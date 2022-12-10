Read full article on original website
Bear Market, Luna Crash, FTX Meltdown: How it Impacted Crypto’s Public Perception (Survey)
A recent study conducted by CNBC estimated that only 8% of American participants currently have a favorable view of cryptocurrencies. Those who supported the asset class in March 2022 were 19%. The market has been through a lot since then – the prices plummeted, the Terra ecosystem crashed, and FTX filed for bankruptcy.
Barclays weighs Saudi re-entry amid capital markets boom – sources
Dec 14 (Reuters) - Barclays (BARC.L) is exploring a return to Saudi Arabia in a bid to capture a slice of the country's burgeoning capital markets, two people close to the matter told Reuters.
India's wheat stocks to fall further but sufficient, government says
NEW DELHI, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Wheat stocks in India's government warehouses will fall by about 13% by early next month from current levels but will be sufficient for welfare schemes of the country, the ministry of consumer affairs and food said on Thursday.
Tron’s Stablecoin USDD Deviates From the $1 Peg, Justin Sun Says Team Deployed More Capital
The Tron-based stablecoin USDD has once again dropped below the $1 parity to a low of $0.969 on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022. Amid the drop in USDD’s value, Tron founder Justin Sun tweeted that his team was “deploying more capital,” and the stablecoin’s web portal usdd.io claims the project is overcollateralized by 200.8% at the time of writing.
Binance Pay Launches in US Amid Massive Withdrawals Shaking Up Platform
Binance is not shying away from expanding its crypto services for the convenience of its users despite the ongoing crunch in the crypto market. Almost 22 months since launching its Binance Pay mobile app in the international markets, the exchange has now rolled-out the service for its customers in the US. The feature, which supports peer-to-peer payments as well as merchant transactions, enables users to facilitate immediate payments via cryptocurrencies supported by Binance. The exchange does not charge a gas fee for facilitating transactions through the Binance Pay app.
Cardano Sees A Spike In On-Chain Activity, Should You Buy ADA?
Charles Hoskinson, Cardano (ADA) founder, has explained how the cryptocurrency’s future privacy protocol (Midnight) would work within their ecosystem. In a recent YouTube interview, he claimed that the planned integration would help establish a confidentiality network of smart contracts. According to him, Midnight aims to resolve the paradoxical issue of having privacy and disclosure of a protocol’s rules simultaneously.
Nigerian startup Taeillo raises funding to scale its online furniture e-commerce platform • TechCrunch
Taeillo, a Lagos-based startup innovating around these issues relating to time, quality and cost via its online furniture e-commerce store, has raised $2.5 million in “expansion” funding from Aruwa Capital, a Nigeria-based early-stage growth equity and gender-lens fund. In a statement, Taeillo said it is an alternative for...
The Volume and Pace of Cyberattacks is Radically Increasing – Are U.S. Businesses Prepared?
Major shifts in workplace models and norms, including the move to hybrid and remote work, have transformed the cybersecurity landscape over the past two years. This groundshift comes as the volume and severity of cyberattacks continues to intensify. At Keeper Security, we recently surveyed IT decision-makers at companies and organizations across the U.S. to glean their perspectives on the increased risk of cyberattacks and what their businesses are doing–or failing to do–to address the growing threat of bad actors.
Microsoft Teams is launching a chat feature in Outlook
Users of Microsoft Outlook will soon be able to enjoy a more collaborative experience thanks to a new update for Microsoft Teams. The video conferencing service is working on a feature that it says will bring Teams chat into Outlook to enable a meeting-style approach within the email client. These...
TRAI recommends DoT to Use Optical Fibre Network to Extend Telecom Coverage in Himachal Pradesh
Telecom regulator TRAI on Monday suggested that the Department of Telecommunications should approach the defence ministry for accessing part of its optical fibre network or suitable bandwidth to extend telecom coverage in the far-flung areas of Himachal Pradesh. The regulator recommended that in four districts — Lahaul and Spiti, Mandi,...
HSBC's disgruntled HK retail shareholders campaign for spinoff
HONG KONG, Dec 15 (Reuters) - A small group of HSBC's (HSBA.L) Hong Kong-based retail investors are seeking support to put a resolution to the bank's 2023 annual meeting calling on it to restore its pre-pandemic dividend and set a plan to spin off assets.
Nobel Laureate Ben Bernanke Blasts Cryptocurrencies, Says Tokens ‘Have Not Been Shown to Have Any Economic Value at All’ – News Bitcoin News
Ben Bernanke, former chairman of the Federal Reserve and also the winner of the 2022 Nobel Prize in economics, has recently blasted the concept of cryptocurrencies. In an interview with Dagens Nyheter, one of the biggest Swedish journals, Bernanke remarked that cryptocurrencies have not proven they have any economic value at all.
AMD RDNA 3 GPUs glimpsed at Amazon with price tags that’ll please
AMD’s RDNA 3 graphics cards are about to hit the shelves, and we’ve caught the price of a couple of XFX third-party models via Amazon listings which have now been yanked down – not before they were highlighted on Twitter, though. Regular hardware leaker @momomo_us shared the...
How To Get a UK eSIM for Travellers
Are you planning a trip to the United Kingdom? If you are, congrats!. The Land of the Rose Isle has so much to offer its visitors. But before you start packing your bags, there’s one important thing to take care of: getting a UK eSIM for your smartphone. Don’t...
