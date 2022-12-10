WAS HONOR RESTORED?, JOE VS. JUICE, BRISCOES AND FTR STEAL THE SHOW AND POSSIBLY THE YEAR, THE SPIRIT OF ROH LIVES ON IN PURE TITLE BOUT & MORE: MIKE'S ROH FINAL BATTLE 2022 BLOG

Read full article on original website
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW RETURNING TO NYC AREA, PRE-SALE CODE FOR WINNIPEG DEBUT, FORMER WWE STAR AT DYNAMITE & MORE
AEW announced they will return to the UBS Arena in Long Island, NY on Wednesday 4/5/23. Tickets will go on sale 12/23. There will be an online pre-sale tomorrow for AEW's Tuesday 3/14/23 debut in Winnipeg, Manitoba at the Canada Life Center tomorrow at 10 AM local time via Ticketmaster.com at this link using pre-sale code TDPW2X.
Pro Wrestling Insider
COMPLETE AEW DYNAMITE WINTER IS BLOGGING
It is Wednesday and AEW Dynamite is in the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, TX for Winter Is Coming, although it is already here in Minnesota. Our commentary team is Excalibur, Taz, and Tony Schiavone. Death Triangle (AEW Trios Champions) vs The Elite. Having the match open the shows reminds...
Pro Wrestling Insider
BRAND SPLIT IN AEW, BLAME WHERE IT’S DUE, ROH ON HONOR CLUB AND MORE
You can send us questions for the PWInsider.com Q and A at pwinsider@gmail.com. Did Tony overpay for ROH? Holy crap. 10 bucks to watch a weekly ROH show is bad. And you know there is no tv deal in sight because the Briscoes and Claudio are champs. I don't know...
Pro Wrestling Insider
COMPLETE AEW DARK - ELEVATION RESULTS
AEW is currently taping Dark - Elevation in Garland, Texas:. *Marina Shafir defeated Jasmin Allure. *Emi Sakura & The Bunny defeated GiGi Red & Ladybird Monroe. *Eddie Kingston & Ortiz vs. Hagane Shino & Steven Andrews. *ROH Women's Champion Athena defeated Vert Vixen via submission. *Konosuke Takesihita & Top Flight...
Pro Wrestling Insider
MLW VS. WWE LAWSUIT MOVING FORWARD, FULL DETAILS
All signs are that the U.S. District Court, California Northern District (San Jose) will be allowing Major League Wrestling's lawsuit against World Wrestling Entertainment to proceed as they issued a Case Management Order yesterday. The 19-page lawsuit filed by MLW this past January alleged intentional interference with contractual relations, intentional interference with prospective economic relations, a violation of the Sherman Antitrust act and more, including allegations that WWE interference caused the cancelation of a signed MLW deal with FOX-owned streaming platform Tubi and prevented ViceTV from coming to terms with MLW, each preventing MLW from acquiring revenue that would have come from those deals.
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE NXT REPORT: NEW YEAR'S COMES EARLY FOR ROXANNE, MANY TITLE MATCHES NEXT WEEK, A DEBUT, AND MORE
Your announcers are Vic Joseph and Booker T. We start off with a look back at Deadline. Roxanne Perez makes her way to the ring. Roxanne thanks everyone as a Hummer arrives and Grayson Waller gets out and he says it is his time, his building, and his parking lot. Waller goes into the crowd. He says it is difficult to do something for the first time and he made it look easy.
Pro Wrestling Insider
TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS CROWNED & MORE: WOW - WOMEN OF WRESTLING TV REPORT
WOW - Women of Wrestling aired over the weekend. Our commentary team is David McLane, Steven Dickey, and AJ Mendez. This week’s episode is titled: Too Much WOW To Handle. Kandi Krush demands a match with Chainsaw for destroying the boxing gloves her grandmother gave her. David McLane says if she beats her opponent tonight, they will talk about it.
Pro Wrestling Insider
NXT DEADLINE FALLOUT TOMORROW, 200 BUMPS, ROMAN RETURNS ON SMACKDOWN, HOLIDAY SUPERSHOW TOUR STOPS AND MORE
Beyond tonight's edition of Monday Night Raw, WWE has a really busy live and broadcast schedule:. Tomorrow, WWE will broadcast WWE NXT on the USA Network, featuring the fallout of NXT Deadline, Toxic Attraction vs. Tatum Paxley & Ivy Nile, Damon Kemp vs. Duke Hudson, Lyra Valkyria debuting and Von Wagner with Robert Stone vs. Odyssey Jones.
Pro Wrestling Insider
RIC FLAIR TO APPEAR AT ST. LOUIS BLUES' WRESTLING NIGHT, VIKINGO MAKING GCW DEBUT, DEAN HILL MEMOIR AND MORE
The St. Louis Blues ice hockey team will be hosting a Wrestling Night on 3/15/23 when they play The Minnesota Wilds. Those who "Purchase a special theme ticket for Wrestling Night featuring Ric Flair" will receive an exclusive Ric Flair Bobblehead. Anyone who purchases a theme ticket by 3/1/23 will be entered to win a meet and greet with Flair that night.
