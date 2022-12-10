The streak is over. For the first time in the 2022-23 season and the first time in 281 days, the Louisville men’s basketball team has won a game. In numbers that would have been impossible to believe heading into the night, the Cardinals shot 52.0 percent (13-15) from three, 54.4 percent (31-57) from the field, 95.0 percent (19-20) from the free-throw line, had more assists than turnovers (17:13), and scored 37 points more than their season average in a 94-83 win over Western Kentucky Wednesday night.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 6 HOURS AGO