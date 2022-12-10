Read full article on original website
Related
WBKO
Fatal collision in LaRue County left 1 dead and another injured
HODGENVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police responded to a two-vehicle fatal collision in Larue County Monday afternoon. On Dec. 12, KSP received a call from the Larue County Dispatch requesting assistance in investigating a two-vehicle fatal collision near the intersection of Greensburg Road and Malcomb Drive. The investigation revealed...
fox56news.com
18-year-old dead in single-vehicle crash in Danville
DANVILLE, Ky. (FOX 56) – Danville police and emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle crash on Tuesday. At 10:20 a.m., police gathered near the entrance to LSC Communications on Lebanon Road where police said a vehicle, driven by 18-year-old Camille Harmon, lost control of her vehicle and veered off the roadway.
wnky.com
Dump truck accident causes detour in Barren County
GLASGOW, Ky. – Some drivers passing through Glasgow may need to seek an alternate route this evening. On Tuesday afternoon, a dump truck overturned in the 15,000 block of Roseville Road, according to deputy director Marcus Thurman of Glasgow-Barren County Emergency Management. Thurman says emergency crews responded to the...
k105.com
Dense fog causes Grayson Co. juvenile to miss stop sign, travel down embankment
Dense fog caused a Grayson County juvenile to drive down an embankment at the intersection of the William Thomason Byway and Brandenburg Road. Friday night at approximately 11:00, Leitchfield Police Department Sgt. Keith Harrell and Officer DJ Newton, Grayson County Deputy Justin Cockerel, the Leitchfield Fire Department and EMS responded to the crash and found the female juvenile, driving a Toyota Camry, had traveled through the stop sign as she drove north on the bypass, crossed Brandenburg Road and traveled down an embankment.
WBKO
Road closed in Barren Co. for tree removal
GLASGOW Ky. (WBKO) - Barren County Judge Executive, Micheal Hale, has announced a road closure that may affect morning and evening commutes for some drivers beginning December 12, 2022. Bristletown Road, between Bristletown Hills and R.C. Woods Road, is now closed to through traffic. This is necessary due to the...
wymt.com
Reckless driving complaint leaves Southern Kentucky man facing several charges
WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Wayne County man is facing a number of charges after police followed up on a report of someone driving reckless. On Saturday afternoon, deputies were dispatched to Highway 776 where they found the suspect and his car. Police stopped the car after the driver committed a traffic violation while turning from Michigan Avenue onto Walnut Street in Monticello.
wymt.com
Wild chase ends with suspect attempting to murder police officer in Wayne County
WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A weekend call for help sent police officers on a wild chase that ended with one man having to be tazed to be taken into custody. On Saturday evening, dispatch in Wayne County received a call from Thompson Road from a man who reported his daughter’s ex-boyfriend had taken her against her will and sped off in a truck in the Spann Hill area.
wymt.com
Late night suspicious person complaint leads to fight with police
WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One man is behind bars facing multiple charges after a complaint turned into a fight with police. On Saturday night around 11, police were called to Ritner Road in Wayne County after several people called to report a suspicious man and woman randomly knocking on doors of homes in the area.
Wave 3
Louisville pediatrician urges vaccinations after son passes away from the flu
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville pediatrician is raising awareness after the loss of his son to make sure others are prepared for what officials warn could be the worst flu season in years. His message comes after a four-year-old from Bullitt County died from the flu. Ever since he...
WLKY.com
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Police looking for 3 who burglarized Radcliff smoke shop
RADCLIFF, Ky. — Police are investigating a smash-and-grab break-in at a store in Radcliff that was caught on camera. Just before 4 a.m. on Saturday, three suspects wearing hoodies and face coverings broke into Mr. Tobacco and Vapor. The store is in the Radcliff Plaza Shopping Center on North Dixie Blvd.
kentuckytoday.com
Ky. Baptist churches creatively depict first Christmas for communities
Living nativities and walk-through dramas depicting the first Christmas are presentations offered by many Kentucky Baptist churches. Three of those may serve as models for churches that might want to pursue such endeavors. From the large church model, First Baptist Church of Madisonville stages “Return to Bethlehem,” using church members...
k105.com
45 minute high-speed pursuit begins in parking lot of KSP Post 4, ends in arrest of man on fleeing, drug trafficking charges
A high-speed pursuit began that began at Kentucky State Police Post 4 headquarters ended in the arrest of an Elizabethtown man on fleeing and drug trafficking charges. Monday morning, 18-year-old Qua’Darrius Skillman was in a Kia Forte in the parking lot of KSP Post 4 headquarters in Elizabethtown as a friend was inside being interviewed, according to a report by The News-Enterprise.
WBKO
Sentencing delayed for former Barren County educator
BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - The sentencing for a former Barren County educator accused of sexual conduct with a student has been delayed. William Kyle Gardner, 30, of Horse Cave, pleaded guilty to having sexual relations with a minor after a 2019 investigation. According to court documents, Gardner originally signed...
wdrb.com
Hole Lotta Love Donuts in Elizabethtown closes after 10 months in business
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It was a bittersweet Sunday for a sweet spot in Elizabethtown. Hole Lotta Love Donuts closed its doors permanently on Sunday. The donut shop first opened in March 2022 and quickly became known as a location offering opportunities of employment to people of all abilities. Owners...
935wain.com
Sheriff’s Office Arrests Adair County Man After Armed Robbery
The Adair County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint from Adair 911 of an armed robbery at the HWY 206 Food Mart on Friday, December 9th, 2022 at 1:46 pm. Dispatch advised K-9 Deputy Chandler Staten that a white male had entered the store, wearing a white shirt, hat and glasses. The male had a shotgun in his hands and pointed it at the clerk. He then demanded money from the register. The suspect fled in a black dodge Dakota last seen on Vester Road. Law Enforcement from the Sheriff’s Office, Columbia Police Department and Kentucky State Police saturated the area, but were unable to locate the vehicle.
WBKO
Juvenile charged after school threat investigation in Glasgow
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - The Glasgow Police Department says they charged a juvenile after they were accused of making a threat against Glasgow Independent Schools. Police responded to a complaint of a school threat after they were made aware of the allegations on social media. Police say a juvenile had...
wdrb.com
Elizabethtown group supporting mothers grieving with loss of a child
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The death of a child can feel even more painful during the holidays, but a group of women has found comfort and community in the midst of grief. With heavy hearts, a group of local mothers in Elizabethtown founded "Moms Left Behind." The group that meets weekly gathered on Sunday evening.
wymt.com
Upper respiratory illnesses sweeping across Kentucky
KENTUCKY (WYMT) - There is a lot of sickness moving through Central and Southern Kentucky, according to health experts. Many have the flu, and some have COVID-19, but there are also some other issues people are dealing with. We tried to speak with a doctor in Danville Tuesday afternoon about...
Kentucky firefighter, patient treated after suspected fentanyl exposure
A Spencer County firefighter was taken to the hospital after a suspected fentanyl exposure.
k105.com
One of two long-missing Radcliff teens found. Rosalyn Velazquez still missing.
A Hardin County teen missing since May 2021 has been found, according to the Radcliff Police Department. Kamari L. Johnson was 16 when she disappeared on May 25. She had last been seen near Lake Road in the Happy Valley neighborhood in south Radcliff. Radcliff police, on Saturday, said in...
Comments / 0