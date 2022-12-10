Read full article on original website
Do You Remember The Wisconsin Winter That Barely Had Any Snow?
The winter of 1968 in Wisconsin was a surprising and unusual one. Despite being known for its cold and snowy winters, this year was almost entirely snowless. At the time, Wisconsin was experiencing a mild winter overall. The average temperature for December through February was 22.2 degrees Fahrenheit, which was 3.9 degrees above normal. This mild weather was due to a shift in the jet stream, which brought warmer air into the region.
Winter Storm Evolves; Storm Warning for 8-14 Foot Waves on Lake, Winter WX Advisories Expand on Land
An evolving winter storm has both mariners and landlubbers on watch as conditions intensify over Wisconsin and adjacent areas. The Nation Weather Service now says that a mix of rain, snow and sleet will transition between one another between Wednesday afternoon and Thursday morning, and powerful east winds of 25-35 knots, gusting up to 50 knots will whip up waves of 8 to 14 feet, threatening to capsize or damage vessels on open waters.
Snow and icy conditions to hit northwestern Wisconsin starting Tuesday
The northwestern region of Wisconsin is expected to get a wintry mix of freezing rain and sleet as early as Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning, according to the National Weather Service. The weather conditions are expected to create difficult travel conditions and both Douglas and Bayfield counties are under a...
Wisconsin DNR extends public comment period on new wolf management plan
The public will get extra time to weigh in on the state's proposed management plan for wolves. Last month, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources released a draft plan that shifted away from setting statewide population goals for wolves. Instead, the plan outlined six zones that would each have local targets for management goals.
Rain turns to snow in southeast Wisconsin Wednesday night
MILWAUKEE - Snow and sleet is expected in southeast Wisconsin Wednesday night, Dec. 14 through Thursday morning. A winter weather advisory from 9 p.m. Wednesday to 7 a.m. Thursday. It has been expanded and now includes Dodge, Fond du Lac, Jefferson, Ozaukee, Sheboygan, Washington and Waukesha counties. Rain will continue...
Wisconsin's Milk Cow Herds; Clark County Continues to Hold Highest Number of Herds
(Wisconsin Ag Connection) Newly released figures on the number of farmers still milking cows in America's Dairyland shows some similar trends compared to recent years, according to the Wisconsin Ag Connection. According to the Wisconsin Ag Statistics Service, there were 6,140 herds milking during the first week of December. That's...
UPDATE: Man who fled into the woods in northern Wisconsin taken into custody
MINOCQUA, Wis. (WFRV) – The man who was believed to be armed and dangerous in Oneida County has reportedly been taken into custody. Authorities say that 32-year-old Cody Huebner is in custody. There was no information on if he will face any charges. The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office wanted people to know there are still deputies in the area looking for evidence.
Winter Storm Watch in Central Wisconsin
CLARK COUNTY, WI (OnFocus) – A winter storm watch has been issued for areas of Central Wisconsin, including Clark and Taylor counties. Heavy mixed precipitation is possible, with total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of one tenth to one quarter of an inch possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.
I Can’t Be the Only Minnesotan Who Finds this Unnecessary
This particular storm includes rain, sleet, ice and snow. Just depending on where you are as to what and how much of that stuff you will get. I have lived in Minnesota for most of my life. And other than a year in Arizona, I have lived all of my life in the Midwest. Meaning I have dealt with this winter weather "fun" all of my life. I have never, and I mean never seen this habit until I came back to work in St. Cloud, and actually only in this parking lot. What I am talking about is people lifting their windshield wipers up when there is a snow storm on the way.
Gov. Evers announces $252 million approved by state building commission for Wisconsin projects
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Gov. Tony Evers today announced the Wisconsin State Building Commission approved a total of approximately $253 million in key projects across the state. “From ensuring guests have the best experience at any of our amazing state parks to making important updates to serve students, veterans, and...
Wisconsin witness says cigar-shaped object flashed light and disappeared
Washington Street west of Water Street, Sauk City, WI.Photo byGoogle. A Wisconsin witness at Sauk City reported watching a cigar-shaped object hovering less than 60 feet in the air that flashed a light and disappeared at about 3 p.m. on January 15, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Winter Storm Warning: National Weather Service warns of storms this week as some schools close
Updated 12/14/22 8:00 AM: The Wisconsin DOT is reporting ice-covered roads across the Northwoods Wednesday morning. Slippery stretches are being reported in Central Wisconsin. The Wisconsin DOT is urging drivers to give themselves extra on the roads this morning. As the icy portion of this storm tappers off this morning,...
Minnesota schools announce Wednesday snow closures, e-learning days
After snow and an icestorm closed dozens of schools on Tuesday, more closures, e-learning days, and early starts/finishes are being announced ahead of Wednesday. A winter storm system is expected to continue throughout the week, with some of the heaviest snow set to fall on Tuesday night. Some parts of...
Doctor believes Wisconsin “tripledemic” cases are undercounted
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services released its latest surveillance report amid the “tripledemic” of the flu, RSV, and COVID-19. But a local doctor says those numbers may not tell the full story of what’s going on in the community. To quickly summarize,...
What an Amtrak station in Madison would mean for passenger rail in Wisconsin
Amtrak is considering expanding passenger rail in Wisconsin with a new station in Madison. We explore what the project could mean for transportation in the state.
Wisconsin Public Service moving ahead with $451M solar and battery project
A $451 million solar and battery project is moving forward in southern Wisconsin, the latest in a series of developments from utilities working to meet goals to cut carbon emissions. Last week, the state Public Service Commission unanimously approved Wisconsin Public Service's purchase of the Darien Solar Energy Center. The...
Pristine Minnesota Lake Named One of the Clearest in Entire U.S.
If you're looking for a peaceful, pristine, reflective lake, the state of Minnesota is full of them. But one takes the crown as one of the clearest and cleanest in the U.S. As it turns out, this lake receives much of its water from underground springs, giving it some of the clearest water in the entire country.
Winter Storm Warning Issued For Duluth – Superior Area, 12+ Inches Of Snowfall Likely
Last week, the National Weather Service in Duluth, along with other weather forecasters, warned the area of the potential for a significant snow event to impact the Duluth area this week. The only question was what path the storm would take as that would dictate how much snowfall we'd get....
Vehicle of missing La Farge woman spotted in Southern California
VERNON COUNTY, Wis. (WKBT)- Investigators say a vehicle belonging to a missing La Farge woman was spotted in Southern California. 31-year-old Holly Lynn Clark was last seen on December 5th. Police do not suspect foul play, but believe Clark may not be taking prescribed medication(s). Clark is 5’ 4” tall and weighs about 180 pounds. She has hazel eyes and...
Small WI Bar Filled With Thousands Of Vintage Christmas Ornaments
A bar in Wisconsin knows how to get into the Christmas spirit every year. When it comes to the type of bar I like to hang out at, it's definitely a small-town tavern-style joint. You know the kind with good burgers, cheap drinks, and an old-school jukebox. Nothing fancy, just fun. The place to find one is in the middle of nowhere in Wisconsin.
