XFX RX 7900 XTX Briefly Surfaces On Amazon At $100 Over MSRP

Availability of AMD's incoming Radeon RX 7900-series graphics card starting December 13 has primarily become a byword given the spread of unofficial information never addressed by AMD or its partners. Finally, however, XFX has something to offer, and this is custom designed — Merc 310 — Radeon RX 7900 XT, and Radeon RX 7900 XTX boards at Amazon (as noticed by @momomo_us ). The listings are no longer available, but both products appear to have steep price tags, though.

Now, for the XFX Merc 310, we have two graphics cards priced at $979 and $1,099. They're more expensive than than AMD's MSRP. Is it bad? Not exactly, some graphics cards are more costly, and but there is a crowd that buys them.

XFX's cards are indeed custom designs of AMD's Radeon RX 7900 series based on the RDNA 3 architecture. They feature AMD's Navi 31 graphics processors in XTX and XT configurations and 24GB and 20 GB of high-speed GDDR6 memory, respectively. While our own Jarred Walton has yet to test these graphics cards, something in the air tells us that we are indeed about to admire some of the best graphics cards available (well, in a couple of weeks).

XFX's background would have been little but surprising for this company not to offer any reference RDNA 3-based premium graphics cards. Meanwhile, since we are performance PC enthusiasts here at Tom's Hardware, we look forward to custom graphics cards based on the RDNA 3 flag carrying Navi 31 GPU.

We have seen reports that Sapphire, PowerColor, and XFX are to offer custom high-end Radeon RX 7900-series products on Day 1 — which is December 13 for the RDNA 3 architecture — but these reports yet have to prove themselves.