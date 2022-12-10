EDWARDSVILLE – The City of Edwardsville is once again offering a Special Events Grant Program to encourage and assist organizations looking to host free events for the benefit of the community. The program was established to help offset the costs and boost the economic impact of community events that take place in Edwardsville. This round of Special Events Grants can be used to cover marketing costs and municipal fees incurred in hosting events held between May 1, 2023, and April 30, 2024.

EDWARDSVILLE, IL ・ 9 HOURS AGO