Louisville, KY

WHAS11

LMPD: 1 dead after fatal collision on Greenbelt Highway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police is investigating a fatal collision that happened on the Greenbelt Highway Wednesday afternoon. Police said officers responded to the call of a collision on the Greenbelt Highway at Logistics Drive around 6:15 p.m. LMPD said their initial investigation showed a semi attempted to...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

1 person dies after vehicle collides with semi on Greenbelt Highway, LMPD says

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One person died after their vehicle crashed into a semitruck on the Greenbelt Highway Wednesday evening. According to Dwight Mitchell, a spokesperson for Louisville Metro Police, officers responded to the collision around 6:15 p.m. Police believe the semi was turning left from eastbound Logistics Drive onto...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WBKO

Fatal collision in LaRue County left 1 dead and another injured

HODGENVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police responded to a two-vehicle fatal collision in Larue County Monday afternoon. On Dec. 12, KSP received a call from the Larue County Dispatch requesting assistance in investigating a two-vehicle fatal collision near the intersection of Greensburg Road and Malcomb Drive. The investigation revealed...
LARUE COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

Wednesday morning fire damages Louisville apartment building

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Fire damaged a Louisville apartment building Wednesday morning. MetroSafe said the call came in just before 7:30 a.m. on Rock Cliff Court, near Goldsmith Lane, in the Bashford Manor neighborhood. The Louisville Fire Department said it appears to have started on the balcony of a second-floor...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

LMPD: Man on bicycle hit by vehicle in November dies from injuries

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man who was hospitalized in November after he was hit by a vehicle has died. It happened around 3:30 p.m. Nov. 14 on National Turnpike at Farmers Lane, according to Louisville Metro Police. First responders found the man with serious injuries. He was taken to...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

One person hospitalized after fire near PRP neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One person is in the hospital Tuesday night after a fire broke out near the PRP neighborhood. In a briefing at the scene, PRP Fire Chief Jason Meiman said their crews responded to a mobile home on Night Acres Lane off Cane Run Road around 9:30 p.m. after getting calls about an explosion.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

LMPD: Woman in hospital after shooting in Parkland neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a woman was shot in the Parkland neighborhood on Wednesday morning. Officers were called to the 900 block of South 26th Street around 2:30 a.m. and found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. The wound is being called non-life threatening.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Woman found suffering from gunshot wound in west Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman is in the hospital after she was shot in Louisville's California neighborhood on Wednesday morning. Around 2:30 a.m., Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a shooting in the 900 block of South 26th Street, according to an LMPD press release. Officers on scene found...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Homicide Unit now leading Jefferson Mall shooting investigation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The shooting at a Louisville mall is now a homicide investigation, police say. The shooting happened around 5 p.m. Monday at the Jefferson Mall, which was filled with shoppers. Police said there was an altercation inside, and then shots were fired in the parking lot. The...
LOUISVILLE, KY

