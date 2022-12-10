Read full article on original website
Big Regional Grocery Store is Permanently Closing a Location in 2023
Husband and wife, both aged 100, die holding hands just hours apart after being married for 80 years
Cincinnati Holocaust museum to offer free admission for rest of year
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in Indiana
A passenger faces federal charges after taking a box cutter onto the plane, prompting an emergency landing.
WLWT 5
Police responding to reports of strong arm robbery on Losantiville Avenue
CINCINNATI — Police responding to reports of a strong arm robbery on Losantiville Avenue in Roselawn.
WLWT 5
Report of person shooting at passing vehicle on Reading Rd, Roselawn
CINCINNATI — Report of person shooting at a passing vehicle on Reading Road at Northwood Drive in Roselawn. There is also a report of another person with a gun at the same location. Police are responding.
WLWT 5
An assault with injuries has been reported on Harrison Avenue, Westwood
CINCINNATI — An assault with injuries has been reported on Harrison Avenue in Westwood.
WLWT 5
Police responding to reported assault with injuries on Lafeuille Avenue in Westwood
CINCINNATI — Police responding to reported assault with injuries on Lafeuille Avenue in Westwood.
WLWT 5
Police responding to reported major gas leak on New Garver Road in Monroe
MONROE, Ohio — Police responding to a reported major gas leak on New Garver Road in Monroe.
WLWT 5
Crews responding to reported barn fire on Maud Hughes Rd in Middletown
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Crews responding to reported barn fire on Maud Hughes Road in Middletown.
WLWT 5
Police are responding to report of a crash on Edwards Road at Rookwood Commons
CINCINNATI — Police are responding to a report of a crash on Edwards Road at the entrance to Rookwood Commons. Traffic is impacted.
WLWT 5
Assault with injuries reported on Beechpoint Drive in Oxford
OXFORD, Ohio — Assault with injuries reported on Beechpoint Drive in Oxford.
WLWT 5
Crews responding to Hamilton for reports of crash with injuries
HAMILTON, Ohio — Crews responding to Hamilton for reports of a crash with injuries.
Fox 19
Murder suspect arrested after man found shot inside burning car in North College Hill
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An arrest had been made after a man was found shot inside a burning car in North College Hill more than eight months ago. Jamiah Richardson, 25, is suspected of killing 22-year-old Brennan Crites, according to the Cincinnati Police Department. On April 8, in the 1500 block...
WLWT 5
Police: Woman charged in death of man found shot inside burned car in North College Hill
CINCINNATI — A woman has been arrested months after a man was found shot inside a burning car in North College Hill. It happened on April 8 around 9:16 a.m. when the North College Hill Police Department and Fire Department Personnel responded to the 1500 block of Galbraith Road for a report of a vehicle on fire.
WLWT 5
Crews are responding to report of a structure fire on Decker Crane Lane in Covington
COVINGTON, Ky. — Crews are responding to a report of a structure fire on Decker Crane Lane, near Madison Pike, in Covington.
WLWT 5
Report of a crash on Rapid Run near Covedale, West Price Hill
CINCINNATI — Police are responding to a report of a crash on Rapid Run Road near Covedale Avenue in West Price Hill. The road is blocked.
WLWT 5
Reports of a person injured in a crash on Cheviot Road, Colerain Township
CINCINNATI — Reports of a person injured in a crash on Cheviot Road in Colerain Township.
WLWT 5
Police responding to reported assault with injuries on Poplar Street in the West End
CINCINNATI — Police responding to reported assault with injuries on Poplar Street in the West End.
WLWT 5
Police close section of Hamilton Avenue in Colerain Township due to a crash
FOREST PARK, Ohio — A section of Hamilton Avenue is closed in Colerain Township after a crash, Wednesday morning. The crash was reported by the Ohio Department of Transportation near the I-275 entrance ramp at...
WLWT 5
Police on scene of a reported stabbing on Chesterdale Circle in Springdale
SPRINGDALE, Ohio — Police on scene of a reported stabbing on Chesterdale Circle in Springdale.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Springdale Road, Colerain Township
NORTHBROOK, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Springdale Road in Colerain Township.
WLWT 5
Report of a crash on I-275 westbound nr. Montgomery Road
MONTGOMERY, Ohio — Report of a crash on I-275 westbound near Montgomery Road, on the shoulder. Injury status unknown, police are responding.
WLWT 5
Police close I-71/75 in Fort Mitchell following, crash
COVINGTON, Ky. — Police have closed northbound I-71/75 in Fort Mitchell after a crash, Wednesday morning. The crash was reported at 10:31 a.m. near the Kyles Lane exit by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. There is...
