Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlingrumors.net
Catch You Later? WWE Star Hints She Might Be Leaving For A Bit
There’s the next step? WWE wrestlers appear on television on such a regular basis that eventually they are going to start feeling a bit stale. There are only so many ways to keep things fresh and sometimes one of the best ways is to have them go away for a bit. That seems to be the case with a current Monday Night Raw star, who is hinting at taking a break of her own.
wrestlingrumors.net
Triple H is “Underwhelmed” by Returning WWE Stars
Perhaps not everyone knows how to play the game. According to a new report by WrestleVotes, Triple H has not been pleased with several of the talents that he brought back when he took over for Vince McMahon earlier this year. The report is as follows:. I’m told a handful...
wrestlingrumors.net
WRESTLING RUMORS: WWE Planning Huge Brock Lesnar Match For WrestleMania 39
That’s a big one. We are less than four months away from WrestleMania 39 and that means it is time to start getting ready for the biggest event of the year. It is already time to start setting the stage for some of the matches and getting things ready in advance. WWE might even already have some plans made for a showdown between two of the hardest hitting stars they have to offer.
wrestlingrumors.net
WATCH: Surprise Name Debuts At WWE Main Event Taping (Contains Minor SPOILER)
She’s a surprise. WWE has all kinds of wrestlers on its roster, which allows it to offer a variety of matches with different stars included. That can make for some interesting moments, but at some point WWE needs to bring in some fresh names to spice things up a bit. They may have done that again, albeit with a name that might be a bit surprising given her history.
wrestlingrumors.net
Double Shot: WWE Files Trademarks For Return Of Classic Show (Kind Of)
Bring them back? WWE runs all kinds of special events in any given year, with the biggest being described as Premium Live Events. The company has several shows that are presented every single year, but you never know when something new is going to be added to the rotation. Now it seems that WWE might be planning to bring back a classic, but with something extra added on.
wonderwall.com
More details of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' shocking death come to light
Stephen "tWitch" Boss checked into a motel just one mile from his Los Angeles-area house on Monday, and he showed no signs of unhappiness while arriving, staff said. The following day, on Tuesday, Dec. 13, the "Ellen DeGeneres Show" star's body was found in the bathroom of his motel room after an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
wrestlingrumors.net
BREAKING: Surprise Title Change Takes Place In NXT Main Event
And there it goes! Titles are some of the most important things in a wrestling promotion as holding a championship makes it clear that a wrestler is one of the biggest stars in a company. Having a bright, shiny title is about as clear of an indication as a fan can get that they should notice a wrestler. As a result, it means a lot when a title changes hands and that was the case this week.
wrestlingrumors.net
Monday Night Raw Results – December 12, 2022
We are crawling towards the Royal Rumble and it seems like the build has been put on the back burner for at least a few more weeks. This time around the main focal point is finding a new #1 contender for the United States Title as Bobby Lashley faces Seth Rollins in what should be a good one. Let’s get to it.
wrestlingrumors.net
Back Soon: AEW Star Reveals Recent Knee Surgery
That could keep him out for a bit. AEW’s roster has been built up from several varieties of wrestlers. The company consists of current stars, up and coming wrestlers and legends, all of whom have come together for a variety of storylines and matches. Now though, one of the biggest names the company has is going to be missing in action for a bit due to a needed medical procedure.
wrestlingrumors.net
William Regal Returning to WWE as Top Level Executive
Moving up in the world. As previously reported, William Regal is returning to WWE after his contract expires with AEW this month. However, it seems he will be returning to a different role than before. According to a report from PWInsider, Regal will have a Vice President position in the...
wrestlingrumors.net
Can You Blame Them: WWE Pleased As NXT Finisher Goes Viral (Video Included)
You have their attention. With so much talent on the WWE roster, it can be difficult for wrestlers to find a way to stand out. One of the best ways is to do something during a match or a show that is not seen very often, as it can give fans a moment that they will remember. A WWE star seems to have done that with quite the impressive move, even if it was on a lower level show.
wrestlingrumors.net
NXT Results – December 13, 2022
Location: Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, Florida. We’re done with Deadline and that means it is time to start the rather long road to Vengeance Day in February. Deadline saw the crowning of new Tag Team Champions and a pair of new #1 contenders. That should give us some places to go for the next few weeks and we should be in for some fun, though maybe not so soon after Deadline. Let’s get to it.
wrestlingrumors.net
WATCH: Wrestling Fans Make Roman Reigns Part Of Their Wedding Reception
That’s a high honor. Over nearly the last two and a half years, there has been no one in WWE close to the level of Roman Reigns. After winning the Universal Title in August 2020, Reigns is climbing the ranks of the longest World Champions in the company’s history. He has become one of the most dominant stars in the company’s history and now he is being acknowledged in another way.
wrestlingrumors.net
Bobby Lashley Fired On Raw This Week
Pick up your last check. In the closing moments of Raw this week, WWE official Adam Pearce got into a confrontation with Bobby Lashley following his main event match with Seth Rollins. The All Mighty was about to win the match and an opportunity at the United States Championship against...
A mentor, a proud father and loved by 'everyone': Friends pay tribute to tWitch
The late Stephen "tWitch" Boss was a man who wore many hats. Before he was a co-executive producer and DJ for "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," he was a dancer who rose to fame thanks to Fox's "So You Think You Can Dance" and earlier this year, became a permanent judge on the show.
Comments / 0