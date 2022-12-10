A Wichita woman has pleaded guilty to several charges involved in the death of a pedestrian almost two years ago. 30-year-old Hayley Wilkinson entered guilty pleas to leaving the scene of an accident and driving under the influence. Police said she was driving a car that struck and killed 44-year-old John Eyster as he was walking home from a bar in January, 2021. She continued to drive for more than 1,000 feet with Eyster’s body on her windshield.

WICHITA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO