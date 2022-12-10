ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Card Chronicle

Louisville Defeats Bellarmine 73-43

Louisville traveled a whopping six miles away from the Yum Center for an away game against Bellarmine tonight. With the smell of German roasted nuts in the air the Cards handled business against the Knights. The halftime lead was 34-8. To Bellarmine’s credit the second half score was just 40-35...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Card Chronicle

Louisville snaps losing streak with 94-83 win over Western Kentucky

The streak is over. For the first time in the 2022-23 season and the first time in 281 days, the Louisville men’s basketball team has won a game. In numbers that would have been impossible to believe heading into the night, the Cardinals shot 52.0 percent (13-15) from three, 54.4 percent (31-57) from the field, 95.0 percent (19-20) from the free-throw line, had more assists than turnovers (17:13), and scored 37 points more than their season average in a 94-83 win over Western Kentucky Wednesday night.
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy