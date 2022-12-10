Read full article on original website
AOL Corp
Florida pastor and his son are arrested in alleged $8 million Covid scam
A Florida pastor and his son were arrested Wednesday on charges of fraudulently obtaining more than $8 million in federal Covid relief funds and attempting to use some of the money to buy a luxury home near Walt Disney World. Evan Edwards and his son, Josh, 30, were taken into...
TODAY.com
Mystery deepens as friends reveal accused ‘catfisher’ visited longtime girlfriend in days before killing a teen’s family
The former Virginia trooper accused of killing three members of a California family after “catfishing” their teenage relative drove to the state to visit a longtime girlfriend days before the triple homicide, a close friend of the ex-trooper said in an exclusive interview with NBC News. The friend,...
Mother of Black special needs teen stabbed to death in jail speaks out
In October 2021, a citizen called the police on Fred Harris, a mentally impaired Texas teen who wanted nothing more than acceptance from his peers. The caller claimed he had a knife on his person and was behaving in a violent manner. Once police arrived, they did not find a weapon on his person, his mother said, but he was arrested anyway. When Dallas Garcia, Harris’ mother, received a call her son was behind bars, she pleaded with the authorities to release him and telling them that jail wasn’t the right environment for the special needs teen who needs medication needed to be.
Man Was On Phone With His Sister When His Girlfriend Shot Him To Death
Family meant everything to Michael Agerter. He was a proud new father and close with his siblings — then, he was on the phone with one of them when he was murdered by the mother of his child. Michael Agerter was born in 1985 in Valparaiso, Indiana, the oldest...
Daily Beast
White Man Accused of Shooting Black Airbnb Guest Thought He Was a Thief, Lawyer Claims
The white California man accused of shooting a Black Airbnb guest from behind as he walked to a grocery store near his rental home believed the unarmed victim was carrying a gun and may have been the thief who broke into his car days earlier, his lawyer claimed in court Monday.
Man Who Escaped Federal Prison Scammed 100 Women In Telephone Dating Scheme
A man who escaped federal custody wooed more than 100 women through dating groups and convinced them to send him money, Radar has learned. Now, he is back in custody and heading to prison for years.Recently, a New Jersey judge sentenced Patrick Giblin, 58, to 66 months in prison for escaping from federal custody and defrauding women over telephone dating services, according to federal prosecutors.In July 2020, Giblin escaped from custody while traveling from a federal prison in Pennsylvania to a living facility in New Jersey, prosecutors said. He was serving the remainder of a sentence for defrauding multiple women....
Slain teen 'loved life,' mom says before killer's execution
Leesa Gray was a 16-year-old girl who found joy in her church youth group, sang in the school chorus and quietly stood up for teenagers who were bullied by their peers, according to friends and family.“She was pretty happy-go-lucky, always smiling,” recalled Leesa's mother, Wanda Farris. “That’s what I most remember her by, is her smile. She loved life and she was a good Christian girl."On Wednesday, Farris is scheduled to go to the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman to witness the execution by lethal injection of the man who pleaded guilty to raping and killing her daughter. Thomas...
Former Babysitter Sentenced To Life For Killing Woman, Her Kid And Her Boyfriend
Steven Procopio was one of two people convicted in the 2018 murders of a women for whom he'd babysat, Nichole Pumphrey, her daughter, Amariah Emery, and her boyfriend, Lawrence Cannon. A Pennsylvania man will spend the rest of his life in prison after being convicted of the murders of three...
Idaho Murder Victim's Mom Warned Against Raising Reward Money: 'Bad Plan'
"When you put a reward out for information, it incites people who know nothing about the case," a former FBI agent told Newsweek.
Convicted Killer Arrested Mile From Idaho Murder Not a Suspect, Police Say
The arrest of a man who lived just a mile away from the house where the four students were killed is not related to the still-unsolved murders, police said.
2 Cops Reportedly Killed by Camo-Clad Shooters on Remote Property
Two young police officers and a member of the public were killed in a brutal attack in Australia on Monday. Four officers were approaching a house in Wieambilla in the northeastern state of Queensland in connection with a report about a missing person when they were shot at from gunmen inside the building. Two of the officers—a woman, 26, and a man, 29—were injured. Two shooters wearing camouflage fatigues were then seen approaching the wounded cops and shooting them dead where they lay, The Australian reports. A witness reportedly saw the killers taking the deceased officers’ guns. The member of...
Mexican authorities hunting for ‘Ted Bundy’-like serial killer after 3 found dead in Tijuana
A state prosecutor in Tijuana, Mexico, is warning that three recent murders in the town along the U.S. border display similar characteristics to the killings of notorious serial killer Ted Bundy. “This subject has criminal tendencies associated with violent and psychopathic behavior,” Baja California Attorney General Ricardo Iván Carpio told reporters in Tijuana, KSWB-TV reported. “His profile is very similar to someone who became very well known decades ago: Ted Bundy.” Carpio said that three of the 1,859 homicides recorded so far this year in Tijuana, which sits directly across the U.S. border and 20 miles south of downtown San Diego, exhibit signs of...
Florida Teacher Booted After Viral Video Showed Her Disrupting Praying Muslim Students
A Florida teacher has been fired after a video showing her disrupting Muslim students as they prayed went viral. A TikTok video of the incident shows the unidentified teacher entering her office and blowing a whistle upon seeing two students praying. “I believe in Jesus so I’m interrupting the floor, excuse me,” the teacher said. “And why are they in my office? Who told them to come in here?” Officials of Franklin Academy, the South Florida public charter school where the incident happened, said they launched an investigation into the teacher’s conduct after the “troubling” video surfaced, ultimately firing her. “Franklin Academy does not tolerate discriminatory behavior,” the school said in a statement.Read it at NBC Miami
Ex-Husband Allegedly Murders Ex-Wife’s Divorce Attorney and Sets His Law Office on Fire in Georgia
A Georgia attorney was murdered and his law office was set on fire earlier this month. Police believe the culprit is the ex-husband of a recent divorcee the late attorney was in the process of representing. Attorney Doug Lewis was shot to death on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022. After that,...
qcnews.com
CLT community rallies, says 'fight for Shanquella'
More than a hundred people gathered Saturday evening to life up the family of Shanquella Robinson, a Charlotte woman who was killed in Mexico more than six weeks ago and whose story has sparked calls from across the world for arrests to be made. CLT community rallies, says ‘fight for...
Shock twist in Joe Elledge case after he’s accused of killing wife Mengqi Ji and dumping body in shallow grave
A SHOCK twist has been revealed in the case of Joe Elledge, a man who was accused of killing his wife, Mengqi Ji, 28, and dumping her body in a shallow grave. As it turns out, Elledge was only caught after a juniper tree above the burial site led police to discover Ji's body was there.
Federal lawsuit challenges ban on felons serving on Manhattan juries
A federal lawsuit is aiming to end a ban on convicted felons serving on state juries in Manhattan, claiming a law barring the practice discriminates against black New Yorkers. In the Manhattan federal suit filed Thursday, public defender Daudi Justin argued the decades-old law disenfranchises more than one out of every four “otherwise jury-eligible Black residents of New York County.” The law, the suit claims, violates the Sixth Amendment right to trial by jury and the 14th Amendment’s guarantee of equal protection ensured by the US Constitution. “The reduction in jury diversity compromises the quality of deliberations, erodes public confidence in the fairness...
AOL Corp
Man fights off shark with diving knife, escapes without chunk of torso in another Hawaii attack
Police in Hawaii said a man was attacked and seriously injured by a shark on Tuesday morning while swimming. According to a Hawaii Police Department news release, the attack took place at about 8 a.m. while a 68-year-old man was in the water at Anaehoomalu Bay in Waikoloa on the Big Island's northwest coast.
TMZ.com
Mexico Has Ted Bundy-Like Serial Killer on the Loose, Says Prosecutor
A serial killer on the U.S. and Mexico border seems like a Ted Bundy copycat, at least to the Mexican authorities desperately trying to hunt him down. So far, cops believe the murderer has snuffed out 3 Tijuana sex workers -- women he targeted in strip clubs, lured back to a hotel room ... and then performed violent sexual acts before killing them.
‘Don’t believe everything you see’: Inside Whitey Bulger’s bloody final hours
The sky was darkening above Hazelton federal penitentiary in West Virginia when a prison van rolled up carrying an elderly gangster. James “Whitey” Bulger had spent the previous eight months in solitary confinement at a detention facility in Florida. He was once one of the most feared men on the planet, a notorious underworld figure who terrorized the streets of South Boston for more than two decades. But while languishing in solitary, he confided to a prison staffer that he had “lost the will to live.”
