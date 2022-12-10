Read full article on original website
ETH/BTC on the verge of a sharp 23% move; what to expect?
YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) – Leading cryptocurrencies Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) trended sideways on Dec 13, unable to break above their resistances. As a result of the week-long sideways consolidation, BTC/USD exchange rate bobbed at just above $17,100, while ETH/USD stood at $1,270. Meanwhile, investors might see a sharp move on the ETH/BTC chart.
New Project Shines Bright – Oryen Network Outlook Better Than Maker Or Solana
In investing, timing is vital to maximizing profits. Identifying these projects gives investors a step ahead in joining massive bull trends before they even occur. In crypto, DeFi projects are emerging each day, and one particular project stands out: Oryen Network. The project has recently gained massive traction from the crypto community as its tokenomics remain solid against Solana and Maker.
SmarterWorx Is on The Forefront of NFT Yield, Outpacing ApeCoin And Solana
Generating revenue in the crypto sector goes hand-in-hand with value addition. Users will readily invest in projects that sustainably earn them high yields. Otherwise, projects built on shaky frameworks may rise rapidly and come down just as quickly, wiping out investors’ assets. NFT trading may be the riskiest for...
Toncoin (TON) Price Rallies 15%, Why The Bulls Are Not Done Yet
Toncoin price started a major rally above the $1.85 resistance. TON/USDT surged above a crucial contracting triangle with resistance near $1.85 on the daily chart. The price could rise further above the $2.40 and $2.50 levels. Toncoin price is surging above $2.00. TON/USDT is outperforming bitcoin and might continue to...
BinaryX Introduces Cyber Incubation Fund to Support Blockchain Games
Singapore, Singapore, 12th December, 2022, Chainwire. BinaryX launches a new 220,000 BNX Cyber Incubation Fund, aimed at driving the growth and adoption of Web3 games. The fund, supported by the project team, seed investors and members of the BNX community, will be used to invest in on-chain gaming projects that utilize or are experimenting with blockchain technology. BinaryX is also offering advisory services alongside the fund to bolster support for projects under the fund.
Goldman Sachs Needs Crypto, And It Is Not The Other Way Around
BERLIN (CoinChapter.com) — Goldman Sachs may have been eyeing the crypto market for its next institutional service despite the sector’s extreme losses in 2022. Goldman Sachs wants a Takeover Affected Crypto Companies. The banking giant is planning to buy crypto companies and is reportedly doing its due diligence.
Fed raises key rate by half-point and signals more to come
The Federal Reserve reinforced its inflation fight by raising its key interest rate for the seventh time this year and signaling more hikes to come
Bitcoin risks a drop to $15K amid Binance FUD, despite bullish cues from Fed
YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) – Bitcoin registered a 5% uptick since Dec 12, hitting a monthly high of $17,300 on Dec 14. The uptick started ahead of the Fed meeting that discussed the latest CPI report. However, despite the favorable cues from the subsiding inflation, the flagship crypto could pair its gains, dropping to approximately $15,000 amid the Binance FUD. Here’s why.
Shiba Inu Coin, ADA, XRP Prices Plummet As Fed Hikes Continue
PATNA (CoinChapter.com) — The cryptocurrency market plummeted after the Fed announced a 0.5% hike in interest rates. Shiba Inu coin (SHIB), Ripple (XRP), and Cardano (ADA) price faced significant selling pressure near immediate resistance, with BTC and ETH reversing their day’s gains. The slightly favorable US CPI data...
DeFi Yield Protocol Rebrands as Dypius to Help Users Embrace Metaverse Opportunities
Bucharest, Romania, 12th December, 2022, Chainwire. After experiencing success in the crypto space, DeFi Yield Protocol announces a complete rebranding to Dypius. The experienced team conducted several months’ worth of research to come up with the best way to represent what they had evolved into over the years. Dypius has the suffix of the nebulae in the galaxy. Nebulas are the formations of gas, dust, and other materials that “clump” together to form denser regions in the universe. They attract further matter and eventually become dense enough to form stars, planets, and planetary system objects. Dypius is the place of creation of stars, planets, and life. This is Dypius, a place to create and shape the future!
