Read full article on original website
Related
NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 notes: Cheering, Road to Tokyo Dome, New Year Dash
A press conference was held Wednesday night with new information on cheering, New Year Dash, and more.
Pro Wrestling Insider
12/14 NJPW WORLD TAG LEAGUE & SUPER JR. TAG LEAGUE FINALS IN SENDAI, JAPAN REPORT: KARL ANDERSON, BIG SUZUKI ANNOUNCEMENT & MORE
12/14/22 Results from New Japan's Finals of Super Jr. Tag League and World Tag League, Minoru Suzuki speaks, new matches set for Wrestle Kingdom from Sendai, Japan:. 1 - Kosei Fujita and Ryohei Oiwa vs. El Lindaman and Alex Zayne. Lindaman pins Fujita with German suplex with a bridge. 2...
Pro Wrestling Insider
MOST ICONIC WRESTLERS IN 2023
Https://pixabay.com/photos/wrestling-mexico-blue-demon-passion-432393/. 2022 will go down in history as one of the most exciting years in professional wrestling. And it has resulted in a ton of excellent wrestling. We evaluate its main characters today and peek at some of the wrestlers who will make headlines in 2023. For this list, form is essential. No matter how good they are or what different fighting styles they use, wrestlers who don't consistently produce the goods aren’t even considered. So, let’s kick this list off with a beast of a wrestler!
Pro Wrestling Insider
BIG UPDATE ON KARL ANDERSON & NEW JAPAN PRO WRESTLING
While Karl Anderson is slated to return to New Japan Pro Wrestling this Wednesday 12/14 to defend the NEVER Openweight Championship against Hikuelo, that is not intended to be his final appearance for the promotion. PWInsider.com has learned from multiple sources that WWE and New Japan have come to terms...
Pro Wrestling Insider
LAWLOR VS. SHIBATA ANNOUNCED FOR INOKI EVENT
A Tom Lawlor vs. Katsuyori Shibata match contested under UWF rules was announced for the Inoki-Bom-Ba-Ye event on 12/28 at Sumo Hall in Tokyo. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
KARL ANDERSON'S WRESTLE KINGDOM 17 MATCH WILL BE...
WWE's Karl Anderson will return to New Japan Pro Wrestling again on 1/4/23 at the Tokyo Dome to defend the NEVER Openweight Championship against Tama Tonga. Anderson retained the title this morning against Hikuleo and got into an altercation with Hikuleo's brother, Tonga, promising to see him at the Dome.
Pro Wrestling Insider
TOP MATCHES FOR THURSDAY'S IMPACT WRESTLING ON AXS TV AND MORE
Scheduled for Thursday's Impact Wrestling on AXS TV programming:. 7 PM - Impact in 60: Impact vs. Honor No More. *Sami Callihan vs. Angels with Violent by Design. *Eddie Edwards vs. Delirious. *Bully Ray vs. John Skyler. Impact has uploaded the entire Mickie James' Last Rodeo series of matches as...
Pro Wrestling Insider
COMPLETE AEW DYNAMITE 'WINTER IS COMING 2022' REPORT
It's Wednesday, and we are not wasting ANY time. Taz, Excalibur and Tony Schiavone are on the call. Match #4 in the Best of 7: The Elite vs Death Triangle. The Bucks execute a double team leading to a rana on Pac, who has tagged in. Omega slams Pac into...
Pro Wrestling Insider
BY THE NUMBERS 667
This week’s episode of AEW Dark Elevation was 60 minutes, AEW Dark was 45 minutes, MLW Fusion was 45 minutes. When looking at the matches, if there is a [c] next to the match, that means that the show went to commercial during the matches. All times are rounded to the nearest minute so if a match is 4 minutes 29 seconds, it will be listed as 4 minutes. If a match is 5 minutes 41 seconds, it will be listed as 6 minutes. All times are based on my timing while watching the shows and should not be considered as the definitive totals.
Comments / 0