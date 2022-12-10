ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Selma, AL

alabamanews.net

Pay It Forward: LaToyia Tolbert of Selma

With a natural love for children, LaToyia Tolbert took her own money to form a youth group. It started during the pandemic as just a group for girls and then expanded to boys as well. Tolbert leads a youth group called “Divine Development,” which focuses on the positive growth of...
SELMA, AL
alabamanews.net

Montgomery Co. School Board Selects New President, Vice President

Members of the Montgomery County school board have chosen a new president and vice president. In a unanimous vote, they selected Dr. Brenda DeRamus-Coleman as president. She represents District 3 on the board. She says she wasn’t expecting to be selected as president because there are so many talented people...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Van burns outside downtown Montgomery credit union

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An investigation is underway to determine the cause of a vehicle fire outside a Montgomery credit union Tuesday morning. Police and fire units responded to the blaze outside the ASE Credit Union on Washington Avenue just before 9 a.m. Viewer video showed the van already engulfed...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Fundraiser held to support victims of Flatwood tornado

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Union Academy Missionary Baptist Church on Lower Wetumpka Road in Montgomery partnered with the United Way Sunday to host a fundraiser for victims of the Flatwood tornado. “We have opened a separate bank account specific for Flatwood so there is full transparency, all of the money...
MONTGOMERY, AL
selmasun.com

Selma, other Black Belt communities under risks for severe weather today

Selma and much of the Black Belt region is under categories of risk for severe weather today. According to a graphic on the Dallas County Emergency Management's Facebook page part of Lowndes, Dallas, Marengo and Sumter counties are under an enhanced risk for tornados and damaging winds up to 60 mph.
SELMA, AL
WSFA

Greenville couple marks 75th wedding anniversary

GREENVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Wednesday marked another year of wedded bliss for a south Alabama couple who are quietly marking their 75th wedding anniversary. Shirley and Emma Jean Roberson, of Greenville, married on Dec. 14, 1947. He’ll mark his 95th birthday later in the week. The couple married 27,394...
GREENVILLE, AL
WSFA

State, federal investigations underway after downtown Montgomery ‘incidents’

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Downtown Montgomery was the scene of multiple ‘incidents’ involving the response of multiple law enforcement agencies. Units from various local, state and federal agencies responded to the Criminal Justice Division building on South Ripley Street, the building housing the Alabama Attorney General’s office on Decatur Street, as well as the Montgomery Federal Courthouse on Church Street.
MONTGOMERY, AL
thecutoffnews.com

Montevallo Swim Sets Four More School Record at Delta State Christmas Invite

Montevallo Swim Sets Four More School Record at Delta State Christmas Invite
MONTEVALLO, AL
WSFA

Flatwood community bracing for more potential severe weather

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Flatwood community is bracing for a second round of potential severe weather. It has been two weeks since a deadly EF2 tornado hit the area, and crews are still cleaning up. “The fear days later on what’s coming next, that is the true part that...
MONTGOMERY, AL
AL.com

Nashville-style hot chicken chain coming to Alabama

Montgomery will soon be the home of the first location of a hot chicken franchise. Hangry Joe’s Hot Chicken, a fast-casual restaurant specializing in Nashville-style hot chicken, is expected to open within the next month, according to WSFA. The restaurant will be located at 2701 Eastern Boulevard, according to...
MONTGOMERY, AL
thebamabuzz.com

Hangry Joe’s Hot Chicken to open first Alabama location in Montgomery

Hot chicken fan? Then you’ll love this! According to WSFA12, Nashville-based restaurant Hangry Joe’s Hot Chicken is spreading its wings with its first-ever Alabama location opening soon in Montgomery. Read on for the scoop. Hangry Joe’s—hot chicken & drinks. A Nashville-based restaurant, Hangry Joe’s offers a...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Witness recounts shootout inside Montgomery hotel

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A family on vacation in Montgomery is speaking out after a shooting left three people injured early Sunday in the downtown area. Montgomery police say the shooting took place in the 100 block of Madison Avenue, but multiple witnesses told WSFA 12 News it happened at the DoubleTree hotel.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Man killed in overnight house fire in Pine Level

AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man has died following an overnight house fire in Pine Level, the Autauga County Coroner’s Office confirms. Officials said the fire happened on Upper Kingston Road, just north of Prattville High School. Coroner Buster Barber said another man and a woman lived in the home. He said they suffered minor injuries.
PINE LEVEL, AL

