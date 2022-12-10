ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KXL

Manhunt Underway for Man Suspected of Killing Kathryn Mulbach

Police are searching across the country for a man suspecting of killing a young woman found dead in Powell Butte Nature Park. Jennifer Keller is grieving her sister, 27 year old Kathryn Mulbach, telling our news partner KGW, “She loved her children so much. She was funny.”. Mulbach’s body...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Early morning crime spree ends with 6 shots fired in Sheridan

SHERIDAN Ore. (KPTV) – An Oregon man was arrested Wednesday after a crime spree ending in multiple shots fired. The Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office says suspect Stephen Tyler Lindsey, 22, of Ronde, OR, arrived at a Sheridan home shortly before 5 a.m., first breaking the windows out of two cars, stealing items from inside and then brandishing a 9mm handgun.
SHERIDAN, OR
The Oregonian

Neighbors stunned by shooting that killed 3 in SE Portland, say wounded woman went door-to-door for help

Homeowners in a Southeast Portland cul-de-sac awoke Monday morning to find bloodstains on their front doors and steps. They’d heard gunshots just before 7 p.m. the previous night. Police soon arrived in force and told residents to hunker down in their homes. Believing there was an active threat, specially trained teams searched the area for a suspect.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Family pleads for murder suspect to turn himself in

PORTLAND, Ore — Family of the woman found dead in Powell Butte Nature Park on Dec. 9, Kathryn Muhlbach, 27, plead for the suspect, Jose Caraballo, 43, to turn himself in. He is currently on the run and wanted for murder, police said. "Jose my sister loved you, and...
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Two people found dead in a Beaumont-Wilshire neighborhood home

PORTLAND, Ore. — Two people were found dead in a home in Portland's Beaumont-Wilshire neighborhood early Saturday morning, according to the Portland Police Bureau. At around 8:52 a.m. officers responded to a report of two people shot in a home in the 3600 block of Northeast Alameda Street between Northeast 35th and 37th Avenue, near Beaumont Middle School.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Man arrested for threatening to shoot people at Heritage High School

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - A man has been arrested for threatening to shoot people at a Vancouver high school, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. On Tuesday, at about 1:45 p.m., deputies responded to a call of threats at Heritage High School. The sheriff’s office said Jesse Stowell came to the school and made threats to return with a gun and shoot people who had been involved in a fight with his sister the day before at the school.
VANCOUVER, WA
kptv.com

Portland musician on long road to recovery after hit-and-run

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A North Portland woman is on what will likely be a long road to recovery after being hurt in a hit-and-run. Natalie Lucio was the woman behind the wheel when that driver slammed into her, and says, “you don’t expect a drunk driver to hit you at 7:16 in the morning.”
PORTLAND, OR
