The best Oculus Quest 2 deals of Black Friday 2022
Finding a discounted Oculus Quest 2 can be a challenge, but all of that is about to change, thanks to the arrival of the holiday season.
Tesla Rolls Out Steam Games to Model S and X EVs
Tesla Model S and X owners can now run Steam games in their vehicles. As part of Tesla’s holiday update, the car company is rolling out Steam integration for the latest versions of its Model S and X electronic vehicles (EVs), according to Engadget. You will see the cars’...
Microsoft Activision Deal: Firm Offered to Agree to FTC Consent Decree on Call of Duty Games for Rivals
Microsoft President Brad Smith said on Tuesday the company had offered to agree to a legally-binding consent decree with the US Federal Trade Commission to provide Call of Duty games to rivals including Sony and others for a decade. The development comes as Microsoft is seeking approval for its $69-billion (roughly Rs. 5,66,800 crore) takeover bid for video game publisher Activision Blizzard.
Android 13 Output Switcher Adds Support for Chromecast Devices With YouTube Music: Report
Google has finally brought support for Chromecast devices to the audio switcher on Android 13. The tech giant reportedly enabled support for Chromecast devices while listening to audio on YouTube Music as a native part of the system audio switcher. The app is one of the first apps to get support for Chromecast devices in the output switcher, as per a report. Google introduced the output switcher two years ago with Android 11. The features allow users to quickly switch audio output without diving into their phone’s settings.
TikTok inches further into YouTube’s territory with a new horizontal full screen mode • TechCrunch
The test feature marks yet another way that TikTok is steadily inching into YouTube’s territory. Earlier this year, TikTok rolled out the ability for users to upload videos up to 10 minutes in length. The move was seen as a way for TikTok to attract the same sort of longer-form video creators that normally post content on YouTube. With the expansion, creators gained more flexibility to film things like cooking demos, beauty tutorials, educational content, comedy sketches and more, without having to worry too much about the video’s length.
5 things Elon Musk could learn from Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella
Back in April, two days after Elon Musk announced his plan to buy Twitter, Musk had a private phone call with Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella. One might have expected Musk to ask Nadella for advice on how to turn around the flailing Twitter — after all, Nadella had engineered perhaps the most successful tech turnaround in history.
PlayStation 2022 Wrap-Up Is Here, With Your Annual Gaming Achievements, Playing Statistics
PlayStation 2022 Wrap-Up is here. As another year winds down, apps like Spotify, Reddit, and YouTube have been offering users a recap of 2022. The year-in-review that matters to gamers is also here, as Sony released its 2022 Wrap-Up for PlayStation on Tuesday, highlighting users’ playing statistics, standout achievements, and favourite games on the platform for the year. The PlayStation Wrap-Up 2022 is available for PS5 and PS4 consoles, giving a crisp lowdown of the games you’ve played this year and the time spent in them. The Wrap-Up also includes new avatars for players based on their gaming achievements.
How To Get a UK eSIM for Travellers
Are you planning a trip to the United Kingdom? If you are, congrats!. The Land of the Rose Isle has so much to offer its visitors. But before you start packing your bags, there’s one important thing to take care of: getting a UK eSIM for your smartphone. Don’t...
iOS 16.2, iPadOS 16.2 Updates Rolled Out with Apple Music Sing, Freeform App; iPhone Gets 5G Support in India
Apple iOS 16.2 and iPadOS 16.2 software updates are now available and rolling out for compatible iPhone and iPad devices. This comes after a period of beta testing, which introduced new features along with a host of patches that address over a dozen security issues on the devices. The stable iOS 16.2 and the iPadOS 16.2 software updates will notably bring the Apple Music Sing feature, the Freeform collaboration app, and Apple’s Advanced Data Protection, which adds end-to-end encryption to multiple iCloud services. The new update also enables 5G network support on compatible iPhones for users in India.
