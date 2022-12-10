ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

WLWT 5

Assault with injuries reported on Beechpoint Drive in Oxford

OXFORD, Ohio — Assault with injuries reported on Beechpoint Drive in Oxford. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to...
OXFORD, OH
WLWT 5

Crews responding to Hamilton for reports of crash with injuries

HAMILTON, Ohio — Crews responding to Hamilton for reports of a crash with injuries. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
HAMILTON, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on Springdale Road, Colerain Township

NORTHBROOK, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Springdale Road in Colerain Township. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, OH
WLWT 5

Report of a crash on I-275 westbound nr. Montgomery Road

MONTGOMERY, Ohio — Report of a crash on I-275 westbound near Montgomery Road, on the shoulder. Injury status unknown, police are responding. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload...
MONTGOMERY, OH
WLWT 5

Police close I-71/75 in Fort Mitchell following, crash

COVINGTON, Ky. — Police have closed northbound I-71/75 in Fort Mitchell after a crash, Wednesday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The crash was reported at 10:31 a.m. near the Kyles Lane exit by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. There is...
FORT MITCHELL, KY

