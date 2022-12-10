ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City Accepting Applications For New Round Of Special Events Grants

EDWARDSVILLE – The City of Edwardsville is once again offering a Special Events Grant Program to encourage and assist organizations looking to host free events for the benefit of the community. The program was established to help offset the costs and boost the economic impact of community events that take place in Edwardsville. This round of Special Events Grants can be used to cover marketing costs and municipal fees incurred in hosting events held between May 1, 2023, and April 30, 2024.
The Edwardsville Arts Center Thanks Melissa McDonough-Borden For Over 10 Years Of Service And Contribution To The Community

EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Arts Center (EAC) has announced the departure of Melissa McDonough-Borden as Executive Director. McDonough-Borden’s 10 years of service allowed the Arts Center to flourish. Accomplishments including an influx of regional recognition, continual success of the Edwardsville Art Fair, and expanded art education for the local community. Her leadership and positive influence will be missed by the community and artists alike.
10 Ways to Celebrate the Holidays in STL

For many, December marks the beginning of the joyous Christmas season. Around the city of St. Louis, there are many ways to celebrate this exciting time. From viewing Christmas lights to picking out a Christmas tree, there is something for everyone to enjoy. Many locations around St. Louis offer festive...
7 local bakeries with festive holiday cookies

As the holiday season approaches, we all contemplate the best way to show friends and family that we care. There’s no better way to do this with a festive assortment of handmade cookies. Whether you're thanking your host at a holiday dinner, sharing treats with work colleagues or want to give your family members a few sweets, these seven places have you covered with their holiday cookie selection.
Former WW II POW Robert Ryan Remains An Alton Treasure At Age 99

ALTON - Robert Ryan of Alton is not an everyday 99-year-old. Ryan, truly a River Bend treasure, recently appeared on C.J. Nasello’s Our Daily Show on Riverbender.com. Nasello has guests every day Monday through Friday on Riverbender.com. Sign in to hide this notification. Get The Latest News!. Don't miss...
Coming together to help Jeff Burton’s family

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Mission Taco Joint and the band El Monstero will help Jeff Burton’s family. Burton died in August of Cancer. In December, Mission Taco Joint U. City will donate $1 of its El Monstero Three Little Piggies Burrito to the Jeff Burton Family Fund. This fundraiser will be held on concert nights.
Troy, Illinois widow mourns loss of husband who was missing since April

An Illinois man who has been missing for several months was found dead Sunday night, according to the police. Troy, Illinois widow mourns loss of husband who was …. An Illinois man who has been missing for several months was found dead Sunday night, according to the police. The Salvation...
Vigil for missing woman to be held Monday

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A vigil is planned for 43-year-old Latranice Norrington. She has been missing for nearly a month now. Norrington was last seen November 14th near West Florissant Road and Dunn Road. The candlelight vigil is planned for 5 p.m. Monday on North Hanley Road at Pershall Road.
Jerry W. Weldon

Jerry W. Weldon, 71, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 3:10 a.m. on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville. He was born June 9, 1951, in Gideon, Missouri, a son of the late A.C. and Mary Ella (Duff) Weldon. Jerry had worked for Bowen Brothers after...
Junior Ray Carter

Junior Ray Carter, 80, passed away at 10:06 am, Tuesday, December 13. 2022 at his residence. Born June 3, 1942, in Trailback, MO, he was the son of William and Ida Edda (Norton) Carter. He had worked as a driver and roper for Kraut Tree Service for 15 years before...
