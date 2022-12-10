Read full article on original website
Jean Payne Basnight
Jean Payne Basnight, 84, of Manteo, died December 11, 2022. She was born Shelva Jean Payne on November 19, 1938. Memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on December 15 at Mt. Olivet United Methodist Church with inurnment in Roanoke Island Memorial Gardens. Flowers are welcome; memorial donations may...
James Ernest O’Beirne Jr.
James Ernest O’Beirne Jr., 71, of Moyock, died December 8, 2022 at home. He was born January 26, 1951 in Newport News, Va. and was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. Memorial service will be held at Twiford Memorial Chapel on December 17 at 2 p.m. Donations may be made to the American Cancer Association.
James C. Gibbons
James Christopher Gibbons, 72, of Coinjock, died December 9, 2022 at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center. He was born in Nashua, NH on October 12, 1950 and was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. A private service will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to Albemarle...
Dare considers buyout program for threatened structures
Dare County commissioners authorized staff to investigate participation in the Strategic Buyout Program from the North Carolina Office of Recovery and Resiliency. The voluntary program provides eligible property owners the opportunity to sell flood-prone homes. Under the program, Dare County – designated as an impacted county – would delineate buyout...
Letter to the Editor: Selection of Steve Basnight as superintendent applauded
Thank you, Dare County, for appointing/voting Steve Basnight to be where he should be – our new and welcomed and deserved superintendent of Dare County Schools. READ ABOUT NEWS AND EVENTS HERE. SUBSCRIBE TO THE COASTLAND TIMES TODAY!
Two men facing charges after Saturday night wreck on Roanoke Island
On Saturday night, Dec. 10, 2022 about 7:30 p.m., a head-on collision occurred on U.S. 64 just outside Manteo. According to the Highway Patrol, Silvero Lopez, 22, of Manteo, was driving a 1998 Toyota Forerunner going north, moved into the southbound lane and struck a 2021 Nissan SUV rental head on. The SUV was driven by Daniel Turney, of Seattle, Wash.
