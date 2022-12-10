ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jurassic World Evolution 2: Dominion Malta Expansion is out now

By Vikki Blake
 4 days ago

Jurassic World Evolution 2: Dominion Malta Expansion is now available.

Along with a new campaign, players can play with new film-inspired buildings and introduce "four fascinating new prehistoric species to their parks" - the Atrociraptor, omnivorous Oviraptor, feathered Moros Intrepidus, and the Lystrosaurus.

The DLC lands alongside a free update that also introduces other features and enhancements, including attacking and eating behaviors for smaller species, and five DFW campaign levels that are available as Challenge mode maps, along with QoL improvements, too.

Here it is in action:

"Park managers can now travel to the Mediterranean alongside a cast of iconic characters in an all-new campaign inspired by of Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment’s blockbuster film – Jurassic World Dominion, as well as welcoming four awe-inspiring new species to their facilities," Frontier explains.

We gave Jurassic World Evolution 2 4 out of 5 stars in our review , calling it "chaotic, delightful proof that managing dinosaurs is no walk in the Jurassic park".

"Whether you love the movies, were the kid who couldn't tear their eyes away from dinosaur books, or just want a management sim that offers something beyond the usual civic planning or financial fiddling, Jurassic World Evolution 2 is a detailed and finely tuned machine of chaos and carnivores, and you'll be playing it for months," we wrote at the time.

"Once again Frontier Developments pits us against nature, nurture, and seriously disgruntled scientists in pursuit of the ultimate Jurassic Park," we say in our round up of the best dinosaur games. "This time around we’ve got bonus flying dinosaurs to contend with and a watery swathe of underwater creatures to manage too. At least the latter don’t find it as easy to get out but believe us when we say they come with their own challenges. Add in the voice of Jeff Goldblum as the ever-cynical Dr. Ian Malcolm and this sequel, like life, finds a way to make your time disappear."

Jurassic World Evolution 2: Dominion Malta Expansion is out now on Steam, Epic Games Store, PlayStation, Xbox, Windows, and Nvidia GeForce Now.

In case you wondered, yes, Jurassic World Evolution 2 makes our list of the best dinosaur games "here to make any free time you have extinct".

