Wisconsin State

Related
97ZOK

Do You Remember The Wisconsin Winter That Barely Had Any Snow?

The winter of 1968 in Wisconsin was a surprising and unusual one. Despite being known for its cold and snowy winters, this year was almost entirely snowless. At the time, Wisconsin was experiencing a mild winter overall. The average temperature for December through February was 22.2 degrees Fahrenheit, which was 3.9 degrees above normal. This mild weather was due to a shift in the jet stream, which brought warmer air into the region.
WISCONSIN STATE
whbl.com

Winter Storm Evolves; Storm Warning for 8-14 Foot Waves on Lake, Winter WX Advisories Expand on Land

An evolving winter storm has both mariners and landlubbers on watch as conditions intensify over Wisconsin and adjacent areas. The Nation Weather Service now says that a mix of rain, snow and sleet will transition between one another between Wednesday afternoon and Thursday morning, and powerful east winds of 25-35 knots, gusting up to 50 knots will whip up waves of 8 to 14 feet, threatening to capsize or damage vessels on open waters.
WISCONSIN STATE
wpr.org

Snow and icy conditions to hit northwestern Wisconsin starting Tuesday

The northwestern region of Wisconsin is expected to get a wintry mix of freezing rain and sleet as early as Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning, according to the National Weather Service. The weather conditions are expected to create difficult travel conditions and both Douglas and Bayfield counties are under a...
WISCONSIN STATE
wpr.org

Wisconsin DNR extends public comment period on new wolf management plan

The public will get extra time to weigh in on the state's proposed management plan for wolves. Last month, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources released a draft plan that shifted away from setting statewide population goals for wolves. Instead, the plan outlined six zones that would each have local targets for management goals.
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Rain turns to snow in southeast Wisconsin Wednesday night

MILWAUKEE - Snow and sleet is expected in southeast Wisconsin Wednesday night, Dec. 14 through Thursday morning. A winter weather advisory from 9 p.m. Wednesday to 7 a.m. Thursday. It has been expanded and now includes Dodge, Fond du Lac, Jefferson, Ozaukee, Sheboygan, Washington and Waukesha counties. Rain will continue...
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: Man who fled into the woods in northern Wisconsin taken into custody

MINOCQUA, Wis. (WFRV) – The man who was believed to be armed and dangerous in Oneida County has reportedly been taken into custody. Authorities say that 32-year-old Cody Huebner is in custody. There was no information on if he will face any charges. The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office wanted people to know there are still deputies in the area looking for evidence.
ONEIDA COUNTY, WI
onfocus.news

Winter Storm Watch in Central Wisconsin

CLARK COUNTY, WI (OnFocus) – A winter storm watch has been issued for areas of Central Wisconsin, including Clark and Taylor counties. Heavy mixed precipitation is possible, with total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of one tenth to one quarter of an inch possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.
CLARK COUNTY, WI
Kat Kountry 105

I Can’t Be the Only Minnesotan Who Finds this Unnecessary

This particular storm includes rain, sleet, ice and snow. Just depending on where you are as to what and how much of that stuff you will get. I have lived in Minnesota for most of my life. And other than a year in Arizona, I have lived all of my life in the Midwest. Meaning I have dealt with this winter weather "fun" all of my life. I have never, and I mean never seen this habit until I came back to work in St. Cloud, and actually only in this parking lot. What I am talking about is people lifting their windshield wipers up when there is a snow storm on the way.
MINNESOTA STATE
WBAY Green Bay

Doctor believes Wisconsin “tripledemic” cases are undercounted

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services released its latest surveillance report amid the “tripledemic” of the flu, RSV, and COVID-19. But a local doctor says those numbers may not tell the full story of what’s going on in the community. To quickly summarize,...
WISCONSIN STATE
Q985

Small WI Bar Filled With Thousands Of Vintage Christmas Ornaments

A bar in Wisconsin knows how to get into the Christmas spirit every year. When it comes to the type of bar I like to hang out at, it's definitely a small-town tavern-style joint. You know the kind with good burgers, cheap drinks, and an old-school jukebox. Nothing fancy, just fun. The place to find one is in the middle of nowhere in Wisconsin.
WISCONSIN STATE

