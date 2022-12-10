Read full article on original website
Binance Pay Launches in US Amid Massive Withdrawals Shaking Up Platform
Binance is not shying away from expanding its crypto services for the convenience of its users despite the ongoing crunch in the crypto market. Almost 22 months since launching its Binance Pay mobile app in the international markets, the exchange has now rolled-out the service for its customers in the US. The feature, which supports peer-to-peer payments as well as merchant transactions, enables users to facilitate immediate payments via cryptocurrencies supported by Binance. The exchange does not charge a gas fee for facilitating transactions through the Binance Pay app.
‘Just Market Behaviour’: Binance CEO Probes Rise in Trading of Underdog Altcoins
Changpeng Zhao, the CEO of Binance, has justified the trading of certain underdog altcoins on its platform as merely a ‘market behaviour’. In recent days, trading activities for Sun Token, Ardor, Osmosis, FUNToken, and Golem witnessed an escalation on Binance, stirring suspicions among members of the crypto community amid the ongoing market slump. The overall crypto cap dipped by over $200 billion (roughly Rs.16,51,771 crore) in the past few weeks after the FTX crypto exchange dramatically collapsed due to liquidity crunch leaving investors high and dry.
Fourth Stimulus Check Updates: Up To $2,000 Payments Likely To Go Out In Four States – See If You're Qualified
Kentucky, Montana, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania residents could join more than a dozen states already offering stimulus money to their citizens. The Commonwealth Journal stated that individual taxpayers in Kentucky might get a $500 one-time payment in 2023, while households and joint filers could receive $1,000.
Sam Bankman-Fried's Stanford law professor parents will be 'wiped out' financially by their son's legal bills - as they prepare for his extradition from the Bahamas after his arrest
The Stanford law professor parents of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried face the prospect of mounting legal bills following his arrest in the Bahamas on US federal charges. Joseph Bankman and Barbara Fried have remained by their 30-year-old son's side in the Bahamas since his crypto exchange collapsed in bankruptcy last month, but his arrest on Monday adds a new element of stress for the tight-knit family.
Goldman Sachs thinks the 60/40 portfolio is far from dead and is set to make a strong comeback in 2023, if history is any guide
The classic investment model of 60% stocks and 40% bonds has had a dismal 2022. But Goldman Sachs Asset Management says it could make a strong comeback.
How to Use a Binance Bot to Trade Crypto
Using a Binance trading bot is a great way to trade crypto, without having to learn code. These bots are pre-built, so you don’t have to worry about creating a strategy from scratch. Instead, you can use a pre-built strategy, such as an Accumulation bot or Market Maker bot. You can also copy a strategy from an expert trader.
Kevin O’Leary Tells US Lawmakers FTX Failed Because Binance Intentionally Killed It – Featured Bitcoin News
Shark Tank star Kevin O’Leary, aka Mr. Wonderful, has told U.S. Congress that he believes the collapsed crypto exchange FTX failed because rival Binance intentionally put it out of business. He said former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) told him that Binance, which owned a 20% equity stake in FTX, refused to comply with regulators’ requests whenever FTX applied for a license in different jurisdictions.
Cardano Sees A Spike In On-Chain Activity, Should You Buy ADA?
Charles Hoskinson, Cardano (ADA) founder, has explained how the cryptocurrency’s future privacy protocol (Midnight) would work within their ecosystem. In a recent YouTube interview, he claimed that the planned integration would help establish a confidentiality network of smart contracts. According to him, Midnight aims to resolve the paradoxical issue of having privacy and disclosure of a protocol’s rules simultaneously.
HSBC's disgruntled HK retail shareholders campaign for spinoff
HONG KONG, Dec 15 (Reuters) - A small group of HSBC's (HSBA.L) Hong Kong-based retail investors are seeking support to put a resolution to the bank's 2023 annual meeting calling on it to restore its pre-pandemic dividend and set a plan to spin off assets.
SBF to Remain in a Bahamian Jail for 2 Months, Report Claims FTX Execs Had a Covert Chat Channel Called ‘Wirefraud’ – Bitcoin News
On Tuesday, the former CEO of FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF), appeared in court with his newly appointed lawyer Mark Cohen, and his legal team asked the Bahamian judge Joyann Ferguson-Pratt to release SBF on bail with an ankle bracelet. Amid the lengthy court hearing reports detail that SBF’s parents Joseph Bankman and Barbara Fried attended the proceedings. Toward the end of the hearing, judge Ferguson-Pratt denied SBF’s request to be released on bail and remanded Bankman-Fried to the Bahamian jail until Feb. 8, 2023.
Microsoft Activision Deal: Firm Offered to Agree to FTC Consent Decree on Call of Duty Games for Rivals
Microsoft President Brad Smith said on Tuesday the company had offered to agree to a legally-binding consent decree with the US Federal Trade Commission to provide Call of Duty games to rivals including Sony and others for a decade. The development comes as Microsoft is seeking approval for its $69-billion (roughly Rs. 5,66,800 crore) takeover bid for video game publisher Activision Blizzard.
The Volume and Pace of Cyberattacks is Radically Increasing – Are U.S. Businesses Prepared?
Major shifts in workplace models and norms, including the move to hybrid and remote work, have transformed the cybersecurity landscape over the past two years. This groundshift comes as the volume and severity of cyberattacks continues to intensify. At Keeper Security, we recently surveyed IT decision-makers at companies and organizations across the U.S. to glean their perspectives on the increased risk of cyberattacks and what their businesses are doing–or failing to do–to address the growing threat of bad actors.
