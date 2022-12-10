Read full article on original website
edglentoday.com
City Accepting Applications For New Round Of Special Events Grants
EDWARDSVILLE – The City of Edwardsville is once again offering a Special Events Grant Program to encourage and assist organizations looking to host free events for the benefit of the community. The program was established to help offset the costs and boost the economic impact of community events that take place in Edwardsville. This round of Special Events Grants can be used to cover marketing costs and municipal fees incurred in hosting events held between May 1, 2023, and April 30, 2024.
Chaifetz Arena To Host Inaugural Taco and Margarita Festival
The festival will bring margaritas, a taco-eating contest and live wrestling to St. Louis
edglentoday.com
Nautical Bowls In Edwardsville Embraced With Open Arms At Grand Opening
EDWARDSVILLE - Nautical Bowls was jam-packed throughout the day for its grand opening Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at its new Edwardsville location at 2323 Plum Street. Since the opening day, the location has been steady as one of the latest Edwardsville businesses. Sign in to hide this notification. Get The...
edglentoday.com
The Edwardsville Arts Center Thanks Melissa McDonough-Borden For Over 10 Years Of Service And Contribution To The Community
EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Arts Center (EAC) has announced the departure of Melissa McDonough-Borden as Executive Director. McDonough-Borden’s 10 years of service allowed the Arts Center to flourish. Accomplishments including an influx of regional recognition, continual success of the Edwardsville Art Fair, and expanded art education for the local community. Her leadership and positive influence will be missed by the community and artists alike.
Inside ‘The Armory’: St. Louis opens new entertainment center this weekend
A historical landmark site in St. Louis will soon carry new life as a multi-purpose entertainment center.
sjathevoice.org
10 Ways to Celebrate the Holidays in STL
For many, December marks the beginning of the joyous Christmas season. Around the city of St. Louis, there are many ways to celebrate this exciting time. From viewing Christmas lights to picking out a Christmas tree, there is something for everyone to enjoy. Many locations around St. Louis offer festive...
starvedrock.media
Waterloo waits to crown a $1 million-plus Queen of Hearts winner — and parties in the process
WATERLOO — A Catholic school fundraiser has been drawing hundreds, and now thousands, of people to this Metro East town every Tuesday night for months as players hope for their chance to win a $1 million jackpot in the region’s latest Queen of Hearts raffle. As drawings have...
feastmagazine.com
7 local bakeries with festive holiday cookies
As the holiday season approaches, we all contemplate the best way to show friends and family that we care. There’s no better way to do this with a festive assortment of handmade cookies. Whether you're thanking your host at a holiday dinner, sharing treats with work colleagues or want to give your family members a few sweets, these seven places have you covered with their holiday cookie selection.
edglentoday.com
Former WW II POW Robert Ryan Remains An Alton Treasure At Age 99
ALTON - Robert Ryan of Alton is not an everyday 99-year-old. Ryan, truly a River Bend treasure, recently appeared on C.J. Nasello’s Our Daily Show on Riverbender.com. Nasello has guests every day Monday through Friday on Riverbender.com. Sign in to hide this notification. Get The Latest News!. Don't miss...
Coming together to help Jeff Burton’s family
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Mission Taco Joint and the band El Monstero will help Jeff Burton’s family. Burton died in August of Cancer. In December, Mission Taco Joint U. City will donate $1 of its El Monstero Three Little Piggies Burrito to the Jeff Burton Family Fund. This fundraiser will be held on concert nights.
FOX2now.com
Troy, Illinois widow mourns loss of husband who was missing since April
An Illinois man who has been missing for several months was found dead Sunday night, according to the police. Troy, Illinois widow mourns loss of husband who was …. An Illinois man who has been missing for several months was found dead Sunday night, according to the police. The Salvation...
What are the chances of a white Christmas in St. Louis?
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Some may be dreaming of a white Christmas this year. Last year’s holiday was a little warm, with a high of 67 degrees. Will it be cold enough for the white stuff in St. Louis? We checked the charts to see what the past has to say about this year’s forecast.
muddyriversports.com
Late start, intriguing draw for Blue Devils at Collinsville Praririe Farms Holiday Classic
QUINCY — The Quincy High School boys basketball team’s path to the championship of the Collinsville Prairie Farms Holiday Classic is filled with obstacles. That starts with playing the final game of the opening round. The Blue Devils (7-0) drew Alton (1-6) in the 9 p.m. game in...
mymoinfo.com
Mercy Jefferson and Mercy South named a Top Hospital by the Leapfrog Group
(Jefferson County) For the second year in a row, Mercy Hospital Jefferson has been named a Top Hospital by the Leapfrog Group. Recently Mercy Jefferson earned a patient safety A grade from Leapfrog for the 11th time in the last 12 grading periods. That spans over the last six years.
Vigil for missing woman to be held Monday
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A vigil is planned for 43-year-old Latranice Norrington. She has been missing for nearly a month now. Norrington was last seen November 14th near West Florissant Road and Dunn Road. The candlelight vigil is planned for 5 p.m. Monday on North Hanley Road at Pershall Road.
Janet Jackson Announces St. Louis Tour Stop
The "Together Again" tour will bring Jackson and rapper Ludacris to Enterprise Center
edglentoday.com
Jerry W. Weldon
Jerry W. Weldon, 71, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 3:10 a.m. on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville. He was born June 9, 1951, in Gideon, Missouri, a son of the late A.C. and Mary Ella (Duff) Weldon. Jerry had worked for Bowen Brothers after...
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in Missouri
A popular restaurant chain just opened another new location in Missouri. Read on to learn more. On Tuesday, December 13, 2022, the popular restaurant chain Kentucky Fried Chicken opened its newest Missouri location in St. Louis.
edglentoday.com
Junior Ray Carter
Junior Ray Carter, 80, passed away at 10:06 am, Tuesday, December 13. 2022 at his residence. Born June 3, 1942, in Trailback, MO, he was the son of William and Ida Edda (Norton) Carter. He had worked as a driver and roper for Kraut Tree Service for 15 years before...
St. Louis eatery praised as Guy Fieri’s favorite in Missouri
ST. LOUIS – Food Network star and “Flavortown” mayor Guy Fieri has a special place in his heart for one St. Louis restaurant. Fieri is the host of “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives,” a TV series through which he has visited nearly 1,300 restaurants nationwide over 42 seasons.
