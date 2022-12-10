Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas Roadhouse Creator Bringing New Restaurant to TownGreyson FGoodyear, AZ
Popular Local Seafood Restaurant Opening New LocationGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Scottsdale Business Helps 800 Children through 18th Annual Holiday FundraiserABSEESITALLScottsdale, AZ
Popular Texas Burger Chain Opens New Spot in TownGreyson FMesa, AZ
The City of Phoenix will pay you $3,000 to become a "shallow water lifeguard"Brenna TemplePhoenix, AZ
Related
Warriors' Stephen Curry Injury Update Following Wednesday's Loss To Pacers
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry left Wednesday night’s game against the Indiana Pacers early due to a left shoulder injury.
How Miami Heat’s Twitter Reacted To Win Against Oklahoma City Thunder Wednesday
The Miami Heat got their second consecutive road win after a 110-108 victory against the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Heat now have back-to-back road wins for the first time this season. Like the Indiana Pacers game, Miami won in ugly fashion but fans are slowly learning to adapt to it.
Stephen Silas ‘needed’ hug from Monty Williams after death of father
When the final buzzer sounded after arguably one of the most disappointing performances by his Phoenix Suns, Monty Williams looked like he couldn’t have cared less about how the Houston Rockets had dismantled his team. He needed to reach his counterpart, Rockets head coach Stephen Silas, who made his...
Sean Miller not penalized, Arizona hit with scholarship reduction as investigation ends
The Arizona Wildcats men’s basketball program received added punishment, while former head coach Sean Miller will not receive any penalty for recruiting violations under his watch, the NCAA-appointed Independent Accountability Review Process (IARP) committee announced Wednesday. “The hearing panel found no violation for the former head men’s basketball coach...
Cardinals expect to close State Farm Stadium roof vs. Patriots
The Arizona Cardinals said that they expect the State Farm Stadium roof to be closed for the team’s Monday Night Football game against the New England Patriots. As of Monday morning, the weather forecast calls for evening showers to begin about the same time as the 6:15 p.m. kickoff.
Cardinals CB Marco Wilson exits game with stinger, questionable to return
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Marco Wilson left Monday’s game versus the New England Patriots due to a stinger and is questionable to return. Wilson made a play in the late first quarter, and afterward, was down on the ground in pain. He came off the field before going back to the medical tent and then getting checked out back in the locker room.
Report: Proposed 3-team Crowder trade had Suns acquiring Rockets’ Gordon or Martin Jr.
The Suns “recently” had trade discussions around a skeleton of a deal that involved Jae Crowder heading to the Milwaukee Bucks with one or both of the Houston Rockets’ Eric Gordon and Kenyon Martin Jr. joining Phoenix, reports The Athletic’s Shams Charania. Milwaukee was to send...
Arizona Cardinals offense falls apart in 3rd quarter of loss to Patriots
The Arizona Cardinals had three drives in the third quarter of Monday’s 27-13 loss to the New England Patriots and each one ended in a frustrating manner. Following a field goal for the Patriots to tie the game at 13, Arizona had 3rd-and-4 on New England’s 39-yard line and offensive tackle Kelvin Beachum was flagged for a false start. After a four-yard run by James Conner, the Cardinals went for it on 4th-and-5.
Phoenix Suns’ woes continue with 5th straight loss vs. Rockets
One of the greatest enigmas in sports is when you can visually see a team going through a funk. Yes, some teams lose a few games in a row, but others will lose a few games in a row. That’s where the Phoenix Suns are at, as they dropped their...
Cardinals’ Colt McCoy focused on task at hand, being there for Murray
TEMPE — It’s a bittersweet time for Arizona Cardinals quarterback Colt McCoy. Given the reins of the offense for the rest of the regular season — and potentially into next year — McCoy has four games left in 2022 to help get the Cardinals back on some sort of right track to close out the season.
Cardinals unable to make up for loss of Kyler Murray, miscues vs. Patriots
GLENDALE — Fresh off the bye week, the Arizona Cardinals entered their Monday Night Football matchup against the New England Patriots about as healthy as they were going to get at this point in the season. Not even a full possession in, and that thought was thoroughly out of...
Arizona Sports
Phoenix, AZ
2K+
Followers
9K+
Post
352K+
Views
ABOUT
Anything and everything an Arizona Sports fan wants to know can be found at ArizonaSports.com and on 98.7 FM Arizona's Sports Station.https://arizonasports.com/
Comments / 0