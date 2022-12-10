ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

National Conservative Dr. Jordan Petersen Coming To Nampa, Idaho

He is one of the most popular cultural conservatives in the country who continues to provoke and inspire thousands online and in person. The Daily Wire's Doctor Jordan Peterson will come to Idaho next year. You can bet he won't be appearing in progressive Boise! Doctor Peterson will appear in Nampa next year at the Ford Idaho Center.
NAMPA, ID
Restaurants Where Visiting Celebrities Ate in the Boise Area

Boise is gaining national recognition for its food and restaurants lately. Even though the pandemic sadly forced some favorites and long-standing Idaho eateries to close, new and prosperous dining experiences have been popping up all over the Treasure Valley over the last few years. So, what classic favorite or fresh new places have been requested by musicians and celebrities to eat?
BOISE, ID
Wonderful And Unique Alpaca Farm In The Rolling Hills Of Idaho

Alpacas are indigenously in South America and are members of the Camelid family. They were first imported to the United State in 1984. Maybe, maybe not. Either way, when driving by an Alpaca farm it's always a head turner! They are just so fun to watch and interesting to be around when you get to experience them.
MOSCOW, ID
Is the Most Iconic Sandwich in Idaho One of the Best in America?

One of the most amazing food choices out there — the sandwich. It’s completely customizable to anyone’s liking, so picking “the best one in Idaho” must be an impossible task, right? Wrong. There’s a new list out there from 24/7 Tempo that covers the best sandwiches in each state, and I was really intrigued to learn where I can find the best sandwich in all of Idaho...
IDAHO STATE
Would United Airines Ever Pull Out Of Boise?

United Airlines is making some significant changes. They are in the news today for purchasing 100 new Boeing 787 Dreamliner airplanes to replace some of their current fleet's big, aging 767 and 777 jets. In addition, they have announced that they are adding "thousands of jobs" at the San Francisco Airport as part of their expansion there.
BOISE, ID
Magical Christmas River in Idaho Worth the Drive from Boise?

The answer? Absolutely. If you love seeing Christmas lights, then you can’t miss this mystical and magical attraction right here in Idaho. Check out the pictures below and you’ll see exactly what we mean. However, pictures don’t totally do it justice, and there’s so much there it's hard to capture it all, but we tried our best to capture even just a glimpse of this beautiful Christmas River for you to see.
MENAN, ID
Do You Think Boise Has Been Naughty or Nice?

Boise is an amazing place to live, we all know that. As a matter of fact, Niche.com says that Boise has a 4.5-star review based on 561 reviews! Would that mean that Boise has been good enough to be on Santa's "nice list" this year?. Not so fast. It turns...
BOISE, ID
Meridian Man Wins $1 Million on Survivor

Season 43 of Survivor on CBS wrapped up with Meridian’s Mike Gabler winning the grand prize. Gabler filmed the show for 26 days in the Mamanuca Islands in late May. He had to outplay, outwit, and outlast 17 other, younger contestants to win the $1 million grand prize. The...
MERIDIAN, ID
The Most “Idaho” Arrest Ever Just Happened In England

It's not uncommon to hear of a police dog helping police officers in the Boise area make an arrest. It wouldn't surprise you to hear of a horse assisting an officer in some way. But probably the most "Idaho" arrest you can imagine was a few days ago, and it wasn't near the Gem State. It happened in Devon and Cornwall, England.
BOISE, ID
Boise Area Hospital Asking You To Donate Toys For Sick Kids

Is there ever a good time for a child to be in the hospital? Have you ever wondered how Idaho kids are hospitalized due to poor health or disease? For years, Saint Luke's Children's Hospital has provided life medical care for kids in need. However, for kids that spend Christmas fighting for lives away from their families.
BOISE, ID
Caution! Boise Area Roads Are Dangerous This Morning

Roads are wet and snow-filled this morning. Some folks will do their best to respect others, show caution, and take extra time to get to work. However, other folks will falsely believe that their vast trucks or smaller cars will drive just as they do when the pavement is not snow-covered. Most of us cannot take the day off, so please take your time on your way to work this morning.
BOISE, ID
Drake Fires First Shot In Boise Celebrity Chicken War

The celebrity chicken wars have begun in the Treasure Valley. Fast-food chicken restaurants are the hottest trend in the country, and Boise is about to have more than its fair share. The grand opening of Boise's first Chick-Fil-A in 2014 resembled the Beatles coming to America for the first time,...
BOISE, ID
Boise, ID
103.5 KISSFM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