First Outlook at The Conglomerate Capital´s token CONG
Since its announcement, The Conglomerate Capital (TCC) project has been garnering a lot of attention. Some people are calling it the next big thing in the crypto world, and there is certainly a lot of hype surrounding it. Our group of crypto journalists decided to take a closer look at...
Three Crypto Projects Not To Miss: Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Big Eyes (BIG)
For many investors, a lower entry price for cryptocurrencies represents the opportunity to see a larger degree of returns. Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), currently in Phase 3 of its presale following a 655% price increase, DeFi meme coin Big Eyes (BIG), and established player Shiba Inu (SHIB) are all available for under $1. Here’s why you can’t afford to miss them at that bargain price.
CPI report shows 7.1% core inflation – what does it mean for Bitcoin?
YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) – The US Consumer Price Index (CPI) report released on Dec 13 shows core inflation rose just 0.1% from the previous month, lower than the expectations of a 0.3% monthly increase and stood at 7.1% year-over-year. The moderate increase signifies that the runaway inflation is “beginning to...
Gaming Platform Azarus to list on Uniswap – onramps multi-million streaming audience to blockchain
San Francisco, USA, 13th December, 2022, Chainwire. Azarus will be hosting a keynote stream in partnership with Animoca Brands at 7am UTC on Wednesday, December 14th (11pm PST on Tuesday, December 13th) to reveal the imminent listing on Uniswap of the AzaCoin, an ERC-20 Token on Ethereum Mainnet, which will list on Uniswap on January 11, 2023.
What is the potential of these cryptos: Snowfall protocol (SNW), Chainlink (LINK), and Polygon (MATIC)
With the world of cryptocurrency expanding at such a quick speed, it’s no surprise that investors want to get in on the action. With so many cryptos to select from, it might be tough to tell which ones are the most promising. In this article, we will look at the potential of three of the most popular cryptos on the market: Snowfall Protocol (SNW), Chainlink (LINK), and Polygon (MATIC).
Platypus Launches Native Stablecoin USP
Hong Kong, Hong Kong, 13th December, 2022, Chainwire. Platypus Finance is launching USP, a protocol-native stablecoin. USP’s deployment has emerged from Platypus’ goal of improving capital efficiency for its users. USP also resolves long-running collateral issues associated with stablecoins. The native Platypus Finance stablecoin has been designed to reduce the liquidity fragmentation and scattered assets that are endemic to many protocols.
Bitcoin Price Near Crucial Juncture, Can BTC Bulls Save The Day?
Bitcoin price started a downside correction from the $17,500 resistance. BTC/USD traded below a major bullish trend line with support at $17,000 on the 4-hours chart. The price must stay above the $16,750 support to avoid a bearish reversal. Bitcoin price is moving lower below $17,000. BTC/USD could accelerate lower...
Sam Bankman-Fried granted special privileges to Alameda Research in FTX trade
YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — Alameda Research, Sam Bankman-Fried’s bankrupt trading firm, had an unfair trading advantage on the defunct crypto exchange FTX. According to a recent filing by the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), executives of the exchange granted special privileges to the trading firm. In its complaint...
Can cryptocurrency make me rich? Worldcoinstats has the answer!
Are you wondering if cryptocurrency can make you rich? Look no further than Worldcoinstats for the answer! Worldcoinstats is a comprehensive online resource that provides up-to-date information on the performance of various cryptocurrencies in the market. It offers valuable insight into how much money investors can make from their cryptocurrency...
Everything You Need To Know About Hash Rate
In the world of cryptocurrencies, there are many different metrics. One of those metrics is known as “hash power” or “hash rate.” Ever wonder what the hash rate is? Hash rate is the measurement of your bitcoin’s processing power. It’s a number that represents how...
