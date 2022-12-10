Read full article on original website
kfdi.com
North Wichita ramp closing Friday
More construction at Wichita’s north junction will lead to a ramp closure Friday morning. The ramp from northbound I-235 to northbound I-135 is scheduled to close at 9 a.m. This will allow crews to pour concrete for a protection wall. The ramp should reopen at 3 p.m. the same day.
kfdi.com
Woman pleads guilty in death of pedestrian in east Wichita
A Wichita woman has pleaded guilty to several charges involved in the death of a pedestrian almost two years ago. 30-year-old Hayley Wilkinson entered guilty pleas to leaving the scene of an accident and driving under the influence. Police said she was driving a car that struck and killed 44-year-old John Eyster as he was walking home from a bar in January, 2021. She continued to drive for more than 1,000 feet with Eyster’s body on her windshield.
kfdi.com
Man wanted for downtown Wichita bar fight
Crime Stoppers is asking for help identifying a man in connection to a bar fight in downtown Wichita. There was a large fight outside a bar on December 11, near 2nd and Mead. Officers were called to scene shortly after midnight, and were told the man pictured had battered two people. Injuries to both victims were described as serious.
kfdi.com
Extra security in place for Buhler middle school
A reported comment about guns led to additional security for a middle school in Buhler on Wednesday. School officials said a student reported overhearing a conversation with another student talking about having guns at home and possibly bringing them to school. There was no specific threat reported from the conversation.
kfdi.com
Officials search property near Derby in theft and fraud investigation
Wichita police officers carried out a search warrant Monday at a property in southern Sedgwick County. Police said it was the result of a months-long investigation into financial crimes involving a number of people in different jurisdictions. A Wichita police SWAT team was working with Sedgwick County deputies, Derby police,...
kfdi.com
Battle of the Badges blood drive to begin
Red Cross officials will kick off the 28th annual Battle of the Badges blood drive on Tuesday, and it will run through January 1st. The drive is a friendly competition between law enforcement, firefighters and EMS for Wichita and Sedgwick County, and it’s aimed at meeting a critical need for blood during the holiday season.
kfdi.com
Wichita high school announces new mascot name
Officials at North High School in Wichita have revealed the name of the school’s new mascot. It will be Redhawks. Students, teachers, staff, alumni and future students voted last month on four choices that were identified to replace the Redskins name, which was considered by a number of people to be culturally insensitive. The Wichita school board voted last year to move ahead with a name change.
kfdi.com
Sedgwick County to provide funding to start child psychiatrist training program
Sedgwick County commissioners have voted to provide funding to help the KU School of Medicine with a program that will train new child and adolescent psychiatrists to serve mental health needs in this area. Deputy County Manager Tim Kaufman said national figures show Sedgwick County with a severe shortage of...
kfdi.com
JUST ANOUNCED: Chase Rice “Way Down Yonder Tour” at The Cotillion
Chase Rice is bringing his Way Down Yonder Tour to The Cotillion on March 23 with special guest Tyler Braden!. Win tickets by opening the 101.3 KFDI app this week.
kfdi.com
Wichita State baseball to play again at Riverfront Stadium
The Wichita State University baseball team will have a game at Riverfront Stadium for the third season in a row. The Shockers will play 2022 College World Series runner-up Oklahoma on Tuesday, March 28th. The game is scheduled for 6 p.m. The Shockers played Houston in 2021, winning 10-1. They...
