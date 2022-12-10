Read full article on original website
wdrb.com
Northbound lanes of Gene Snyder near Westport Road reopen after car, semi crash
LOUISVILLE, KY. (WDRB) -- An accident involving a car and a semi-truck on the Gene Snyder in the area of Westport Road shut down the northbound lanes Wednesday evening, according to a MetroSafe supervisor. MetroSafe says the call for the accident came in shortly before 7 p.m. The northbound lanes...
LMPD: 1 dead after fatal collision on Greenbelt Highway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police is investigating a fatal collision that happened on the Greenbelt Highway Wednesday afternoon. Police said officers responded to the call of a collision on the Greenbelt Highway at Logistics Drive around 6:15 p.m. LMPD said their initial investigation showed a semi attempted to...
wdrb.com
1 person dies after vehicle collides with semi on Greenbelt Highway, LMPD says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One person died after their vehicle crashed into a semitruck on the Greenbelt Highway Wednesday evening. According to Dwight Mitchell, a spokesperson for Louisville Metro Police, officers responded to the collision around 6:15 p.m. Police believe the semi was turning left from eastbound Logistics Drive onto...
WLKY.com
Expect delays on I-71 in Oldham County due to multi-vehicle crash
OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. — UPDATE: At least one lane is now open, but drivers should still expect traffic delays. A portion of Interstate-71 is shut down due to a crash, according to Oldham County Central Dispatch. Multiple vehicles were involved in a crash Tuesday morning on I-71 in Oldham...
wdrb.com
Eastbound lanes of I-64 on Sherman Minton Bridge closed until Dec. 23
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The eastbound lanes of Interstate 64 crossing the Sherman Minton Bridge will be closed for more than a week. The lanes were shut down at 4 a.m. as part of a planned nine-day directional closure of the bridge. That means drivers can't take the bridge to...
WBKO
Fatal collision in LaRue County left 1 dead and another injured
HODGENVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police responded to a two-vehicle fatal collision in Larue County Monday afternoon. On Dec. 12, KSP received a call from the Larue County Dispatch requesting assistance in investigating a two-vehicle fatal collision near the intersection of Greensburg Road and Malcomb Drive. The investigation revealed...
wdrb.com
Wednesday morning fire damages Louisville apartment building
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Fire damaged a Louisville apartment building Wednesday morning. MetroSafe said the call came in just before 7:30 a.m. on Rock Cliff Court, near Goldsmith Lane, in the Bashford Manor neighborhood. The Louisville Fire Department said it appears to have started on the balcony of a second-floor...
WLKY.com
Man arrested after crashing car into family visiting Louisville due back in court
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A southern Indiana man arrested for crashing his car into a family from Kansas is due back in court on Wednesday. Michael Hurley is charged with murder, assault and driving under the influence. "Trey" Jones was killed when Hurley drove onto a downtown sidewalk back in...
wdrb.com
LMPD: Man on bicycle hit by vehicle in November dies from injuries
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man who was hospitalized in November after he was hit by a vehicle has died. It happened around 3:30 p.m. Nov. 14 on National Turnpike at Farmers Lane, according to Louisville Metro Police. First responders found the man with serious injuries. He was taken to...
One person hospitalized after fire near PRP neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One person is in the hospital Tuesday night after a fire broke out near the PRP neighborhood. In a briefing at the scene, PRP Fire Chief Jason Meiman said their crews responded to a mobile home on Night Acres Lane off Cane Run Road around 9:30 p.m. after getting calls about an explosion.
Wave 3
LMPD: Woman in hospital after shooting in Parkland neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a woman was shot in the Parkland neighborhood on Wednesday morning. Officers were called to the 900 block of South 26th Street around 2:30 a.m. and found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. The wound is being called non-life threatening.
Wave 3
All lanes blocked on I-264 East after multi-vehicle crash, TRIMARC says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Drivers can expect delays after multiple cars crashed on I-264 East Sunday afternoon. TRIMARC said the crash happened at mile marker 14.2 near Newburg Road around 2 p.m. At least three cars were involved, blocking all lanes. Lanes are estimated to be closed for an hour.
Woman found suffering from gunshot wound in west Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman is in the hospital after she was shot in Louisville's California neighborhood on Wednesday morning. Around 2:30 a.m., Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a shooting in the 900 block of South 26th Street, according to an LMPD press release. Officers on scene found...
WLKY.com
Homicide Unit now leading Jefferson Mall shooting investigation
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The shooting at a Louisville mall is now a homicide investigation, police say. The shooting happened around 5 p.m. Monday at the Jefferson Mall, which was filled with shoppers. Police said there was an altercation inside, and then shots were fired in the parking lot. The...
wdrb.com
Louisville police continue search for suspect after teen shot at Jefferson Mall
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson Mall officials released a statement Tuesday as Louisville police continue searching for the person who shot a male teen in the parking lot late Monday afternoon. A statement posted on the Jefferson Mall Facebook page says it's business as usual on Tuesday, and that "Louisville...
wdrb.com
1 person in critical condition after shooting at Jefferson Mall, Louisville police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A male teenager is in critical condition after a shooting at Jefferson Mall on Monday evening, according to Louisville Metro Police. The report of the shooting came around 4:45 p.m. at the mall located on Outer Loop in Okolona. LMPD said the scene was secure as of 5:25 p.m.
wdrb.com
Louisville woman gathering donations for several families displaced by recent apartment fire
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville woman is trying to support families devastated after a fire destroyed several units of an apartment complex in the Jacobs neighborhood on Dec. 8. According to Louisville Fire, one person died and at least three adults and three children were taken to the hospital...
wdrb.com
KSP Foundation raffling off truck honoring trooper killed in the line of duty
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky State Police Foundation is preparing to raffle off a used 1990s truck that was restored by a trooper who was killed in the line of duty. Joseph Cameron Ponder spent countless hours on his truck during his brief visits home from the U.S. Navy.
wbiw.com
Habitual traffic offender is arrested after officer spots him driving a vehicle
BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested on Thursday, December 8th after a Bedford Police officer on routine patrols spotted a white Pontiac G6 parked at the gas pumps at the Circle K gas station at 16th and O streets. The officers recognized the driver as 35-year-old Jeffrey Novak...
Wave 3
LMPD respond to Jefferson Mall after reports of active aggressor
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville police are responding to the Jefferson Mall on Outer Loop after reports of an active aggressor came in. Metrosafe said calls came in around 4:43 p.m. reporting a possible shooting. Police are at the scene. This story will be updated.
