiro said in an interview. The stance positions Endeavor (NYSE:EDR) as an important corporate ally of the existing golf establishment, which is relying on loyalty from players, courses, tournaments, media companies and sponsors to help preserve its business in the face of a multibillion-dollar challenge. While some golfers represented by Ari Emanuel’s company may ultimately choose to...
GolfWRX
Kelley: Simplify your swing with the hammer drill
Regardless of your handicap, a simple hammer can teach you how to efficiently address the ball, start the swing and then put your body in a dynamic position at the top. If you can hammer a nail, there is no reason you can’t simplify your swing. This drill can also change the parts in the middle of your swing you have been struggling to change.
Comments / 1