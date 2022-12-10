Read full article on original website
A stubborn tenant was given an insane amount of money to leave his rent-controlled apartmentAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
Change is coming in Paid Family Leave: See if you are eligible for the weekly payment of $1,130 offered by officialsMark StarNew York City, NY
Home Energy Assistance Program has nearly $63 million for NY households: Apply to get your $1,126Mark StarNew York City, NY
Additional Social Security payment coming soon to eligible New YorkersR.A. HeimNew York City, NY
Kathy Hochul giving away over $50 million in funding to deal with the issue of water pollution in NY: Is that enough?Mark StarNew York City, NY
NY1
Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson celebrates hip hop’s birthplace
Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson joined “In Focus” to celebrate hip hop’s 50th anniversary. Mayor Eric Adams recently announced $5.5 million in funding for the Universal Hip Hop Museum. It will be located at the Bronx Point Development at Mill Pond Park, and will include gallery spaces,...
NY1
Annual Bronx toy giveaway honors life of EMT Yadira Arroyo
Grateful children in the Unionport neighborhood of the Bronx walked away with smiles and a toy in honor of the late EMT Yadira Arroyo. “She was my best friend,” Leida Acevedo-Rosado, mother of Yadira Arroyo, said. Arroyo died back in 2017 after trying to stop her ambulance from being...
NY1
Accused Sunset Park subway shooter faces 11 life sentences
The man accused of opening fire aboard a rush hour N train pulling into the Sunset Park station in April now faces terrorism and firearm charges that carry a maximum penalty of 11 life sentences, according to a new indictment filed Friday by federal prosecutors in Brooklyn. Frank James, 62,...
NY1
Hochul, Adams and 'The New New York'
This week, Mayor Eric Adams and Gov. Kathy Hochul appeared together to announce a new plan to jumpstart New York City. Their willingness to align their vision is a welcome change for New Yorkers who grew tired of the constant bickering between former Mayor Bill de Blasio and Gov. Andrew Cuomo. Their joint action plan is titled “The New New York: Making New York Work For Everyone.” NY1’s Zack Fink, Courtney Gross and Juan Manuel Benítez weigh in on the new proposal and take a look at what it will truly take for a plan like this to work.
NY1
Interim chair of CCRB talks about changes in NYPD
The NYPD is getting ready for some changes within the department. In an internal memo obtained by NY1, Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell reduced or dismissed penalties recommended by internal police judges and the Civilian Complaint Review Board. Arva Rice, the interim chair of the Civilian Complaint Review Board — an...
NY1
Summit brought together city leaders, retailers to combat rise in retail theft
Mayor Eric Adams gathered local leaders and organizations for a summit to combat a rise in retail theft across the city. “New York City businesses are the lifeblood of our economic recovery, and we are not going to stand by and let criminals undermine our economy and the livelihood of New Yorkers,” Adams said in a press release.
NY1
Hochul approves 'blue alert' to catch suspects in attacks on cops
New York is set to create a "blue alert" system meant to identify and catch people who are suspected of murdering or wounding a police officer. The new system is meant to create an improved way of communicating information to the general public when it comes to crimes against law enforcement officers. The measure's approval also comes amid sustained concerns over crime and public safety in New York.
NY1
Queens City Councilmember Vickie Paladino talks mental health, housing
In recent weeks debate has grown over Mayor Eric Adams' new mental health plan. The proposal allows police officers to hospitalize some individuals without their consent if their mental illness prevents them from looking out for their own well being. Queens City Councilmember Vickie Paladino joined Errol Louis on "Inside...
NY1
A look at where there's policy agreement in New York leaders' housing visions
The governor, mayor and City Council speaker this past week further detailed their visions for how the housing challenge must be tackled. They’re broadly aligned on the necessity of new construction. “No, every block must be open to building housing in the city,” Mayor Eric Adams said Wednesday at...
NY1
Home health care workers advocate on the push for higher pay
Local advocates and lawmakers joined together this week to launch a renewed campaign for the passage of "Fair Pay for Home Care Act." Ilana Berger, the co-executive director of the New York Caring Majority, joined Errol Louis on "Inside City Hall" Thursday. Her organization has lead the charge pushing for the bill since 2020.
