AMSTERDAM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 15, 2022-- Leading supply chain visibility company FourKites today announces strong global growth during 2022, as the company executed on its vision for automated, interconnected and collaborative supply chains that span transportation, warehouses, stores, trucks and more. The company realised 70% growth in new customers, with more than 1,200 of the world’s most recognised brands now using FourKites to track more than 3M shipments around the world every day. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221215005097/en/ FourKites Extends its Leadership Position in the Supply Chain Visibility Market with a Year of Strong Growth & Innovation (Photo: Business Wire)

