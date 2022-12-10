Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In 1974, three young girls went Christmas shopping and never came home. What happened to the Fort Worth Missing Trio?Fatim HemrajFort Worth, TX
Wife Hired Ex-Boyfriend For Husband’s MurderThe Mystery ReporterDallas, TX
This 12-year-old Fort Worth football star is attracting global attention.Ash JurbergFort Worth, TX
Billionaire golfer Tiger Woods to open PopStroke putting courses in Houston and DallasJalyn SmootHouston, TX
Women Found Strangled In Texas: Is A Serial Killer Attacking Black Women In Fort Worth?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedFort Worth, TX
Related
Pro Wrestling Insider
COMPLETE AEW DYNAMITE WINTER IS BLOGGING
It is Wednesday and AEW Dynamite is in the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, TX for Winter Is Coming, although it is already here in Minnesota. Our commentary team is Excalibur, Taz, and Tony Schiavone. Death Triangle (AEW Trios Champions) vs The Elite. Having the match open the shows reminds...
Pro Wrestling Insider
COMPLETE AEW DARK - ELEVATION RESULTS
AEW is currently taping Dark - Elevation in Garland, Texas:. *Marina Shafir defeated Jasmin Allure. *Emi Sakura & The Bunny defeated GiGi Red & Ladybird Monroe. *Eddie Kingston & Ortiz vs. Hagane Shino & Steven Andrews. *ROH Women's Champion Athena defeated Vert Vixen via submission. *Konosuke Takesihita & Top Flight...
Pro Wrestling Insider
LAWLOR VS. SHIBATA ANNOUNCED FOR INOKI EVENT
A Tom Lawlor vs. Katsuyori Shibata match contested under UWF rules was announced for the Inoki-Bom-Ba-Ye event on 12/28 at Sumo Hall in Tokyo. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
MLW VS. WWE LAWSUIT MOVING FORWARD, FULL DETAILS
All signs are that the U.S. District Court, California Northern District (San Jose) will be allowing Major League Wrestling's lawsuit against World Wrestling Entertainment to proceed as they issued a Case Management Order yesterday. The 19-page lawsuit filed by MLW this past January alleged intentional interference with contractual relations, intentional interference with prospective economic relations, a violation of the Sherman Antitrust act and more, including allegations that WWE interference caused the cancelation of a signed MLW deal with FOX-owned streaming platform Tubi and prevented ViceTV from coming to terms with MLW, each preventing MLW from acquiring revenue that would have come from those deals.
Pro Wrestling Insider
KARL ANDERSON'S WRESTLE KINGDOM 17 MATCH WILL BE...
WWE's Karl Anderson will return to New Japan Pro Wrestling again on 1/4/23 at the Tokyo Dome to defend the NEVER Openweight Championship against Tama Tonga. Anderson retained the title this morning against Hikuleo and got into an altercation with Hikuleo's brother, Tonga, promising to see him at the Dome.
Pro Wrestling Insider
CHRIS JERICHO ON BANDIDO'S GREATNESS
On the latest edition of Talk is Jericho, Chris Jericho discussed his reaction to his Match with Bandido in the main Event of Dynamite earlier this year:. “And man, as soon as we got back through the curtain I said to Tony, ‘We need to sign this guy’. And that’s what we did. It took a while to actually get him to commit but man, we signed him, and I see big things in the future for Bandido. And even without a mask he’s a really good-looking guy, uh kayfabe without the mask on. But just his combination of his move set, his unique move set, creative move set, his high-flying and his power. I mean he held me up for the gorilla press and dropped his hands, he was holding me up with one hand and it was just like, where has this guy been! Once again, I just couldn’t believe how good he was and the fact that we hadn’t signed him. So, I’m not sure exactly, like I said who the original plan was but when Tony came up with the idea of Bandido, it was like that is absolutely perfect. So, what a great match”.
Pro Wrestling Insider
TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS CROWNED & MORE: WOW - WOMEN OF WRESTLING TV REPORT
WOW - Women of Wrestling aired over the weekend. Our commentary team is David McLane, Steven Dickey, and AJ Mendez. This week’s episode is titled: Too Much WOW To Handle. Kandi Krush demands a match with Chainsaw for destroying the boxing gloves her grandmother gave her. David McLane says if she beats her opponent tonight, they will talk about it.
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW PRESENTING 'WINTER IS COMING' EDITION OF DYNAMITE THIS WEDNESDAY ON TBS, LATEST LINEUP & MORE
AEW will present the 2022 "Winter is Coming" edition of Dynamite this Wednesday on TBS from Garland, Texas at the Curtis Caldwell Center, featuring:. *AEW Champion MJF vs. Ricky Starks. *AEW Trios Champions Death Triangle vs. The Young Bucks - Best of Seven Series, Match Four. *Ruby Soho vs. Tay...
