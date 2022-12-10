In October 2021, a citizen called the police on Fred Harris, a mentally impaired Texas teen who wanted nothing more than acceptance from his peers. The caller claimed he had a knife on his person and was behaving in a violent manner. Once police arrived, they did not find a weapon on his person, his mother said, but he was arrested anyway. When Dallas Garcia, Harris’ mother, received a call her son was behind bars, she pleaded with the authorities to release him and telling them that jail wasn’t the right environment for the special needs teen who needs medication needed to be.

