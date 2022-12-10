Read full article on original website
National Conservative Dr. Jordan Petersen Coming To Nampa, Idaho
He is one of the most popular cultural conservatives in the country who continues to provoke and inspire thousands online and in person. The Daily Wire's Doctor Jordan Peterson will come to Idaho next year. You can bet he won't be appearing in progressive Boise! Doctor Peterson will appear in Nampa next year at the Ford Idaho Center.
Restaurants Where Visiting Celebrities Ate in the Boise Area
Boise is gaining national recognition for its food and restaurants lately. Even though the pandemic sadly forced some favorites and long-standing Idaho eateries to close, new and prosperous dining experiences have been popping up all over the Treasure Valley over the last few years. So, what classic favorite or fresh new places have been requested by musicians and celebrities to eat?
Wonderful And Unique Alpaca Farm In The Rolling Hills Of Idaho
Alpacas are indigenously in South America and are members of the Camelid family. They were first imported to the United State in 1984. Maybe, maybe not. Either way, when driving by an Alpaca farm it's always a head turner! They are just so fun to watch and interesting to be around when you get to experience them.
Is the Most Iconic Sandwich in Idaho One of the Best in America?
One of the most amazing food choices out there — the sandwich. It’s completely customizable to anyone’s liking, so picking “the best one in Idaho” must be an impossible task, right? Wrong. There’s a new list out there from 24/7 Tempo that covers the best sandwiches in each state, and I was really intrigued to learn where I can find the best sandwich in all of Idaho...
Would United Airines Ever Pull Out Of Boise?
United Airlines is making some significant changes. They are in the news today for purchasing 100 new Boeing 787 Dreamliner airplanes to replace some of their current fleet's big, aging 767 and 777 jets. In addition, they have announced that they are adding "thousands of jobs" at the San Francisco Airport as part of their expansion there.
Fact or Fiction: You Are Legally Required to Shovel Sidewalks in Boise
A few years ago, there was a nasty debate broke out in the Boise Bench Dwellers Facebook group when Amanda made a simple request of her neighbors. After a winter storm rolled through Boise, she simply posted:. To the able-bodied people: This winter runner does not appreciate all the not...
Magical Christmas River in Idaho Worth the Drive from Boise?
The answer? Absolutely. If you love seeing Christmas lights, then you can’t miss this mystical and magical attraction right here in Idaho. Check out the pictures below and you’ll see exactly what we mean. However, pictures don’t totally do it justice, and there’s so much there it's hard to capture it all, but we tried our best to capture even just a glimpse of this beautiful Christmas River for you to see.
Do You Think Boise Has Been Naughty or Nice?
Boise is an amazing place to live, we all know that. As a matter of fact, Niche.com says that Boise has a 4.5-star review based on 561 reviews! Would that mean that Boise has been good enough to be on Santa's "nice list" this year?. Not so fast. It turns...
Meridian Man Wins $1 Million on Survivor
Season 43 of Survivor on CBS wrapped up with Meridian’s Mike Gabler winning the grand prize. Gabler filmed the show for 26 days in the Mamanuca Islands in late May. He had to outplay, outwit, and outlast 17 other, younger contestants to win the $1 million grand prize. The...
Idaho Granny & Teen Face-Off In An Epic Drag Race [PICS 😍]
Kelly Clarkson was right. Some people wait a lifetime for a moment like this. If we had to ballpark it, this particular moment is somewhere between 70-to-80 years in the making. But you won't hear us complaining. If there's one thing our team of thirty and forty-somethings believe, it's that...
Only 5 Hours From Boise Is A Buck List Worthy Winter Zipline Tour
I've never been on a zipline, I know I'm not the only one who hasn't been on a zipline and it's not like I'm afraid to go. I just haven't had the opportunity to go or have been somewhere that offers ziplining. When I think of going on a zipline...
The Most “Idaho” Arrest Ever Just Happened In England
It's not uncommon to hear of a police dog helping police officers in the Boise area make an arrest. It wouldn't surprise you to hear of a horse assisting an officer in some way. But probably the most "Idaho" arrest you can imagine was a few days ago, and it wasn't near the Gem State. It happened in Devon and Cornwall, England.
Boise Area Schools Need To End Wasteful Useless Snow Days [pics]
It's a snow day for Treasure Valley students. As reported here, you can see that most of our local schools have called it a day due to too much snow on the ground. Local officials call whether or not to have school based on snowfall, ice accumulation, temperatures, and other factors.
Fact or Fiction? You Can’t Drink Alcohol in Idaho on Christmas Day
For many Idahoans, the Christmas season means catching up with old friends and extended family. Once all the presents are wrapped and the leftovers are put away, you may want to get together with those folks over a drink. If you can find a bar that’s open, will you be able to order that drink?
Boise Area Hospital Asking You To Donate Toys For Sick Kids
Is there ever a good time for a child to be in the hospital? Have you ever wondered how Idaho kids are hospitalized due to poor health or disease? For years, Saint Luke's Children's Hospital has provided life medical care for kids in need. However, for kids that spend Christmas fighting for lives away from their families.
Caution! Boise Area Roads Are Dangerous This Morning
Roads are wet and snow-filled this morning. Some folks will do their best to respect others, show caution, and take extra time to get to work. However, other folks will falsely believe that their vast trucks or smaller cars will drive just as they do when the pavement is not snow-covered. Most of us cannot take the day off, so please take your time on your way to work this morning.
The 10 Most Expensive Places to Live in Idaho in 2022 Revealed
If you regularly surf Zillow, you know that there’s a shift happening in the Boise housing market. Is it anywhere near the “full fledged housing crash” that some people predicted? Hardly. While November's median listing price in Boise is down to $545,000 from this year’s peak at...
Will Unsolved Murders Upset University of Idaho Enrollment? [photos]
Four University of Idaho students were murdered in their Moscow rental house near campus on Sunday, Nov. 13. According to the Moscow-Pullman Daily News, the autopsies conducted the following Wednesday, Nov. 16 in Spokane County confirmed the victims had been stabbed to death with "a large knife." As reported by...
Drake Fires First Shot In Boise Celebrity Chicken War
The celebrity chicken wars have begun in the Treasure Valley. Fast-food chicken restaurants are the hottest trend in the country, and Boise is about to have more than its fair share. The grand opening of Boise's first Chick-Fil-A in 2014 resembled the Beatles coming to America for the first time,...
Police Search for Car Near Site of Slain Idaho Students [photos]
The Moscow Police Department (MPD) asked for the public’s assistance in a press release on Wednesday, Dec. 7. MPD is searching for the owner of a white 2011-2013 Hyundai Elantra. The release indicated the car had been parked near the site of four murdered University of Idaho students on...
