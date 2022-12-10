ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

WAFB.com

Homeowner shoots, kills woman burglarizing property, police say

HOUSTON (Gray News) – A homeowner in Houston shot and killed a suspected burglar, according to police. Houston police said they are investigating the fatal shooting that happened around 3:45 a.m. Monday. Officers responded to a report of a shooting, where they found an unresponsive woman in a ditch...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Harris County constable deputies need help identifying porch pirate targeting subdivision in Tomball

TOMBALL, Texas - Authorities need your help finding a porch pirate seen on camera taking packages in a Tomball subdivision. According to Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman, officers were called to a home Monday in the 16000 block of Maplewick Dr. That's where they received surveillance video showing an unidentified woman abruptly taking a package right off the front porch.
TOMBALL, TX
wbrz.com

Inmate shot, killed after struggle with sheriff's deputy in St. Mary courthouse

FRANKLIN - An inmate was shot and killed during a confrontation involving a sheriff's deputy inside a Louisiana courthouse Monday morning. The St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened shortly before 9 a.m. at the parish courthouse in Franklin. Louisiana State Police, which is typically called in to investigate officer-involved shootings, said the detainee died at a hospital.
FRANKLIN, LA
cw39.com

Man shot after altercation at west Houston apartment, HPD says

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is in critical condition after he was shot at an apartment complex in west Houston. It happened around 2 a.m. Wednesday morning at a complex at 11650 West Bellfort. Police say surveillance footage show several men going in and out of the victim’s apartment....
HOUSTON, TX

