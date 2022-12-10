ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Duggars Go All Out for the Holidays! See Jill, Jessa, Joy-Anna’s and More Christmas Decorations

By Kayla Aldecoa
 4 days ago
It’s the most wonderful time of year. The Duggar family of 19 Kids & Counting fame goes all out for the holidays, including with their stunning Christmas decorations.

“These are a few of my favorite things…,” Jill Dillard (née Duggar) captioned a sweet photo of her sons sitting in front of their Christmas tree which she shared via Instagram on December 1. “We are so thankful for our extra little gift this year!” she added, with the hashtag “Rainbow Baby.”

Jill has a lot to celebrate this year as she and husband Derick Dillard welcomed baby No. 3, son Frederick Michael, on July 7.

The happy couple revealed their son’s name held a very special meaning as “Frederick means ‘Peaceful Ruler’ and Michael means ‘Gift from God.’”

The TLC alum later added that Freddy’s name is simply “Derick” with “‘Fre’ added to the front.”

“Similarly, Derick’s name is a variation of his late dad’s name, Rick, that his parents created by adding ‘De’ to the front,” she shared via their Dillard Family Blog just days after giving birth. “We were excited to settle on the name Frederick and incorporate both Derick’s and his dad’s name.”

Baby Freddy – who joined brothers Samuel Scott, born in July 2017, and Israel David, born in April 2015 – is the couple’s rainbow baby after Jill suffered a miscarriage in October 2021.

While it was too early to determine the gender of the child, the couple shared that they had already settled on the name River Bliss. “Here in Arkansas, rivers are often a serene, beautiful escape in nature,” she wrote on their blog at the time. “We also like how the River talked about in the Bible (Rev. 22:1-5) represents God’s life-giving presence.”

Now, as the family gets ready to celebrate their first holiday season with their newborn son, Jill shared that her “heart goes out to anyone still hoping for a Christmas miracle and anyone experiencing loss this season.”

Jill isn’t the only Duggar that has a little more to celebrate this season as sister Joy-Anna Forsyth (née Duggar) revealed she is pregnant and expecting baby No. 3 with husband Austin Forsyth.

“My mama always told me time goes go by faster the older you get … so, I shouldn’t be shocked, but every time I look back one month, one week, or even one day I cannot believe how fast the time slips by,” she shared with a sweet baby bump selfie on October 11. “Cannot believe that it’s been 4 weeks since we found out about this baby!”

Keep scrolling to see photos of the Duggar family’s Christmas decorations.

