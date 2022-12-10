EUGENE, Ore. — Brennan Rigsby scored 19 points shooting 7 for 9 and N'faly Dante scored 14 points and Oregon withstood UC Riverside's late push, beating the Highlanders 71-65. Kyle Owens made two foul shots to bring the Highlanders to within 41-37 with 14:58 before Oregon responded with a 13-2 run for a 54-39 lead with 10:05 left. The Ducks led by double digits for most of the remainder until the Highlanders used a 15-8 run to close within 68-65 with 23 seconds left. Oregon made 3 of 4 from the foul line to end it. Zyon Pullin scored 21 points.