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW RETURNING TO NYC AREA, PRE-SALE CODE FOR WINNIPEG DEBUT, FORMER WWE STAR AT DYNAMITE & MORE
AEW announced they will return to the UBS Arena in Long Island, NY on Wednesday 4/5/23. Tickets will go on sale 12/23. There will be an online pre-sale tomorrow for AEW's Tuesday 3/14/23 debut in Winnipeg, Manitoba at the Canada Life Center tomorrow at 10 AM local time via Ticketmaster.com at this link using pre-sale code TDPW2X.
Pro Wrestling Insider
TOP MATCHES FOR THURSDAY'S IMPACT WRESTLING ON AXS TV AND MORE
Scheduled for Thursday's Impact Wrestling on AXS TV programming:. 7 PM - Impact in 60: Impact vs. Honor No More. *Sami Callihan vs. Angels with Violent by Design. *Eddie Edwards vs. Delirious. *Bully Ray vs. John Skyler. Impact has uploaded the entire Mickie James' Last Rodeo series of matches as...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE'S NEW CHAMP, ASUKA HEADING HOME AND MORE
Apollo Crews on return to NXT, the accent, fatherhood, and more! | FULL EP | Out of Character. I'm going to Japan to look for something I forgot. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
ONGOING AEW RAMPAGE SPOILERS FROM TEXAS
Nothing of note happened after Dynamite went off the air. Jim Ross joined the announcing team for Rampage. He's with Tony Schiavone and Excalibur. Jon Moxley vs. Sammy Guevara with Tay Conti opens the show. They have a long, competitive match. Moxley was bleeding from the ear. He finally chokes out Guevara, who blacks out. Moxley wins via submission. Moxley took the mic and said, "I told you where I would be." He called out Adam Page, who came to the ring in street clothes. They brawled in the aisle. Security tried to break them up. Hangman nailed a Buckshot lariat on a security guard. He went after Moxley but was dragged away by a ton of guards.
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW TAPING DARK THIS SATURDAY AT UNIVERSAL ORLANDO, PAT BUCK, AEW 'SUSPENSION' AND MORE
The Great Muta farewell on 1/22/23 in Japan, where he teams with Sting and Darby Allin, will stream live on FITE at 1 AM Eastern. AEW will be taping matches for Dark this Saturday 12/17 at Universal Studios Orlando:. We are told AEW VP Pat Buck will be in at...
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW STARS TO COMPETE AT LUCHA LIBRE AAA'S NOCHE DE CAMPEONES, COMPLETE LINEUP
Lucha Libre AAA will present the last major international event of the year on 12/28 with their 2022 "Noche de Campeones", which will stream live from Acapulco, Mexico, featuring:. *AAA Mega Champion Hijo del Vikingo vs. Bandido. *AAA World Tag Team Champions FTR Dragon Lee and Dralístico. *Vampiro vs....
Pro Wrestling Insider
LOW KI VS. KENTA, ALDIS VS. FATU & MORE SET FOR HOG RETURN TO QUEENS, NY THIS SATURDAY
House of Glory Wrestling will return to La Boom in Queens, NY with a live broadcast streaming on FITE+ this Saturday, featuring:. *HOG Champion Jacob Fatu vs. Nick Aldis. *HOG Women's Champion Violette vs. Masha Slamovich. *HOG Cruiserweight Champion Mighty Mante vs. Nolo Kitano. *HOG Crown Jewel Champion Charles Mason.
Pro Wrestling Insider
JAMIE NOBLE RETIREMENT MATCH & MORE: 12/11 WWE IN CHARLESTON, WEST VIRGINIA RESULTS
WWE ran Charleston, West Virginia with the following results:. *WWE Undisputed Tag Team Champion s The Usos vs. Ridge and Butch of the Brawling Brutes. Solo and Sami got involved, which brought out Braun Strowman. The referee threw the match out and an eight man tag match for the main event was set instead. Braun promised they'd have a mystery partner.
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW ON TBS - 'WINTER IS COMING 2022'
Scheduled for tonight's "Winter is Coming" edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS from Garland, Texas at the Curtis Culwell Center:. *AEW Champion MJF vs. Ricky Starks. *AEW Trios Champions Death Triangle vs. The Young Bucks - Best of Seven Series, Match Four. *Ruby Soho vs. Tay Melo. *The House of...
Pro Wrestling Insider
CENA TEAMING WITH AQUAMAN FOR NEW FILM, MORE ON LASHLEY 'FIRING'
Variety is reporting that John Cena and Jason Momoa have signed on to star in Killer Vacation from Warner Bros. The two shared a scene in the final episode of Peacemaker on HBO Max. The plot is under wraps but the project is described as a raunchy action comedy. The...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE STAR SAYS SHE'S OUT OF THE RING FOR SIX WEEKS
If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE NXT TAPING TODAY, WWE HOLIDAY PARTY LAST NIGHT AND MORE
WWE held a Holiday Party last night in Stamford, CT for ther employees. We are told Johnny Gargano, Omos, Nikki Cross and Dana Brooke were among those in attendance mingling. Paul Levesque was also there. We haven't heard whether Nick Khan and Stephanie McMahon were there. WWE NXT is taping...
Comments / 0