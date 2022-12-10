Read full article on original website
lincolnparishjournal.com
Suspicious person arrested on warrants
A Ruston man was arrested Monday morning after police spotted him hiding in a vacant building. A Ruston Police shift supervisor was on patrol about 8:45 a.m. when he saw the man crouched down in a vacant building on E. Mississippi Avenue. Jabarri Thurman, 23, was found on the old city power plant property now owned by a Monroe development company. Thurman was not authorized to be in the building.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Woman arrested at domestic call
A Ruston woman was arrested early Saturday morning after she allegedly struck her boyfriend and took his phone. Ruston Police responded to a Kavanaugh Road apartment about 2:30 a.m. Saturday morning. The victim said he was sitting at a table with coworkers when his girlfriend of five year grabbed his cell phone and ran into the bathroom, locking the door. When she exited the bathroom, she ran outside and threw his phone across the yard. She then reportedly approached him aggressively and struck him on the head with her open hand. The victim said he retrieved his phone and called the police.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Woman arrested twice Saturday
A local woman was arrested twice Saturday after Ruston Police received complaints on her behavior. An officer on patrol was flagged down at the E-Z Mart on S. Farmerville Street about 10:00 a.m. Saturday. The manager reported Martha Jackson, 34, of Dubach, was in the store’s parking lot. He asked her to leave several times, but she refused. The manager had previously banned Jackson from the property because of disruptive behavior.
KTBS
3 Shreveport men convicted of weapons, domestic violence crimes
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Three Shreveport men were convicted in separate proceedings this week in Caddo District Court. A Shreveport man with a felony criminal history found in possession of a weapon and drugs was convicted in Caddo District Court Tuesday. The eight-woman, four-man jury in District Judge Erin Leigh Waddell...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Confrontation with gun prompts arrest
Police arrested a man Thursday during the investigation of an altercation at the Stop & Shop Exxon station in Grambling. Grambling Police officers responded to a report of an aggravated assault at the station at 1010 RWE Jones Drive. The victim pointed out a burgundy Toyota leaving the parking and an officer pursued it.
Bossier Man Wanted for Smashing Window at Local Business
On 11-25-22, Bossier City Police responded to 407 Barksdale, boot barn in reference to property damage. A customer came into the business and wanted to sell his used boots. The owner of the business told him he was not interested in the boots and did not want to purchase them from him. The customer got mad and walked out of the store, once outside the store the customer bumped a statue, knocking it over, breaking the window in the store front. The customer, his wife, and child just walked off.
ktalnews.com
SPD searching for suspect in rape of juvenile
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are searching for a man accused of raping a juvenile. Officials say Joseph Douglas is charged with one count of 2nd-degree rape. A warrant was issued for his arrest last Thursday. Second-degree rape is when the victim did not give consent because of...
Shreveport Man Arrested for Abusing Girlfriend and Shooting Dog
A Shreveport man was arrested after he beat up his pregnant girlfriend and shot her dog to death. On Saturday, September 10, at 1:47 a.m. the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the 10400 block of E. Kings Hwy. The victim reported her boyfriend and father of her child, Kevin McKeaver Jr., 21, as a suspect. During the incident, McKeaver shoved the pregnant victim in a bathroom cabinet, struck her in the face, and pulled hair from her head. McKeaver then went to a bedroom and grabbed a pistol before he left the residence. As he walked through the living room to leave, he shot the victim’s dog to death while it was locked in its kennel. McKeaver had left the residence before deputies arrived.
KTBS
Three people injured in Bossier City shooting
BOSSIER CITY, La. - A shooting in Bossier's K Side neighborhood left three people injured. The gunfire broke out on Traffic and Berry streets around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday night. Police said officers arrived on scene and discovered one person with a gunshot wound. Two other people then approached also suffering from gunshot wounds.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Convicted felon arrested with pistol
A Monroe man was arrested Wednesday on several charges as he fled on foot from a traffic stop. A Ruston Police officer stopped a Toyota Corolla traveling the wrong way on Trenton Street, a one-way highway, about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. The officer saw a passenger in the back seat...
KSLA
Magnolia man arrested in connection to fatal shooting
MAGNOLIA, Ark. (KSLA) - According to the Magnolia Police Department, a man has been arrested in connection to a fatal November shooting. On Nov. 12, officers responded to a shots fired call in the 600 block of Smith Street. Upon arrival, they found Demontray Hall, 32, of Shreveport, dead from an apparent gun shot wound.
KSLA
SPD, special response team on scene of standoff for over 12 hours; suspect sought
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police responded to reports of a domestic call at 7:57 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11 at a residence in the 6200 block of Border Lane. Upon arrival, an officer was able to secure the victim. However, the suspect, 28-year-old O.B. Washington, then closed the door to the home and refused to exit. The officer moved the victim to a safe area and called for backup.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Police respond to praying man
Ruston Police arrested a man for drug possession after a call reporting the man was kneeling in the street. Officers responded to Larson Street Wednesday evening to find Larry Moss, Jr., 37, of Ruston kneeling below a street light with his arms outstretched. Moss said he comes to that location to pray.
ktalnews.com
SPD: Man wanted for beating, knocking out ex’s teeth
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are looking for a man who is wanted on multiple charges after Shreveport police say he severely beat his ex-girlfriend and knocked out several of her teeth. Police say 42-year-old Shamichael Sabbath is wanted for one count of aggravated burglary, one count of...
Burglary takes place at Farmerville restaurant; police searching for suspect
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Farmerville Police Department is currently investigating a burglary that took place at RoRo’s Snack Shack located on Sterlington Highway. According to police, the suspect allegedly forced entry into the establishment around 1:45 AM on Sunday, December 11, 2022. The suspect was […]
Two men arrested during vehicle theft investigation, Farmerville Police confirm
Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 9, 2022, the Farmerville Police Department confirmed that they arrested two suspects in recent vehicle thefts. On December 2, 2022, police received a report of a stolen Honda ATV from Barron Drive in Farmerville, La. According to authorities, the suspect […]
southarkansassun.com
El Dorado Police Seek Leads in Cyber Attack Linked to Homicide
December 8 marks the one-year anniversary of the homicide of Carolyn Richards in El Dorado, Arkansas. Richards was found dead inside her apartment at the Haygood Neal Garden Apartments. The cause of death was determined to be a homicide, based on the report of Scarlett Gully. According to investigators, there...
Magnolia man arrested for the November 2022 homicide of a Shreveport man
MAGNOLIA, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 12, 2022, Magnolia Police were called to Smith Street in Magnolia, Ark. due to a possible shooting. Upon arrival, officers located the deceased body of 32-year-old Demontray Hall, who was a native of Shreveport, La. According to Magnolia Banner-News, they discovered evidence in their investigation and identified 32-year-old Rico […]
lincolnparishjournal.com
RPD searches for shoplifter
The Ruston Police Department is looking to the community to help identify a shoplifter. If you recognize the individual in the picture above, please contact the Ruston Police Department Criminal Investigative Division at 318-255-4141 or CrimeStoppers of Lincoln Parish. CrimeStopper information can be given in several ways: individuals can call 318-255-1111, text a tip to “TIP515 plus your message” to CRIMES (274637) or submit a tip online at rustonlincolncrimestoppers.com.
KTBS
Hours-long standoff in Bossier City ends with suspect in custody
BOSSIER CITY, La. -- A four-hour long standoff with an armed man ended peacefully early Monday morning due to the efforts of Bossier City Police and Fire Departments, the city said Monday in a news release. At approximately 2 a.m., BCPD dispatch received a call from a concerned resident at...
