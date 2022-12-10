Read full article on original website
alabamanews.net
Groundbreaking Ceremony at Historic Cleveland Ave YMCA for Multi-Purpose Fields
Big things are happening at the Historic Cleveland Avenue YMCA. Tuesday morning, the YMCA had a groundbreaking ceremony to announce their Athletic Multi-Purpose Fields project. This project has been 2 years in the making due to having to clear the area of debris and uninhabitable homes. The new development will...
thecutoffnews.com
Highest-paying computer and engineering jobs in Montgomery
Stacker compiled the highest paying computer and engineering jobs in Montgomery, AL using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
alabamanews.net
Pay It Forward: LaToyia Tolbert of Selma
With a natural love for children, LaToyia Tolbert took her own money to form a youth group. It started during the pandemic as just a group for girls and then expanded to boys as well. Tolbert leads a youth group called “Divine Development,” which focuses on the positive growth of...
alabamanews.net
Montgomery Co. School Board Selects New President, Vice President
Members of the Montgomery County school board have chosen a new president and vice president. In a unanimous vote, they selected Dr. Brenda DeRamus-Coleman as president. She represents District 3 on the board. She says she wasn’t expecting to be selected as president because there are so many talented people...
WSFA
Van burns outside downtown Montgomery credit union
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An investigation is underway to determine the cause of a vehicle fire outside a Montgomery credit union Tuesday morning. Police and fire units responded to the blaze outside the ASE Credit Union on Washington Avenue just before 9 a.m. Viewer video showed the van already engulfed...
WSFA
Fundraiser held to support victims of Flatwood tornado
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Union Academy Missionary Baptist Church on Lower Wetumpka Road in Montgomery partnered with the United Way Sunday to host a fundraiser for victims of the Flatwood tornado. “We have opened a separate bank account specific for Flatwood so there is full transparency, all of the money...
selmasun.com
Selma, other Black Belt communities under risks for severe weather today
Selma and much of the Black Belt region is under categories of risk for severe weather today. According to a graphic on the Dallas County Emergency Management's Facebook page part of Lowndes, Dallas, Marengo and Sumter counties are under an enhanced risk for tornados and damaging winds up to 60 mph.
WSFA
Selma officials, law enforcement to update public on investigation into student’s death
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Selma city and school officials, along with members of law enforcement, are set to update the public on the investigation into the death of a high school student. According to the city, the news conference will take place at 10:30 a.m. Selma Mayor James Perkins Jr.,...
WSFA
Greenville couple marks 75th wedding anniversary
GREENVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Wednesday marked another year of wedded bliss for a south Alabama couple who are quietly marking their 75th wedding anniversary. Shirley and Emma Jean Roberson, of Greenville, married on Dec. 14, 1947. He’ll mark his 95th birthday later in the week. The couple married 27,394...
WSFA
Police: Xanax, Fentanyl among drugs in Selma student’s system at time of death
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - A toxicology report is shedding light on the death of a Selma High School student. Selma city officials, members of the school system and law enforcement held a news conference Wednesday to update the public on the investigation into the death of Tremaine Mitchell Jr., a student at Selma High School.
WSFA
State, federal investigations underway after downtown Montgomery ‘incidents’
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Downtown Montgomery was the scene of multiple ‘incidents’ involving the response of multiple law enforcement agencies. Units from various local, state and federal agencies responded to the Criminal Justice Division building on South Ripley Street, the building housing the Alabama Attorney General’s office on Decatur Street, as well as the Montgomery Federal Courthouse on Church Street.
thecutoffnews.com
Montevallo Swim Sets Four More School Record at Delta State Christmas Invite
The Cutoff News Sports coverage brought to you by American Cheerleading Centers Home Of The Bama All Starz, Lawson State Community College, Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, McDonald’s, Owned by Black Family Restaurants with the following locations Hueytown, Academy Drive, Morgan Road, Hoover Galleria, Helena, Montevallo, Valleydale, Hwy 280, Chelsea and Forestdale, and Legacy YMCA.
Alabama drugstore to close after 106 years of family business
The year was 1916, and the First World War was raging in Europe when George A. Swift and his bookkeeper brother, William P. “Will” Swift collaborated to open Swift Drug in a still iconic building in downtown Selma. For 106 years after that October day, Swift Drug Company...
WSFA
Flatwood community bracing for more potential severe weather
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Flatwood community is bracing for a second round of potential severe weather. It has been two weeks since a deadly EF2 tornado hit the area, and crews are still cleaning up. “The fear days later on what’s coming next, that is the true part that...
Nashville-style hot chicken chain coming to Alabama
Montgomery will soon be the home of the first location of a hot chicken franchise. Hangry Joe’s Hot Chicken, a fast-casual restaurant specializing in Nashville-style hot chicken, is expected to open within the next month, according to WSFA. The restaurant will be located at 2701 Eastern Boulevard, according to...
2 Alabama women face trial for trapping stray cats, having them spayed and neutered
Two women are scheduled to stand trial in an Alabama city court where they’re accused of committing misdemeanors in their efforts to feed and trap stray cats. Mary Alston, 60, and Beverly Roberts, 84, were arrested and taken to jail by police in Wetumpka over the summer. The police chief said the women had previously been warned not to feed stray animals.
thebamabuzz.com
Hangry Joe’s Hot Chicken to open first Alabama location in Montgomery
Hot chicken fan? Then you’ll love this! According to WSFA12, Nashville-based restaurant Hangry Joe’s Hot Chicken is spreading its wings with its first-ever Alabama location opening soon in Montgomery. Read on for the scoop. Hangry Joe’s—hot chicken & drinks. A Nashville-based restaurant, Hangry Joe’s offers a...
WSFA
Witness recounts shootout inside Montgomery hotel
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A family on vacation in Montgomery is speaking out after a shooting left three people injured early Sunday in the downtown area. Montgomery police say the shooting took place in the 100 block of Madison Avenue, but multiple witnesses told WSFA 12 News it happened at the DoubleTree hotel.
WSFA
Man killed in overnight house fire in Pine Level
AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man has died following an overnight house fire in Pine Level, the Autauga County Coroner’s Office confirms. Officials said the fire happened on Upper Kingston Road, just north of Prattville High School. Coroner Buster Barber said another man and a woman lived in the home. He said they suffered minor injuries.
Alabama State University HoneyBeez Make History By Featuring Plus-Sized Dancers
Plus-sized dancers are giving their petite counterparts a run for their money, and the talent is sizzling. The HoneyBeez dance team at Alabama State University made history as the first HBCU dance group to feature plus-sized dancers. According to Andscape, the HoneyBeez was established in 2004 by ASU alum and...
