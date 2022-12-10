WAS HONOR RESTORED?, JOE VS. JUICE, BRISCOES AND FTR STEAL THE SHOW AND POSSIBLY THE YEAR, THE SPIRIT OF ROH LIVES ON IN PURE TITLE BOUT & MORE: MIKE'S ROH FINAL BATTLE 2022 BLOG

On the latest edition of Talk is Jericho, Chris Jericho discussed his reaction to his Match with Bandido in the main Event of Dynamite earlier this year:. “And man, as soon as we got back through the curtain I said to Tony, ‘We need to sign this guy’. And that’s what we did. It took a while to actually get him to commit but man, we signed him, and I see big things in the future for Bandido. And even without a mask he’s a really good-looking guy, uh kayfabe without the mask on. But just his combination of his move set, his unique move set, creative move set, his high-flying and his power. I mean he held me up for the gorilla press and dropped his hands, he was holding me up with one hand and it was just like, where has this guy been! Once again, I just couldn’t believe how good he was and the fact that we hadn’t signed him. So, I’m not sure exactly, like I said who the original plan was but when Tony came up with the idea of Bandido, it was like that is absolutely perfect. So, what a great match”.

18 HOURS AGO