This week, Mayor Eric Adams and Gov. Kathy Hochul appeared together to announce a new plan to jumpstart New York City. Their willingness to align their vision is a welcome change for New Yorkers who grew tired of the constant bickering between former Mayor Bill de Blasio and Gov. Andrew Cuomo. Their joint action plan is titled “The New New York: Making New York Work For Everyone.” NY1’s Zack Fink, Courtney Gross and Juan Manuel Benítez weigh in on the new proposal and take a look at what it will truly take for a plan like this to work.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO