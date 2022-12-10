ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NY1

Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson celebrates hip hop’s birthplace

Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson joined “In Focus” to celebrate hip hop’s 50th anniversary. Mayor Eric Adams recently announced $5.5 million in funding for the Universal Hip Hop Museum. It will be located at the Bronx Point Development at Mill Pond Park, and will include gallery spaces,...
BRONX, NY
NY1

Annual Bronx toy giveaway honors life of EMT Yadira Arroyo

Grateful children in the Unionport neighborhood of the Bronx walked away with smiles and a toy in honor of the late EMT Yadira Arroyo. “She was my best friend,” Leida Acevedo-Rosado, mother of Yadira Arroyo, said. Arroyo died back in 2017 after trying to stop her ambulance from being...
BRONX, NY
NY1

Accused Sunset Park subway shooter faces 11 life sentences

The man accused of opening fire aboard a rush hour N train pulling into the Sunset Park station in April now faces terrorism and firearm charges that carry a maximum penalty of 11 life sentences, according to a new indictment filed Friday by federal prosecutors in Brooklyn. Frank James, 62,...
BROOKLYN, NY
NY1

Hochul, Adams and 'The New New York'

This week, Mayor Eric Adams and Gov. Kathy Hochul appeared together to announce a new plan to jumpstart New York City. Their willingness to align their vision is a welcome change for New Yorkers who grew tired of the constant bickering between former Mayor Bill de Blasio and Gov. Andrew Cuomo. Their joint action plan is titled “The New New York: Making New York Work For Everyone.” NY1’s Zack Fink, Courtney Gross and Juan Manuel Benítez weigh in on the new proposal and take a look at what it will truly take for a plan like this to work.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY1

Interim chair of CCRB talks about changes in NYPD

The NYPD is getting ready for some changes within the department. In an internal memo obtained by NY1, Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell reduced or dismissed penalties recommended by internal police judges and the Civilian Complaint Review Board. Arva Rice, the interim chair of the Civilian Complaint Review Board — an...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY1

Hochul approves 'blue alert' to catch suspects in attacks on cops

New York is set to create a "blue alert" system meant to identify and catch people who are suspected of murdering or wounding a police officer. The new system is meant to create an improved way of communicating information to the general public when it comes to crimes against law enforcement officers. The measure's approval also comes amid sustained concerns over crime and public safety in New York.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY1

Queens City Councilmember Vickie Paladino talks mental health, housing

In recent weeks debate has grown over Mayor Eric Adams' new mental health plan. The proposal allows police officers to hospitalize some individuals without their consent if their mental illness prevents them from looking out for their own well being. Queens City Councilmember Vickie Paladino joined Errol Louis on "Inside...
NY1

Home health care workers advocate on the push for higher pay

Local advocates and lawmakers joined together this week to launch a renewed campaign for the passage of "Fair Pay for Home Care Act." Ilana Berger, the co-executive director of the New York Caring Majority, joined Errol Louis on "Inside City Hall" Thursday. Her organization has lead the charge pushing for the bill since 2020.
