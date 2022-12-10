ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Tron’s Stablecoin USDD Deviates From the $1 Peg, Justin Sun Says Team Deployed More Capital

The Tron-based stablecoin USDD has once again dropped below the $1 parity to a low of $0.969 on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022. Amid the drop in USDD’s value, Tron founder Justin Sun tweeted that his team was “deploying more capital,” and the stablecoin’s web portal usdd.io claims the project is overcollateralized by 200.8% at the time of writing.
Binance Pay Launches in US Amid Massive Withdrawals Shaking Up Platform

Binance is not shying away from expanding its crypto services for the convenience of its users despite the ongoing crunch in the crypto market. Almost 22 months since launching its Binance Pay mobile app in the international markets, the exchange has now rolled-out the service for its customers in the US. The feature, which supports peer-to-peer payments as well as merchant transactions, enables users to facilitate immediate payments via cryptocurrencies supported by Binance. The exchange does not charge a gas fee for facilitating transactions through the Binance Pay app.
Cardano Sees A Spike In On-Chain Activity, Should You Buy ADA?

Charles Hoskinson, Cardano (ADA) founder, has explained how the cryptocurrency’s future privacy protocol (Midnight) would work within their ecosystem. In a recent YouTube interview, he claimed that the planned integration would help establish a confidentiality network of smart contracts. According to him, Midnight aims to resolve the paradoxical issue of having privacy and disclosure of a protocol’s rules simultaneously.
The Volume and Pace of Cyberattacks is Radically Increasing – Are U.S. Businesses Prepared?

Major shifts in workplace models and norms, including the move to hybrid and remote work, have transformed the cybersecurity landscape over the past two years. This groundshift comes as the volume and severity of cyberattacks continues to intensify. At Keeper Security, we recently surveyed IT decision-makers at companies and organizations across the U.S. to glean their perspectives on the increased risk of cyberattacks and what their businesses are doing–or failing to do–to address the growing threat of bad actors.
Microsoft Teams is launching a chat feature in Outlook

Users of Microsoft Outlook will soon be able to enjoy a more collaborative experience thanks to a new update for Microsoft Teams. The video conferencing service is working on a feature that it says will bring Teams chat into Outlook to enable a meeting-style approach within the email client. These...
TRAI recommends DoT to Use Optical Fibre Network to Extend Telecom Coverage in Himachal Pradesh

Telecom regulator TRAI on Monday suggested that the Department of Telecommunications should approach the defence ministry for accessing part of its optical fibre network or suitable bandwidth to extend telecom coverage in the far-flung areas of Himachal Pradesh. The regulator recommended that in four districts — Lahaul and Spiti, Mandi,...
HSBC's disgruntled HK retail shareholders campaign for spinoff

HONG KONG, Dec 15 (Reuters) - A small group of HSBC's (HSBA.L) Hong Kong-based retail investors are seeking support to put a resolution to the bank's 2023 annual meeting calling on it to restore its pre-pandemic dividend and set a plan to spin off assets.
Nobel Laureate Ben Bernanke Blasts Cryptocurrencies, Says Tokens ‘Have Not Been Shown to Have Any Economic Value at All’ – News Bitcoin News

Ben Bernanke, former chairman of the Federal Reserve and also the winner of the 2022 Nobel Prize in economics, has recently blasted the concept of cryptocurrencies. In an interview with Dagens Nyheter, one of the biggest Swedish journals, Bernanke remarked that cryptocurrencies have not proven they have any economic value at all.
AMD RDNA 3 GPUs glimpsed at Amazon with price tags that’ll please

AMD’s RDNA 3 graphics cards are about to hit the shelves, and we’ve caught the price of a couple of XFX third-party models via Amazon listings which have now been yanked down – not before they were highlighted on Twitter, though. Regular hardware leaker @momomo_us shared the...
How To Get a UK eSIM for Travellers

Are you planning a trip to the United Kingdom? If you are, congrats!. The Land of the Rose Isle has so much to offer its visitors. But before you start packing your bags, there’s one important thing to take care of: getting a UK eSIM for your smartphone. Don’t...

