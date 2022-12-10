Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Collegiate Baton Rouge names Copeland head boys basketball coach after leaving VarnadoBaton Rouge, LA
USW Union Local 620 holds toy drive for Toys for TotsTina HowellGonzales, LA
4 Great Burger Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Gino's Italian RestaurantM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Colleges are making millions of dollars by promoting sports gambling to their studentsWayness TammBaton Rouge, LA
Suspect fires gunshots inside 7-Eleven after woman would not talk to him, HCSO says
The suspect was trying to talk to a woman but became upset when she wasn't engaging. That's when he got a gun from his car and shot inside the store, authorities say.
Man arrested for DWI with 3 kids in the car near IAH has previous drunk driving charges, Pct. 4 says
The 29-year-old reportedly blew a 0.13 and 0.12 BAC on a breathalyzer. The Texas legal limit is 0.08. Deputies said he was already out on bond for a previous DWI offense.
Man crossing West Little York hit and killed in crash with 18-year-old driver, deputies say
Investigators said the 18-year-old driver showed no signs of impairment and remained at the scene. Deputies had a warning about walking near busy roads.
WAFB.com
Homeowner shoots, kills woman burglarizing property, police say
HOUSTON (Gray News) – A homeowner in Houston shot and killed a suspected burglar, according to police. Houston police said they are investigating the fatal shooting that happened around 3:45 a.m. Monday. Officers responded to a report of a shooting, where they found an unresponsive woman in a ditch...
HPD bodycam video shows aftermath of shots fired at Kingwood homeowner while checking panic alarm
"Sir, do you not see all these lights?" HPD said the man pointed a gun at them when they responded to a panic alarm at his home. Fortunately, no one was hurt.
2 men, woman arrested after trying to steal building materials from construction site, deputies say
Deputies say they arrested two men and a woman who were trying to steal from a construction site in northwest Harris County. But that's not all they found while searching their vehicle.
UPDATE: Suspect in trooper-involved shooting allegedly transporting drugs
Troopers investigating the deadly shooting allegedly found 83 kilograms of cocaine in the man's Suburban.
KPLC TV
Man sentenced to 20 years in connection with body found in woods in 2017
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Boyd “Lurch” Hagood of Baytown, Texas, pleaded guilty to manslaughter Wednesday for his involvement in the killing of Dustin Hammons in August 2017. Dustin Hammons, 22, of Houston, was found dead in the woods near Starks. At the time, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony...
Man makes small purchase before robbing Third Ward convenience store at gunpoint, HPD says
Authorities said the man, who was last seen wearing a purple Rugrats hoodie and light-colored jeans, made a small purchase before he pulled out a gun and demanded money from the cash register.
2 People Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Montgomery County (Montgomery County, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident in Montgomery County on Sunday. The crash happened on State Highway 105 near Walker Road at around 10:30 a.m.
brproud.com
Baton Rouge man charged after EBRSO seizes gun, marijuana and more during traffic stop
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A member of the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office initiated a traffic stop in the 5000 block of McClelland Dr. on Friday, December 9. The traffic stop involved a Black Dodge Avenger with four occupants. One of those occupants was a passenger named...
KHOU
HPD: Grand jury will determine if homeowner who shot alleged car burglar should face charges
HOUSTON — A homeowner shot a woman to death after police said she was breaking into cars in the Spring Branch area. Police said the 26-year-old woman was burglarizing vehicles with a man when a homeowner shot her multiple times. Her body was later found in a ditch on Harland Drive near Antoine Drive.
1 Person Killed And 1 Person Injured In A Fatal Pedestrian Crash In Harris County (Harris County, TX)
According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, a fatal crash was reported on Friday in Harris County. Officials confirmed that one person died due to the pedestrian accident.
Man detained after crashing into sedan near Hobby Airport, killing driver, police said
The pickup driver attempted to pass a slow-moving car before slamming into the sedan, making a U-Turn at an intersection, police said.
fox26houston.com
Harris County constable deputies need help identifying porch pirate targeting subdivision in Tomball
TOMBALL, Texas - Authorities need your help finding a porch pirate seen on camera taking packages in a Tomball subdivision. According to Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman, officers were called to a home Monday in the 16000 block of Maplewick Dr. That's where they received surveillance video showing an unidentified woman abruptly taking a package right off the front porch.
Click2Houston.com
20-year HPD officer dies days after vehicle struck by train in north Houston, chief says
HOUSTON – An off-duty officer with the Houston Police Department has died Monday after his vehicle collided with a train in north Houston Wednesday morning, according to HPD Chief Troy Finner. Finner said the officer, Vidal Lopez, who was a 20-year veteran of the force, was heading to work...
wbrz.com
Inmate shot, killed after struggle with sheriff's deputy in St. Mary courthouse
FRANKLIN - An inmate was shot and killed during a confrontation involving a sheriff's deputy inside a Louisiana courthouse Monday morning. The St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened shortly before 9 a.m. at the parish courthouse in Franklin. Louisiana State Police, which is typically called in to investigate officer-involved shootings, said the detainee died at a hospital.
cw39.com
Man shot after altercation at west Houston apartment, HPD says
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is in critical condition after he was shot at an apartment complex in west Houston. It happened around 2 a.m. Wednesday morning at a complex at 11650 West Bellfort. Police say surveillance footage show several men going in and out of the victim’s apartment....
KTRE
‘Ruthless killer’ who murdered Texas college student during armed robbery sentenced to 45 years in prison
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Shanden Powell, 24, of Houston, was sentenced to 45 years in prison after he robbed a shoe store and then, while out on bond, fatally shot a Texas Southern University student during an armed robbery, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced Sunday. “It is...
proclaimerscv.com
After Officer Shot and Killed Man on I-10, Police Discovered 180 Pounds of Cocaine
After what began as a high-speed chase on I-10 late Thursday night, a cop shot and killed a man who was carrying cocaine. Just before 10 o’clock, the chase started west of LA 415 and moved into East Baton Rouge after crossing the Mississippi River Bridge. According to state...
