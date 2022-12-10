Binance is not shying away from expanding its crypto services for the convenience of its users despite the ongoing crunch in the crypto market. Almost 22 months since launching its Binance Pay mobile app in the international markets, the exchange has now rolled-out the service for its customers in the US. The feature, which supports peer-to-peer payments as well as merchant transactions, enables users to facilitate immediate payments via cryptocurrencies supported by Binance. The exchange does not charge a gas fee for facilitating transactions through the Binance Pay app.

21 HOURS AGO