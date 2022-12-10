Read full article on original website
Wednesday in Portland: Gov. Kate Brown commutes the sentences of 17 people on death row in Oregon
Tuesday in Portland: Man on the run after girlfriend found dead at Powell Butte Park
Monday in Portland: Portland police say 3 men dead, 1 woman injured in apparent murder-suicide
Maine Man Sentenced For January 6th Charges
Celebrate Pride Month with Cabaret Queens at Rebel Rebel PDX on June 15th!
KXL
Manhunt Underway for Man Suspected of Killing Kathryn Mulbach
Police are searching across the country for a man suspecting of killing a young woman found dead in Powell Butte Nature Park. Jennifer Keller is grieving her sister, 27 year old Kathryn Mulbach, telling our news partner KGW, “She loved her children so much. She was funny.”. Mulbach’s body...
‘The Pain Is Immense’: Oregon Man Accused of ‘Brutally’ Murdering Girlfriend and Discarding Her Body in Nature Park
Law enforcement authorities in Oregon have identified a 43-year-old man as the suspect in the slaying of his 27-year-old girlfriend, whose body was discovered in a nature park last week. A nationwide warrant was issued for Jose Antonio Caraballo, who is wanted on the charge of second-degree murder (domestic violence)...
Several shot in Portland robbery, reward offered for information
Portland Police Bureau, in partnership with Crime Stoppers of Oregon, is seeking assistance in identifying a man and woman seen inside the Shun Chang Lounge prior to the business being robbed.
kptv.com
Early morning crime spree ends with 6 shots fired in Sheridan
SHERIDAN Ore. (KPTV) – An Oregon man was arrested Wednesday after a crime spree ending in multiple shots fired. The Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office says suspect Stephen Tyler Lindsey, 22, of Ronde, OR, arrived at a Sheridan home shortly before 5 a.m., first breaking the windows out of two cars, stealing items from inside and then brandishing a 9mm handgun.
3 men dead, 1 woman injured in murder-suicide in SE Portland, police say
Three men were found dead Sunday night in Southeast Portland at what police are now calling a murder-suicide scene. The Portland Police Bureau initially said one woman was injured and taken to a hospital after police had been called to a shooting in the 16600 block of Southeast Main Street in the Centennial neighborhood.
Neighbors stunned by shooting that killed 3 in SE Portland, say wounded woman went door-to-door for help
Homeowners in a Southeast Portland cul-de-sac awoke Monday morning to find bloodstains on their front doors and steps. They’d heard gunshots just before 7 p.m. the previous night. Police soon arrived in force and told residents to hunker down in their homes. Believing there was an active threat, specially trained teams searched the area for a suspect.
Family pleads for murder suspect to turn himself in
PORTLAND, Ore — Family of the woman found dead in Powell Butte Nature Park on Dec. 9, Kathryn Muhlbach, 27, plead for the suspect, Jose Caraballo, 43, to turn himself in. He is currently on the run and wanted for murder, police said. "Jose my sister loved you, and...
KATU.com
Court Docs: Suspect takes purse at knifepoint; spits on officer, charged with bias crime
PORTLAND, Ore. — A 42-year-old man is in custody after police say he robbed a woman at knifepoint Monday afternoon. Court documents say Ryan Andrew Merritt robbed a woman in the parking lot of the Federal Social Security Building in the 17900 block of SE Division Street in Gresham.
Grand jury declares fatal Portland police shooting of 19-year-old was lawful
A grand jury has concluded that a Portland police officer acted lawfully in fatally shooting a 19-year-old who had fired a gun while resisting arrest in Southeast Portland in July. Multnomah County prosecutors on Tuesday announced the grand jury’s finding in the police shooting that killed Johnathan Allen Worth. A...
‘Unprovoked’ stabbing at Clark County casino leaves 4 injured; assailant speeds away from scene, sheriff’s office says
A 41-year-old Vancouver man stabbed four people at a Washington casino late Monday night and then led law enforcement on a high-speed car chase, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office said. Several people inside the New Phoenix and Last Frontier Casinos in La Center called 911 shortly before midnight to...
Couple found shot dead in Beaumont-Wilshire neighborhood were ‘joined at the hip,’ neighbor says
Flowers lined the doorstep of the home on Northeast Alameda Street Sunday where an elderly couple was found shot to death just one day earlier. Peter L. Reader Jr., 83, and Barbara Reader, 82, had lived in the home for almost 40 years, neighbors said. Officers responded to reports of...
Motorcyclist dies in SE Portland in hit-run crash
A motorcyclist was killed by a hit-and-run driver in Southeast Portland late Monday afternoon, police said.
KATU.com
Stalking suspect shot by ex-girlfriend's family member outside her Sherwood home
SHERWOOD, Ore. — A man accused of stalking an ex-girlfriend died after he was shot Sunday night by one of her family members during a confrontation outside her home near Sherwood, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said. The incident happened shortly before 8 p.m. on Southwest 207th Avenue...
Two people found dead in a Beaumont-Wilshire neighborhood home
PORTLAND, Ore. — Two people were found dead in a home in Portland's Beaumont-Wilshire neighborhood early Saturday morning, according to the Portland Police Bureau. At around 8:52 a.m. officers responded to a report of two people shot in a home in the 3600 block of Northeast Alameda Street between Northeast 35th and 37th Avenue, near Beaumont Middle School.
kptv.com
Man arrested for threatening to shoot people at Heritage High School
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - A man has been arrested for threatening to shoot people at a Vancouver high school, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. On Tuesday, at about 1:45 p.m., deputies responded to a call of threats at Heritage High School. The sheriff’s office said Jesse Stowell came to the school and made threats to return with a gun and shoot people who had been involved in a fight with his sister the day before at the school.
Motorcyclist killed in SE Portland crash; other driver flees scene, police say
A driver on Monday afternoon fled the scene of a crash that killed a motorcyclist, Portland police said. Officers arrived at Southeast Division Street, near 154th Avenue, shortly before 5 p.m. Monday to find the motorcyclist lying in the street, dead. The driver of the other vehicle involved in the crash already had left the scene, police said.
‘They were sweet’: Elderly couple found dead in NE Portland home
A man and a woman were found dead with gunshot wounds in a Northeast Portland home Saturday morning, according to Portland police.
Fire at former Elk’s Club lodge in Portland draws multiple engines
The building that housed the former Elks Club Lodge was reportedly subject to a fire on Tuesday. Fortunately, no injuries or fatalities ensued, as the building was empty at the time, said Portland Fire and Rescue.
Man accused of fatally stabbing roommate in SE Portland
Andrew M. Morrow is accused of using two kitchen knives to fatally stab his 24-year-old roommate in Southeast Portland Friday, according to court papers. Morrow was arraigned Monday afternoon in Multnomah County Circuit Court on allegations of second-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon.
kptv.com
Portland musician on long road to recovery after hit-and-run
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A North Portland woman is on what will likely be a long road to recovery after being hurt in a hit-and-run. Natalie Lucio was the woman behind the wheel when that driver slammed into her, and says, “you don’t expect a drunk driver to hit you at 7:16 in the morning.”
