Arizona Sports

Sean Miller not penalized, Arizona hit with scholarship reduction as investigation ends

The Arizona Wildcats men’s basketball program received added punishment, while former head coach Sean Miller will not receive any penalty for recruiting violations under his watch, the NCAA-appointed Independent Accountability Review Process (IARP) committee announced Wednesday. “The hearing panel found no violation for the former head men’s basketball coach...
Cardinals CB Marco Wilson exits game with stinger, questionable to return

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Marco Wilson left Monday’s game versus the New England Patriots due to a stinger and is questionable to return. Wilson made a play in the late first quarter, and afterward, was down on the ground in pain. He came off the field before going back to the medical tent and then getting checked out back in the locker room.
Arizona Cardinals offense falls apart in 3rd quarter of loss to Patriots

The Arizona Cardinals had three drives in the third quarter of Monday’s 27-13 loss to the New England Patriots and each one ended in a frustrating manner. Following a field goal for the Patriots to tie the game at 13, Arizona had 3rd-and-4 on New England’s 39-yard line and offensive tackle Kelvin Beachum was flagged for a false start. After a four-yard run by James Conner, the Cardinals went for it on 4th-and-5.
Anything and everything an Arizona Sports fan wants to know can be found at ArizonaSports.com and on 98.7 FM Arizona's Sports Station.