Pro Wrestling Insider
12/14 NJPW WORLD TAG LEAGUE & SUPER JR. TAG LEAGUE FINALS IN SENDAI, JAPAN REPORT: KARL ANDERSON, BIG SUZUKI ANNOUNCEMENT & MORE
12/14/22 Results from New Japan's Finals of Super Jr. Tag League and World Tag League, Minoru Suzuki speaks, new matches set for Wrestle Kingdom from Sendai, Japan:. 1 - Kosei Fujita and Ryohei Oiwa vs. El Lindaman and Alex Zayne. Lindaman pins Fujita with German suplex with a bridge. 2...
Pro Wrestling Insider
FORMER AEW AND NWA STAR APPEARS ON WWE MAIN EVENT
Former AEW and NWA star Kylie Rae worked tonight's WWE Main Event episode under the ring name Briana Ray. As PWInsider.com reported, Rae worked the WWE Performance Center tryouts last week in Florida. There is no word yet whether she has signed a WWE deal or not as of this...
Pro Wrestling Insider
RAW’S LOSING RATING, WOULD TALENTS HAVE GONE TO AEW IF THEY KNEW HHH WAS TAKING OVER, THE BOOKING (AGAIN) AND MORE
You can send us questions for the PWInsider.com Q and A at pwinsider@gmail.com. What do you make of the hour three drop on Raw. Is it time to get concerned?. I always say one time, OK don’t overreact. Two times, a pattern could be developing. WWE should definitely be concerned. A massive drop is never a good thing. As to why it’s happening? Well, I have said for years that this is the dead zone. Nothing big will happen until next month when Mania season starts. The difference this year is that there are no PLEs between Survivor Series and The Royal Rumble. They aren’t building to anything right now which makes the show less must see. My guess is that we will not see a PLE break of this length in 2023.
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE'S NEW CHAMP, ASUKA HEADING HOME AND MORE
Apollo Crews on return to NXT, the accent, fatherhood, and more! | FULL EP | Out of Character. I'm going to Japan to look for something I forgot. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
CENA TEAMING WITH AQUAMAN FOR NEW FILM, MORE ON LASHLEY 'FIRING'
Variety is reporting that John Cena and Jason Momoa have signed on to star in Killer Vacation from Warner Bros. The two shared a scene in the final episode of Peacemaker on HBO Max. The plot is under wraps but the project is described as a raunchy action comedy. The...
Pro Wrestling Insider
CHRIS JERICHO ON BANDIDO'S GREATNESS
On the latest edition of Talk is Jericho, Chris Jericho discussed his reaction to his Match with Bandido in the main Event of Dynamite earlier this year:. “And man, as soon as we got back through the curtain I said to Tony, ‘We need to sign this guy’. And that’s what we did. It took a while to actually get him to commit but man, we signed him, and I see big things in the future for Bandido. And even without a mask he’s a really good-looking guy, uh kayfabe without the mask on. But just his combination of his move set, his unique move set, creative move set, his high-flying and his power. I mean he held me up for the gorilla press and dropped his hands, he was holding me up with one hand and it was just like, where has this guy been! Once again, I just couldn’t believe how good he was and the fact that we hadn’t signed him. So, I’m not sure exactly, like I said who the original plan was but when Tony came up with the idea of Bandido, it was like that is absolutely perfect. So, what a great match”.
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW TAPING DARK THIS SATURDAY AT UNIVERSAL ORLANDO, PAT BUCK, AEW 'SUSPENSION' AND MORE
The Great Muta farewell on 1/22/23 in Japan, where he teams with Sting and Darby Allin, will stream live on FITE at 1 AM Eastern. AEW will be taping matches for Dark this Saturday 12/17 at Universal Studios Orlando:. We are told AEW VP Pat Buck will be in at...
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW MAKES BIG BACKSTAGE HIRE
Michael Mansury, the former Vice President of Global Television Production for WWE, has been hired by AEW and will start at tomorrow's AEW Dynamite taping. We are told he was backstage at the Full Gear PPV a few weeks back as well, but he is now officially with the company. Mansury's official title is Senior Vice President & Co-Executive Producer for AEW This is a big backstage hire for the company.
Pro Wrestling Insider
BRUCE PRICHARD, KENNY MAY NOT BE AS DIVISIVE AS THE BUCKS BUT HE’S NOT THAT MUCH BETTER, BIASED REPORTING AND MORE
You can send us questions for the PWInsider.com Q and A at pwinsider@gmail.com. I’m not sure why there is so much CM Punk hate going around (not on your site). I know he said something stupid at the wrong time, but that’s no reason for fans to turn against him this badly. People say wrestling fans are fickle, but what do you think?
Pro Wrestling Insider
BIG UPDATE ON KARL ANDERSON & NEW JAPAN PRO WRESTLING
While Karl Anderson is slated to return to New Japan Pro Wrestling this Wednesday 12/14 to defend the NEVER Openweight Championship against Hikuelo, that is not intended to be his final appearance for the promotion. PWInsider.com has learned from multiple sources that WWE and New Japan have come to terms...
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW STARS TO COMPETE AT LUCHA LIBRE AAA'S NOCHE DE CAMPEONES, COMPLETE LINEUP
Lucha Libre AAA will present the last major international event of the year on 12/28 with their 2022 "Noche de Campeones", which will stream live from Acapulco, Mexico, featuring:. *AAA Mega Champion Hijo del Vikingo vs. Bandido. *AAA World Tag Team Champions FTR Dragon Lee and Dralístico. *Vampiro vs....
